Ylang 23 Debuts a Brilliantly Designed New Flagship in The Shops of Highland Park

Since Joanne and Charles Teichman first opened Ylang 23 in 1985, the fine jewelry boutique has been a Dallas go-to for edgy, tastemaking designers. But when their daughter, Alysa Teichman, left her job in New York City to join the family business, it was like rose gold rocket fuel. She expanded the shop’s footprint at Plaza at Preston Center, launched a competition to identify emerging designer talent, and opened Wildlike, a luxury piercing boutique with locations in Dallas and Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood.

This summer, the sister stores will come together — quite literally — when Ylang 23 moves to a new location a few doors down from Wildlike in The Shops of Highland Park.

The airy, 3,200-square-foot space is nearly twice the size of Ylang’s former Plaza outpost, allowing the Teichmans to reimagine the feel and flow of the store. They assembled a team that included MAOarch Architecture, B. Russo Designs, and the case design expertise of Wield Creative.

“We wanted to let the jewelry breathe,” says Alysa. “We’ll have a bar to serve coffee and drinks — we want people to feel comfortable shopping here.”

Soft pinks, plants, burlwood, and bouclé define Ylang 23’s residential-inspired interior, which includes a window to showcase an on-site jeweler. The store’s focal point — a long travertine table — doubles as a shop-in-shop designed with hosting in mind. The first featured designer will be Retrouvaí, a Los Angeles-based boutique jewelry brand discovered by Ylang 23 at its emerging talent competition, TheNextNow, in 2016.

Ylang 23’s move felt right to Alysa, who opened Wildlike in The Shops of Highland Park in 2021, alongside tenants Avant Garden, Sachet, MiniLuxe, Layette, and Drybar.

“The center caters to the way that women shop,” Alysa says. “We’ll go to a restaurant, then get our nails done, then get our hair blown out, then pick up a baby gift.” A bit of fine jewelry is a perfect addition.