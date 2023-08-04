Innovative SuitShop Brings Its Inclusive Style to Houston’s M-K-T Heights — Here’s What a Fitting Is Actually Like

The aesthetic of the SuitShop store aims for "comfortable and welcoming lounge spaces and fun, Instagrammable party moments." (Photo by Adam Hart)

If you know me at all, you know that I love androgynous fashion. So when an email popped up in my inbox advertising “Sustainable, Stylish, and Size-Inclusive Suiting,” I knew I had to check it out. The message came from SuitShop, an online suiting brand known for its inclusive size range, exceptional materials and genderless pieces.

SuitShop has opened a new store in Houston’s M-K-T Heights mixed-use development — its fifth brick-and-mortar store in the United States — and these suit innovators offered me a special invitation to the showroom for a fitting and a gifted suit or tuxedo.

After several months of correspondence, I showed up at M-K-T store on a sunny spring Tuesday evening for my fitting. Walking into the showroom, I was immediately struck by its aesthetic — sophisticated yet quirky, with cream-colored walls, olive green accents, minimalist furniture and most excitingly, a display of disco balls dangling from the ceiling right in the center of the room.

SuitShop commissioned New York-based design firm Gala Magriñá to create “comfortable and welcoming lounge spaces and fun, Instagrammable party moments,” according to a release. The designers certainly delivered in this Houston space.

I was greeted warmly by Lyndsay Levitt, the showroom manager of SuitShop Houston, and stylist Alex Martinez. A rack was already prepared for me, with six suits and tuxedos in the colors and sizes I had requested, waiting to be tried on.

I explored the options as Levitt briefed me on the history of SuitShop’s inception. Co-founder Jeanne Foley became frustrated after a lackluster experience renting a suit for her own wedding, and decided to do something about it. Together with her childhood friend — MIT Business graduate Diana Ganz — Foley started The Groomsmen Suit, an e-commerce company focused on affordable and stylish suits. As the brand expanded to include more diverse customers beyond groomsmen, SuitShop was born.

As an e-commerce-based business, SuitShop complements its topnotch showroom service with quick and easy online ordering. All sizes are represented on the racks in store, though not in every color. With the help of a stylist, a customer is fitted for size, while also sampling different colors and styles.

Once the final outfit is decided, SuitShop places an online order and ships the suit straight to the customer’s house.

I experienced this firsthand, as it turned out the sizes I had sent over previously were too big for me. Levitt helped me find my new perfect fit, explaining that — though helpful — it’s not necessary to know one’s own measurements prior to entering the showroom. Women’s and unisex sizes range from 00 to 24 and Short to Long, and men’s go from 34 to 64 in jackets and 28 to 58 in pants, with Short to XLong options. SuitShop’s sizes are also continuing to expand.

The fabric also allows for stretching, in case a size isn’t exactly what the customer expected. In early 2022, SuitShop launched an eco-stretch fabric made of 38 percent poly material woven with threads created from recycled plastic bottles — emphasizing its goals of both sustainability and inclusivity.

“Inclusivity at SuitShop is about being available and accessible to all who want to get suited,” Foley writes in an email. “That means creating sizes, styles, prices, and an environment that welcomes all types of people.”

To that point, SuitShop is the first and only brand to offer a collection of suits and tuxedos for men, women, nonbinary people and children. In addition to its Men’s and Women’s fits, the company recently developed a Unisex fit, which melds “a structured, tailored silhouette true to the masculine details customary to traditional men’s suiting,” with “an updated fit to accommodate an abundance of body shapes among men, women and nonbinary shoppers.”

“We’re here to bring the best fit to all, with continued work to move beyond the binary, and this Unisex suit represents a huge step in that direction,” Foley notes.

Despite its relatively low price point (most pieces costs about $200) and emphasis on affordability, SuitShop is not cutting corners.

“We’re still able to provide that white glove experience,” Levitt says. “For 200 bucks people can come in, they still can have a whole fitting, we offer the champagne. Everyone that works in the showroom is a stylist and gives them ideas on what to wear and how to wear.”

A white glove experience indeed. No detail was spared over the next 45 minutes of my fitting as the stylists used their expertise to narrow down my options. The fitting took me through several different outfits, from a classy black tuxedo to a maroon suit and suspenders combo and the final look — a women’s fit suit in a shade of pine green, which I ordered to be shipped to my home with ease.

Of course, no suit is complete without accessories — Levitt and Martinez also introduced me to the wide collection of vests, neck ties, bow ties, belts, suspenders and socks offered in-store. I even snuck a peek at the upcoming Made to Order program online, and snagged an order for a stylish brown tweed vest.

“We’ve been excited to bring SuitShop to Houston for quite some time,” Foley emails. “We offer a lot that’s unique to us: colors — bolds alongside classics — plus a comfortable fit and fabric, easygoing experience and helpful services. This makes SuitShop a perfect and natural match for Houston.”

SuitShop is located at 600 N Shepherd Drive, suite 180 at M-K-T Heights. Individual, couple and group fittings are available by appointment. You can also shop online here.