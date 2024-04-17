The Art of Dressing — Celebrating The Timeless Appeal of Black With Spring Fashion

Celine by Hedi Silmane embroidered cardigan in goat cashmere, bustier top in silk organza $1,950, mini shorts $1,100, Marco belt $640, Triomphe socks $165, Victoire bag $3,850, and Triomphe Rangers lace-up boot $1,500 at Celine Highland Park Village, Forty Five Ten.

Akris tulle gown with anemone silk organza flowers $9,950 at Akris Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, Balmain lion earrings in brass with crystals, at Balmain Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus.

Loewe x Lynda Benglis elephant cuff in silver and black, and glitter bug ear cuff $3,500 at Loewe Highland Park Village.

Balenciaga dress $2,790, and Hip Bone Pantabodysuit $5,690, at the Balenciaga boutique, Neiman Marcus. Ichendorf Milano Parigi Wine Glass, $20 at Nickey Kehoe at nickeykehoe.com.

Gucci Cady crepe wool silk top with GG crystal bezels and embroidery $7,200, denim boyfriend pant $1,350, horse bit loafer $1,490, and embellished Jackie bag $14000, at select Guccie boutiques, gucci.com

Lampblack, carbon black, Mars black, and the blackest black pigment of all, Vantablack, shaped our gallery of fashion in PaperCity‘s April issue. This month, the glistening pages of fashion editorials zero in on the demure ensembles with the classic go-to hue for bold spring fashion.

Black, a color that transcends seasons, adds a touch of elegance to any fashion style. Whether it’s a lace Michael Kors Collection dress, a sleek Louis Vuitton mini, a playful Stella McCartney polka dot ruffle number, a sophisticated Chanel silk organza stunner, or a daring leather Alexander McQueen masterpiece, the dresses of the season all celebrate the timeless appeal of black while embracing the lightness of the spring season.

Basque in mouthwatering accessories like embellished bags and structural statement jewelry paired impeccably with the dashing color. After all, dressing is an art.

The PaperCity fashion team, led by art and creative director Michelle Aviña, curated these confident looks and bold ensembles from the very best spring collections. All meant to inspire The Art of Dressing.

Peruse the stunning images from the April print issue and shop the spring looks below:

Get The Look Anemone Tulle Gown with Silk Organza Floral Detail Akris $9950.00 Buy Women's Cover Dress Balenciaga $2790.00 Buy Embroidered Silk Organza Chanel $0.00 Buy Lace Bodysuit Michael Kors $890.00 Buy Tiered Chantilly Lace Maxi Skirt Michael Kors $2690.00 Buy Sheer Polka Dot Print Ruffle Midi Dress Stella McCartney $1890.00 Buy

Get The Look Women's Knotted Drape Dress in Black Alexander McQueen $7200.00 Buy Armadillo metallic leather sandals Alexander McQueen $1150.00 Buy Modernist Hoop Earrings Alexander McQueen $1090.00 Buy Cerise Dress THE ROW $4650.00 Buy Cardigan CELINE $12100.00 Buy Mini Shorts CELINE $1100.00 Buy

Get The Look Lock & Go Louis Vuitton $3200.00 Buy Twist One Handle PM Louis Vuitton $4850.00 Buy Boy Slingback Pump DIOR $1250.00 Buy Triomphe Rangers Lace Up Boots CELINE $1500.00 Buy Large Nappa Twist Cuff LOEWE $2700.00 Buy Pavé Ear Cuff LOEWE $950.00 Buy

Photography by Bryan Flores. Creative Direction Michelle Aviña. Stylist Doug Voisin for IAA. Models Nora with APM Models, New York; Lauren with Kim Dawson Agency, Dallas. Hair Jenni Iva Wimmerstedt, using Amika Hair Products. Makeup Dimitry Kukushkin using Dior Makeup. Nails Zaira Vega. Assistant Stylist Hannah Matthews. Editorial Assistant Christopher MacKinnon. Photo Tech Guillermo Gonzalez.