Brazilian Jewelry Designer Silvia Furmanovich Makes a Rare Personal Appearance in Houston

Mark your calendars and make room in your jewelry boxes. Renowned Brazilian fine jewelry and home designer Silvia Furmanovich will be making a rare personal appearance at Houston boutique Elizabeth Anthony on Thursday, March 28, and Friday, March 29 during her trunk show.

Since launching her brand over 20 years ago, Furmanovich has become one of the most visionary artists working in fine jewelry today. The designer was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to a line of Italian goldsmiths. Her great-grandfather created sacred adornments for the Vatican and her father worked as a goldsmith. She established an appointment-only jewelry business in 1998 and opened her first standalone boutique in São Paulo in 2009.

Furmanovich’s daring designs combine her meticulous attention to detail with her wide-ranging passion for innovative craftsmanship, the natural world, ancient cultures, and unusual materials. While her lifelong love of travel has informed many of her collections, her interpretation of those cultures (from Egypt to Japan) is rarely straightforward. Employing a unique alchemy of found artifacts, traditional techniques (among them the intricate wood marquetry she champions), and materials both humble and precious, the designer creates wearable art that feels timeless and one-of-a-kind.

Among the unusual elements she has used in her collections are wood marquetry, ebony, oxidized copper, vintage lacquer, shells, woven bamboo, and netsukes (small sculptural adornments worn on kimonos). These distinct features are balanced by the rich opulence of Brazil’s dazzling colored gemstones including yellow gold, rose gold, and diamonds.

Furmanovich’s dedication to her craft is evident in every step of the process of her creative journey. She spent a week in the Brazilian rainforest, watching marquetry masters and she took an artistic pilgrimage to Udaipur to observe artisans who have painted intricate scenes onto camel bone using brushes of just one or two squirrel-tail hairs for centuries. Her jewelry truly is an art.

And now, Houstonians not only have a chance to see this art in person for themselves during Furmanovich’s trunk show at local boutique Elizabeth Anthony, but they also have the chance to meet the designer herself. The perfect spring jewelry refresh, if you ask us.