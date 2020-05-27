I shuddered a bit when I first heard someone suggest the “housedress” was back during quarantine. My mind immediately went to a mid-century housewife in tailored taffeta, confined to her home by archaic gender roles rather than civic duty. But that association is unfair to the word “housedress,” and to the joys of occasionally swapping your workout wear for an effortless, flowing ensemble that still allows you to live life button- and zipper-free.

It’s time to take the word “housedress” back. And while we’re doing that, we might as well make our modern version as chic as possible. Enter La Vie Style House.

Students from Booker T. Washington High School were used as models in the newest La Vie Style House campaign. (Photo by Anthony Chiang)

The young brand has earned a national fan base — which includes Chrissy Teigen and legendary quarantiner January Jones — but it’s still most easily found in Dallas, where founders and friends, Jamie Coulter and Lindsey McClain, are based, as is La Vie Style House’s brick-and-mortar presence within Market of Highland Park Village.

Long before quarantine sparked an interest in clothing as comfort food, Coulter and McClain have been reaping the benefits of caftan life. For those looking to sport the ultimate inside/outside ensemble (i.e. you’re spending most of your time at home but ready for the occasional errand or safe-as-possible patio meetup), the duo discuss the joys of doing so.

La Vie Style House founders Lindsey McClain and and Jamie Coulter. (photo by Anthony Chiang)

You both have really led the way for transforming caftans from grandma chic to just genuinely chic.

McClain: We love caftans so much because they are effortless and cool. They can easily be dressed up or down.

Coulter: Totally, wear during the day with some slides or sneakers, then layer on the accessories and some heels for a night on the town.

You both have known the joys of wearing La Vie caftans for years — has your love for them strengthened over the past few weeks?

Coulter: Full disclosure: my quarantine bod ain’t fitting in jeans, and I’ve become a bit of a bra-less wonder spending so much time in the house. So, the joy of wearing a caftan now is that it’s kept me comfortable whilst looking chic.

McClain: TMI, Jamie! I do agree I love wearing our stuff right now because I instantly feel put together. Whether I’m wearing a caftan as a cover up or a kimono as a house dress, I feel pretty! And it gets me out of my yoga pants.

Versatility is so appreciated right now.

McClain: Honestly there is so much versatility to everything we make! We like to purchase pieces we can wear multiple ways, so we have always wanted to create the same for our customer.

Coulter: Preach! Like we said, everything can be dressed up or down. Our pieces can we worn as a cover up or throw on over some jean shorts for a grocery store run. Then, change up your look with a cute lace slip and some Manolos and you’re off to dinner. We love traveling with our pieces since we can wear one piece so many ways. We can’t wait to travel again!

The brand’s new oversized button downs, $550 on laviestylehouse.com

La Vie just launched some new styles for summer.

McClain: We are both obsessed with our new styles! Our mod dress, oversized shirt, and turbans are all so cute!

Coulter: And so easy to wear going into summer. We can’t keep them in stock!