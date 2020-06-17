Love What You Own — Zadok Knows That Your Jewelry Should Reflect Your Life

Zadok can take those cherished heirloom pieces from a loved relative and rework the legacy into a beautiful piece personalized to your style.

If a look inside your jewelry box elicits little more than a yawn, you’re likely bored with your baubles.

Some jewelry purchases can hold an enduring place in your heart, like those gathered on memorable trips and special occasions. However, other pieces you may have enjoyed, may be ready to be retired.

It is human nature. People change and tastes evolve. “Your lifestyle changes over time ― your jewelry collection should reflect your current lifestyle and bring you joy,” says Zadok Master Jewelers co-owner Jonathan Zadok.

For more than 45 years, Zadok has been a truly trusted source in Houston, working with customers to help them trade-in or completely reimagine pieces that no longer serve their needs ― from gold and heirloom pieces to watches and designer jewelry. Zadok also buys outright and provides same-day payment. That also means if vintage is your vibe, Zadok is an excellent source to find those unique, antique and statement pieces that you are looking for to add some pizzaz to your own collection.

Is it Time to Reconsider Your Jewelry?

When reconsidering your jewelry, Zadok can take those cherished heirloom pieces from a loved relative and rework the legacy into a beautiful piece personalized to your style. Wearing the redesigned treasured memory will be a lasting reminder of your loved one.

If you choose to sell your items, the process is simple and private. It begins with an appraisal, which can be done in the Zadok store at your convenience. If possible, it’s best to book an appointment so that the jewelry experts can be prepared for your arrival.

Next, the staff of experienced horologists and GIA-certified appraisers will evaluate your items carefully ― the process typically requires no more than an hour. If Zadok Jewelers makes you an offer, you’ll leave the store with a check in hand, or a special new piece that you choose as a replacement.

Trading in watches works in much the same way. “Vintage watches have gained in popularity, and quality timepieces tend to retain their value. You might be surprised what those watches laying in a drawer are actually worth,” Jonathan Zadok says.

Timeless beauty and function by Breitling.

Zadok employs a full-time master watchmaker, as well as in-house servicing and repair specialists, to care for these precision instruments. With deep technical knowledge and decades of experience representing a wide range of luxury watch brands, these are true experts ideally suited to offer a complete evaluation of timepieces that you may wish to trade in or sell.

And if your once beloved diamonds have lost their sparkle, Zadok can help with that too. After years or even generations of treasuring a diamond, many people wish to make a change.

“You can trade in the diamonds, the mountings, or design a custom piece that speaks to your style. It’s a very cool process,” Jonathan Zadok says. “With the help of our designers, your imagination is the only limitation.”

Zadok’s GIA certified gemologists, including all three Zadok sons, are happy to help you trade in or sell your original stone, which offers the opportunity to exchange or upgrade your diamond, to reset your ring, or to consider weaving it into an entirely custom piece. Working with the expert guidance and counsel of their practiced team will give you all the confidence you need to make your vision a reality. Trading in pieces is an easy way to make acquiring fresh designs affordable.

Zadok Master Jewelers prioritizes discretion and will always provide you the best price. Their team of jewelry experts take great pride in earning and maintaining your trust ― making sure the jewelry you own is the jewelry you love.

“Right now, it’s nice to know you can trade in jewelry and watches, to help purchase new items that you might not want to purchase outright,” Jonathan Zadok says. “You don’t have to worry about the entire outlay for the item.”

The family-owned business is currently run by its sixth and seventh generation of jewelers. Plans are well underway to celebrate Zadok Jewelers’ 45th anniversary in grand style ― with the jeweler making its big move in early 2021 into its spacious and inviting new showcase store, which is part of the mixed-use development Post Oak Place, located at 1801 Post Oak Boulevard, near the current store.

“So, if you have something you don’t wear, why not turn it into a piece you’ll enjoy or walk away with a check in hand?” Jonathan Zadok says. “We welcome the opportunity to serve you, offering confidentiality, courteous and professional guidance, unparalleled craftsmanship, and a world-class array of jewelry and watches.”

Visit www.zadok.com for more information.