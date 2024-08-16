West Lovers Lane is a Boutique Lover’s Best Kept Dallas Secret

Park Cities is home to some of Dallas’ most renowned shopping, but West Lovers Lane is a boutique lover’s best-kept secret. Distilled into a mile-long stretch, shoppers will find a collection of charming independent stores housing hard-to-find fashion and homewares within jewel box interiors.

Here, errands become a breeze – not finding what you want just means you need to hop to the next shop over. The ever-growing collection of boutiques on West Lovers Lane (Austin favorite Kick Pleat will join soon) makes it easy to track down a dress from a unique brand or pick the perfect gift for an old friend in one easy trip. Below, we’ve gathered a few of our favorite places to do just that.

The Best Fashion Boutiques on West Lovers Lane

The Clover/Cabana/Canary Trio

Various Locations Across West Lovers Lane

Dallas retail veteran Merry Vose has built an empire of sunny shops that start with “C” out of the bungalows-turned-boutiques along West Lovers Lane. First, there was Cabana, which opened its lavender doors on West Lovers Lane in 2008 after operating out of Vose’s Devonshire pool house, followed shortly by Canary, the sophisticated elder sister. Clover, its green-painted doors in 2022, caters to the teen and young adult set with its well-edited selection of contemporary brands like Charo Ruiz Ibiza, Sau Lee, and AGOLDE.

For those who can’t make it to the boutiques on West Lovers Lane, Clover, Cabana, and Canary operates robust personal shopping services via Instagram — simply text or DM to purchase one of the many pieces posted daily. Vose’s eye for emerging and under-the-radar designers remains a unique draw (in a city like Dallas, you can get your label fix elsewhere), but it’s each shop’s distinct aesthetic that makes them so fun to visit.

The Allen Swipe















Next

Baldwin Bred Boutique

4811 West Lovers Lane

Website

Wendi Jones opened Baldwin Bred Boutique with the goal of seeing mothers and daughters shop together under one roof. Here, shorts with orange stars on the pockets hang next to floral maxi dresses, making the boutique a one-stop shop for mothers trying to outfit their girls for Texas game days while finding a little something for themselves, too. The white-brick store on West Lovers is organized according to color, so shoppers can choose a date-night look in a room overflowing with red dresses or head to the blue-hued section for jeans from Pistola and Rolla’s. To complete any look, Baldwin Bred Boutique stocks trendy trucker hats and shoes from brands like Schutz and Vintage Havana.

Kat + Noelle 5710 W Lovers Ln Suite 102 Website Named in honor of the owner Shannon Jud’s two daughters, Kat + Noelle carries a thoughtfully curated selection of apparel, shoes, and home goods by brands you won’t often see in Dallas, like cowboy boots by Toral and Columbian womenswear label Atelier 1756. To sweeten the pot, the Lovers Lane boutique is as chic as its elevated collection.

Gift Shopping on West Lovers Lane

Sample House & Candle Shop

5600 West Lovers Lane, Suite 132

Website

SampleHouse’s outpost at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane is a go-to for any gifting need. True to the name, there’s an overwhelming selection of candles, but the Park Cities boutique also houses body care essentials, plush sweatshirts, and pithy greeting cards. Don’t miss the delightful collection of Texas-themed gifts: pocket-sized books detailing landmark dance halls and the best BBQ across the state, plus pillows bearing images of longhorns and bucking broncs.

Ellis Hill

5029 W Lovers Lane

Website

The preeminent monogram shop of Dallas (and in Texas, that’s saying something), Ellis Hill stocks a stylish assortment of gifts, home goods, stationery, and party-ready accessories all primed for a personal touch by co-owners Margretta Wikert and Kerri Davis.

Nikki Smith Designs

5710 West Lovers Lane, Suite 104

Website

For the ultimate personalized gift, Nikki Smith Designs stocks a collection of necklaces, bracelets, and stackable rings that are tarnish-resistant and truly customizable. To get in on the charm necklace trend, sift through a dizzying assortment of pendants at the charm bar and leave with a piece uniquely your own. After first landing on West Lovers in August 2023, Nikki Smith has expanded its core offerings and now offers a well-priced collection of fine jewelry as well.

Homewares Shopping on West Lovers Lane

Mecox Gardens

5360 West Lovers Lane, Suite 208

Website

Mecox Gardens (which operates another Texas location in Houston) brings an elegant blend of antique and modern design to the Park Cities shopping scene. In the eclectic selection of statement décor, you might find a ceramic artichoke, a bronze-finish ottoman printed with a tiger, and marble butterfly coasters. But there are just as many classics as there are out-there items. Toward the back of the sprawling store, discover a selection of Assouline coffee table books, or pick up a thoughtfully presented tray laden with Navy Hill soda and tonic and a set of mint julep vases.

Noel Pittman

4915 W Lovers Lane

Website

After testing the waters with a home design pop-up shop in Inwood Village, designer Noel Pittman opened a permanent store in a charming vintage house on West Lovers Lane at the end of 2023. You’ll find all the well-traveled furnishings that made the pop-up a hit: antiques and discoveries sourced from Italy, Morocco, Spain, and across the U.S, along with flat-weave rugs from Morocco and India, ceramics from Sicily, custom seating, and throw pillows of Pittman’s own design.

Scarlet Reagan

5710 West Lovers Lane, Suite 101

Website

Maximalism is the name of the game at Scarlet Reagan, which made West Lovers its home last summer. Brimming with quirky animal sculptures and Texas touches like cowhide rugs, the home goods store isn’t for the shopper seeking muted décor. Taking center stage are owner Kristi Kennimer’s eye-popping prints of everything from abstract shapes to animals, with Scarlet Reagan’s signature butterflies among them. Throughout the store, shoppers will discover lucite art blocks depicting butterflies in various colors and sizes. According to a placard in the store, Kennimer’s series aims to capture the beauty of self-discovery and individuality – and we love that Scarlet Reagan is bringing a little bit of all that is wild and free into our homes.

West Lovers Lane Restaurant Pit Stops

When all that shopping leaves you feeling peckish, drop into some José for happy hour (3 to 5:30 pm) to enjoy modern Mexican fair and half-off cocktails like The Usual. Opt for the Lovers Seafood raw bar or settle in for southern home cooking at beloved neighborhood hang Celebration. And of course, Rise No. 1 (aka Laura Bush’s favorite restaurant) is always on hand to serve solid soufflés and a visual feast for the eyes.