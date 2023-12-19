The 10 Best Dishes We’ve Tried From New Dallas Restaurants in 2023
Unforgettable Bites from Ladylove, Mister Charles, Pearl Sushi, and MoreBY Megan Ziots // 12.19.23
The favorite dish of the night at Georgie was the Grilled Spanish Octopus. (Photo by Beckley)
The Hirame Usuzukuri is a must-try at Pearl Sushi. (Photo by Samantha Marie)
The Octopus starter at Margaret's is a stunner. (Courtesy)
The Meteor in the Design District offers pizzas made with sourdough. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
The fried green beans at Ladylove Lounge & Sound are a delicious snack while listening to tunes. (Courtesy)
Baked Alaska at Mister Charles. (Photo by Evan Sung)
The Steak Tartare at Bar Colette is a must-try. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
The Best Roll is a stunner at Anchor Sushi Bar. (Courtesy)
The Peking Duck is a can't-miss dish at Komodo Dallas. (Photo by Ashley Estave)
2023 has seen a whirlwind of new restaurant and bar openings, but only a few made such an impression that they made this list. These are the 10 most memorable dishes at new Dallas restaurants in 2023.
Hirame Usuzukuri at Pearl Sushi
A surprising favorite at this new Knox-Henderson sushi spot, the Hirame Usuzukuri is a thinly sliced fluke served with ponzu jelly, scallions, momiji, shyoga, and shiso. The ponzu jelly adds a sweet, unexpected kick to one of Pearl’s signature cold dishes.
Crispy Octopus at Margaret’s
One of our favorite new restaurants this year, this farm-to-table concept at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District offers an outstanding menu of great dishes. The one you must not miss — chef Jonah Friedmann’s Crispy Octopus with salsa verde, crispy kale, and sea foam.
The Meatier Pizza at The Meteor
We were pleasantly surprised to find one of our favorite new pizzas at this Austin-based cafe, wine store, and bike shop in the Design District. Made with sourdough bread, The Meatier pie comes topped with sausage, pepperoni, and bacon. Pair it with an orange wine and Caesar salad for the best experience.
Fried Green Beans at Ladylove Lounge & Sound
Found at a new record lounge and bar in Bishop Arts, these tempura fried green beans sprinkled with bleu cheese and served with spicy jalapeño ranch are a delightful snack while listening to tunes.
Banana Pudding Baked Alaska at Mister Charles
For a banana lover, this Baked Alaska at one of the hottest new spots in town is a must-try. Take a scoop of the toasted meringue exterior to find a creamy banana pudding ice cream cake inside.
Steak Tartare at Bar Colette
Don’t sleep on the classic steak tartare at this new West Village cocktail bar. Housemade kettle chips come with the dish to scoop up every last meaty bite.
Banh Boy at Saint Valentine
The banh mi at this new East Dallas bar comes with an option of catfish or pork meatballs, pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, and jalapeño. But it’s the spicy kewpie mayo that makes this a great Vietnamese sandwich.
The Best Roll at Anchor Sushi Bar
This roll at Vandelay Hospitality Group’s new sushi concept earns its name. The riceless roll features salmon, tuna, crab, avocado, and tempura flake drizzled with spicy ponzu.
Peking Duck at Komodo
We still crave the signature Peking Duck dish from this Miami-based Asian restaurant in Deep Ellum. It’s just that good. It comes with a $105 price tag, but trust us, it’s worth it if you’re celebrating or having a nice night out. The duck is served with rice pancakes, cucumber, scallion, and hoisin sauce.
Grilled Spanish Octopus at Georgie
Georgie did not open in 2023, but the favorite Dallas spot did see some big changes on Travis Street. The hospitality company that owns the local concept ended its partnership with Australian celebrity chef Curtis Stone and gained a new executive head chef, RJ Yoakum. He’s created an entirely new menu and so many dishes stand out. But we particularly loved the Grilled Spanish Octopus, which is served on a potato and squash blossom tortilla with brown butter mole negro.