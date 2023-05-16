7 Sneaky Good Spots to Shop for Swimwear in Dallas
Dive InBY Caitlin Clark // 05.16.23
It’s the perennial question echoed throughout group chats near and far: “Where’s the best place to buy swimsuits this year?” There are obvious universal sources, like Target, Abercrombie, or Athleta, but in Dallas, there are a number of under-the-radar stores to discover unique, high-quality brands.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best places to shop for bathing suits in Dallas, from swim-focused stores to great boutiques that just so happen to carry killer swimwear. Be a poolside standout in 2023.
1. Bask Boutique
Park Cities
Bask Boutique first debuted its killer collection of contemporary swimwear, cover ups, and accessories in 2014 within Snider Plaza. After a 2022 move to Inwood Village, the Dallas-based store now has more room to stock popular modern poolside names such as For Love and Lemons, Beach Riot, Frankie’s Bikinis, and more.
Each of Merry Vose’s West Lovers Lane shops — Cabana, Canary, and Clover — has its own distinct personality and aesthetic, but Cabana, in particular, caters more to the poolside crowd. (The concept first launched out of Vose’s Devonshire pool house after all.) Beyond its lavender doors, discover chic sets and standout one-pieces from Lisa Marie Fernandez and Ulla Johnson.
3. Everything But Water
Since its founding in the 1980s, Everything But Water has remained one of the most comprehensive places to shop swimwear Dallas — or the many other cities that claim a store by the resortwear chain. It helps that EBW keeps things current, with contemporary brands like Tropic of C, Farm Rio, and Hunza blending in with Becca and Ralph Lauren.
4. Kat + Noelle
Park Cities
5710 W Lovers Ln Suite 102
Dallas, TX 75209 | Map
Named after the owner’s two daughters, Kat + Noelle carries a thoughtfully curated selection of apparel, shoes, and home goods by brands you won’t often see in Dallas. In addition to chic cowboy boots by Toral and Columbian womenswear label Atelier 1756, the Lovers Lane boutique stocks EMI’s sustainable Brazilian swimwear and eye-catching one-pieces by Visual Mood.
Designer Nicole Kwon has an eye for what works and a knack for curating under-the-radar, cool girl brands like Paloma Wool and R.G. Kane (along with her own private label made in Korea). At both her West Village flagship and airy NorthPark store, uses her talents to showcase distinctive swimwear labels like Tori Praver, Agua Bendita, and Simon Miller.
A gallery-like space with lofty ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, Sept may be the brick-and-mortar destination for Ferrah, the eco-luxury womenswear line from Parsons and Project Runway alum Lela Orr, but it also serves as Dallas’ first all-sustainable concept store.
Eco-minded collections are always rotating in and out, but Sept is currently carrying Sauipe Swim, a contemporary swimwear brand that utilizes environmentally friendly materials.
7. St. Bernard
Years after dropping the “Sports” from its name, the Texas retail stalwart still carries its fair share of snowboards, Yetis, and ski boots. But you’ll also find a wide variety of apparel for men, women, and kids at St. Bernard, including a robust swimwear category that includes sets from Hunza, Maygel Coronel, and Solid & Striped.