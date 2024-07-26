ylang 23 dalllas boutique oak lawn shops of highland parkYlangOpening24-006 (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Fashion / Shopping

Ylang 23 Debuts a Brilliantly Designed New Flagship in The Shops of Highland Park

How the Beloved Dallas Jewelry Boutique Perfected Its 3,200 Square Feet

BY // 07.26.24
photography Celeste Cass
The Teichmans worked with three creative firms — MAOarch Architecture, B. Russo Designs, and Wield Creative — for the new Ylang 23 flagship in Dallas. (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Alysa, Joanne, and Charles Teichman at the new Ylang 23 flagship in The Shops of Highland Park. (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Thoughtfully designed displays are well-spaced in the store to "let the jewelry breathe." (Photo by Celeste Cass)
The new Ylang 23 flagship in The Shops of Highland Park features distinct spaces to shop and explore. (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Details in the new Ylang 23 flagship in The Shops of Highland park. (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Details at the in-store bar in the new Ylang 23 flagship in The Shops of Highland park. (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Joanne and Charles Teichman (Photo by Celeste Cass)
A shop-in-shop for emerging designers in Ylang 23. First up: L.A.-based Retrouvaí. (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Jewelry details in Ylang 23. (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Since Joanne and Charles Teichman first opened Ylang 23 in 1985, the fine jewelry boutique has been a Dallas go-to for edgy, tastemaking designers. But when their daughter, Alysa Teichman, left her job in New York City to join the family business, it was like rose gold rocket fuel. She expanded the shop’s footprint at Plaza at Preston Center, launched a competition to identify emerging designer talent, and opened Wildlike, a luxury piercing boutique with locations in Dallas and Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood.

This summer, the sister stores will come together — quite literally — when Ylang 23 moves to a new location a few doors down from Wildlike in The Shops of Highland Park. 

The airy, 3,200-square-foot space is nearly twice the size of Ylang’s former Plaza outpost, allowing the Teichmans to reimagine the feel and flow of the store. They assembled a team that included MAOarch ArchitectureB. Russo Designs, and the case design expertise of Wield Creative.

“We wanted to let the jewelry breathe,” says Alysa. “We’ll have a bar to serve coffee and drinks — we want people to feel comfortable shopping here.” 

Soft pinks, plants, burlwood, and bouclé define Ylang 23’s residential-inspired interior, which includes a window to showcase an on-site jeweler.  The store’s focal point — a long travertine table — doubles as a shop-in-shop designed with hosting in mind. The first featured designer will be Retrouvaí, a Los Angeles-based boutique jewelry brand discovered by Ylang 23 at its emerging talent competition, TheNextNow, in 2016.

Ylang 23’s move felt right to Alysa, who opened Wildlike in The Shops of Highland Park in 2021, alongside tenants Avant Garden, Sachet, MiniLuxe, Layette, and Drybar.

“The center caters to the way that women shop,” Alysa says. “We’ll go to a restaurant, then get our nails done, then get our hair blown out, then pick up a baby gift.” A bit of fine jewelry is a perfect addition.

