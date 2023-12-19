Vacheron Constantin Dallas by Exploredinary-a9156 (Photo by Exploredinary)












Fashion / Shopping

Vacheron Constantin, Known for Creating the World’s Most Complicated Watches, Opens a Rare Boutique in Dallas

Inside the Iconic Swiss Watch Company's Highland Park Village World

BY // 12.19.23
photography Exploredinary
“Each store is unique,” says Vacheron Constantin brand president Alexander Schmiedt. “If you walk into a Vacheron in Dallas, Dubai, or New York, you should feel where you are.”

In the iconic Swiss watchmaker’s newly minted Highland Park Village store, that sense of place is exemplified by local artist Drigo, who’s known for painting the town in his colorful, surrealist murals. For Vacheron Constantin, Drigo filled a towering wall with Dallas iconography — the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, a pegasus, the Traveling Man — alongside the company’s signature Maltese cross motif. On the other end of the store, a row of vinyl records are available to play by a lush blue seating area.

“I hate the term ‘point of sale,'” Schmiedt explains. “Of course, we’re happy if someone leaves with a watch, but to me, they are more like embassies than stores. The main purpose is for watch lovers to come and experience Vacheron Constantin, share the passion for fine watchmaking, and look at timepieces.”

With Vacheron, you truly could spend hours browsing the product. The company, founded in 1755, is known for crafting some of the most complicated watches in the world, including a now-famous bespoke beauty, dubbed Reference 57260, which took eight years to complete and features 57 complications, or functions. “Watchmaking is probably one of the only areas in life where complication is a good thing,” Schmiedt notes.

Perusing Vacheron’s Overseas, Traditionnelle, and vintage-filled Les Collectionneurs collections, you’ll find a staggering display of complications that includes equinoxes, signs of the zodiac, day lengths, and lunar phases marked by two mother-of-pearl moons among sapphire clouds.

Like Vacheron Constantin’s slogan, “One of Not Many,” the newly opened Dallas store is part of an exclusive global collection of the brand’s brick-and-mortar boutiques. The only other store close is located within Houston’s Zadok Jewelers on Post Oak Boulevard.

“Dallas and Houston are two very big centers of gravity in the U.S.,” Schmiedt adds.

The Agua by Aguabendita pop-up in Dallas’ Highland Park Village. (photo by Victoria Saperstein)

More Highland Park Village Retail News

Through January 31, AGUA by Aguabendita will host its first-ever U.S. pop-up shop in Dallas’ historic shopping center. The Colombian brand known for its lush prints and sustainability-minded swimwear has taken over the corner by the former Highland Park Village theater.

After a quick makeover, Veronica Beard has unveiled a stunning new Dallas boutique next door to the newly opened Loewe.

