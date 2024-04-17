The Art of Dressing — Celebrating The Timeless Appeal of Black With Spring Fashion

PaperCity April 2024
PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

Gucci Cady crepe wool silk top with GG crystal bezels and embroidery $7,200, denim boyfriend pant $1,350, horse bit loafer $1,490, and embellished Jackie bag $14000, at select Guccie boutiques, gucci.com

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

Louis Vuitton dress, Coussin BB handbag $4,800, at select Louis Vuitton boutiques, 866.VUITTON, louisvuitton.com.

Balenciaga dress $2,790, and Hip Bone Pantabodysuit $5,690, at the Balenciaga boutique, Neiman Marcus. Ichendorf Milano Parigi Wine Glass, $20 at Nickey Kehoe at nickeykehoe.com.

Loewe x Lynda Benglis elephant cuff in silver and black, and glitter bug ear cuff $3,500 at Loewe Highland Park Village.

Alexander McQueen dress $7,200, earrings $1,390, ring $7,200, and Armadillo heel, at Alexander McQueen Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, Tootsies.

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

Chanel embroidered silk organza dress, swimming top $600, swimming trunk $500, tights $500, bracelet $1,250, earrings $975, and boot $2,175, at Chanel Highland Park Village.

Fendi cotton silk dress $3,750, at Fendi Highland Park Village.

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

Michael Kors Collection crewneck bodysuit $890, ruffle five-tiered skirt $2,690, knit brief $390, Jackie double ring belt $490, and T-strap sandal $690 at Neiman Marcus.

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

Moschino 40th Anniversary Collection Envers satin dress, $5,395, at The Conservatory.

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

Stella McCartney dot ruffled dress $1,890 at Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak.

Akris tulle gown with anemone silk organza flowers $9,950 at Akris Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, Balmain lion earrings in brass with crystals, at Balmain Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus.

Dior dress $5,000, D-Boom bracelet $620, and Tribales earrings $580, Dior Boy slingback $1,250, at Dior Highland Park Village.

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

Celine by Hedi Silmane embroidered cardigan in goat cashmere, bustier top in silk organza $1,950, mini shorts $1,100, Marco belt $640, Triomphe socks $165, Victoire bag $3,850, and Triomphe Rangers lace-up boot $1,500 at Celine Highland Park Village, Forty Five Ten.

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

Fashion / Style

The Art of Dressing — Celebrating The Timeless Appeal of Black With Spring Fashion

Shop The Best Looks From PaperCity's April Issue

BY // 04.17.24
Gucci Cady crepe wool silk top with GG crystal bezels and embroidery $7,200, denim boyfriend pant $1,350, horse bit loafer $1,490, and embellished Jackie bag $14000, at select Guccie boutiques, gucci.com
Louis Vuitton dress, Coussin BB handbag $4,800, at select Louis Vuitton boutiques, 866.VUITTON, louisvuitton.com.
Balenciaga dress $2,790, and Hip Bone Pantabodysuit $5,690, at the Balenciaga boutique, Neiman Marcus. Ichendorf Milano Parigi Wine Glass, $20 at Nickey Kehoe at nickeykehoe.com.
Loewe x Lynda Benglis elephant cuff in silver and black, and glitter bug ear cuff $3,500 at Loewe Highland Park Village.
Alexander McQueen dress $7,200, earrings $1,390, ring $7,200, and Armadillo heel, at Alexander McQueen Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, Tootsies.
Chanel embroidered silk organza dress, swimming top $600, swimming trunk $500, tights $500, bracelet $1,250, earrings $975, and boot $2,175, at Chanel Highland Park Village.
Fendi cotton silk dress $3,750, at Fendi Highland Park Village.
Michael Kors Collection crewneck bodysuit $890, ruffle five-tiered skirt $2,690, knit brief $390, Jackie double ring belt $490, and T-strap sandal $690 at Neiman Marcus.
Moschino 40th Anniversary Collection Envers satin dress, $5,395, at The Conservatory.
Stella McCartney dot ruffled dress $1,890 at Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak.
Akris tulle gown with anemone silk organza flowers $9,950 at Akris Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, Balmain lion earrings in brass with crystals, at Balmain Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus.
Dior dress $5,000, D-Boom bracelet $620, and Tribales earrings $580, Dior Boy slingback $1,250, at Dior Highland Park Village.
Celine by Hedi Silmane embroidered cardigan in goat cashmere, bustier top in silk organza $1,950, mini shorts $1,100, Marco belt $640, Triomphe socks $165, Victoire bag $3,850, and Triomphe Rangers lace-up boot $1,500 at Celine Highland Park Village, Forty Five Ten.
PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

Gucci Cady crepe wool silk top with GG crystal bezels and embroidery $7,200, denim boyfriend pant $1,350, horse bit loafer $1,490, and embellished Jackie bag $14000, at select Guccie boutiques, gucci.com

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

Louis Vuitton dress, Coussin BB handbag $4,800, at select Louis Vuitton boutiques, 866.VUITTON, louisvuitton.com.

Balenciaga dress $2,790, and Hip Bone Pantabodysuit $5,690, at the Balenciaga boutique, Neiman Marcus. Ichendorf Milano Parigi Wine Glass, $20 at Nickey Kehoe at nickeykehoe.com.

Loewe x Lynda Benglis elephant cuff in silver and black, and glitter bug ear cuff $3,500 at Loewe Highland Park Village.

Alexander McQueen dress $7,200, earrings $1,390, ring $7,200, and Armadillo heel, at Alexander McQueen Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, Tootsies.

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

Chanel embroidered silk organza dress, swimming top $600, swimming trunk $500, tights $500, bracelet $1,250, earrings $975, and boot $2,175, at Chanel Highland Park Village.

Fendi cotton silk dress $3,750, at Fendi Highland Park Village.

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

Michael Kors Collection crewneck bodysuit $890, ruffle five-tiered skirt $2,690, knit brief $390, Jackie double ring belt $490, and T-strap sandal $690 at Neiman Marcus.

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

Moschino 40th Anniversary Collection Envers satin dress, $5,395, at The Conservatory.

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

Stella McCartney dot ruffled dress $1,890 at Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak.

Akris tulle gown with anemone silk organza flowers $9,950 at Akris Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, Balmain lion earrings in brass with crystals, at Balmain Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus.

Dior dress $5,000, D-Boom bracelet $620, and Tribales earrings $580, Dior Boy slingback $1,250, at Dior Highland Park Village.

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

Celine by Hedi Silmane embroidered cardigan in goat cashmere, bustier top in silk organza $1,950, mini shorts $1,100, Marco belt $640, Triomphe socks $165, Victoire bag $3,850, and Triomphe Rangers lace-up boot $1,500 at Celine Highland Park Village, Forty Five Ten.

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Bryan Flores)

Lampblack, carbon black, Mars black, and the blackest black pigment of all, Vantablack, shaped our gallery of fashion in PaperCity‘s April issue. This month, the glistening pages of fashion editorials zero in on the demure ensembles with the classic go-to hue for bold spring fashion.

Black, a color that transcends seasons, adds a touch of elegance to any fashion style. Whether it’s a lace Michael Kors Collection dress, a sleek Louis Vuitton mini, a playful Stella McCartney polka dot ruffle number, a sophisticated Chanel silk organza stunner, or a daring leather Alexander McQueen masterpiece, the dresses of the season all celebrate the timeless appeal of black while embracing the lightness of the spring season.

Basque in mouthwatering accessories like embellished bags and structural statement jewelry paired impeccably with the dashing color. After all, dressing is an art.

The PaperCity fashion team, led by art and creative director Michelle Aviña, curated these confident looks and bold ensembles from the very best spring collections. All meant to inspire The Art of Dressing.

Peruse the stunning images from the April print issue and shop the spring looks below:

Michael Kors Collection crewneck bodysuit $890, ruffle five-tiered skirt $2,690, knit brief $390, Jackie double ring belt $490, and T-strap sandal $690 at Neiman Marcus.
Stella McCartney dot ruffled dress $1,890 at Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak.

Get The Look

 
Anemone Tulle Gown with Silk Organza Floral Detail
Akris
$9950.00
Buy
 
Women's Cover Dress
Balenciaga
$2790.00
Buy
 
Embroidered Silk Organza
Chanel
$0.00
Buy
 
Lace Bodysuit
Michael Kors
$890.00
Buy
 
Tiered Chantilly Lace Maxi Skirt
Michael Kors
$2690.00
Buy
 
Sheer Polka Dot Print Ruffle Midi Dress
Stella McCartney
$1890.00
Buy
Louis Vuitton dress, Coussin BB handbag $4,800, at select Louis Vuitton boutiques, 866.VUITTON, louisvuitton.com.
Fendi cotton silk dress $3,750, at Fendi Highland Park Village.
Celine by Hedi Silmane embroidered cardigan in goat cashmere, bustier top in silk organza $1,950, mini shorts $1,100, Marco belt $640, Triomphe socks $165, Victoire bag $3,850, and Triomphe Rangers lace-up boot $1,500 at Celine Highland Park Village, Forty Five Ten.

Get The Look

 
Women's Knotted Drape Dress in Black
Alexander McQueen
$7200.00
Buy
 
Armadillo metallic leather sandals
Alexander McQueen
$1150.00
Buy
 
Modernist Hoop Earrings
Alexander McQueen
$1090.00
Buy
 
Cerise Dress
THE ROW
$4650.00
Buy
 
Cardigan
CELINE
$12100.00
Buy
 
Mini Shorts
CELINE
$1100.00
Buy

 

Loewe x Lynda Benglis elephant cuff in silver and black, and glitter bug ear cuff $3,500 at Loewe Highland Park Village.
Get The Look

 
Lock & Go
Louis Vuitton
$3200.00
Buy
 
Twist One Handle PM
Louis Vuitton
$4850.00
Buy
 
Boy Slingback Pump
DIOR
$1250.00
Buy
 
Triomphe Rangers Lace Up Boots
CELINE
$1500.00
Buy
 
Large Nappa Twist Cuff
LOEWE
$2700.00
Buy
 
Pavé Ear Cuff
LOEWE
$950.00
Buy

Photography by Bryan Flores. Creative Direction Michelle Aviña. Stylist Doug Voisin for IAA. Models Nora with APM Models, New York; Lauren with Kim Dawson Agency, Dallas. Hair Jenni Iva Wimmerstedt, using Amika Hair Products. Makeup Dimitry Kukushkin using Dior Makeup. Nails Zaira Vega. Assistant Stylist Hannah Matthews. Editorial Assistant Christopher MacKinnon. Photo Tech Guillermo Gonzalez.

