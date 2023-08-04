Innovative SuitShop Brings Its Inclusive Style to Houston’s M-K-T Heights — Here’s What a Fitting Is Actually Like

Caitlin Hsu examines a dark green suit in the mirror at Suit Shop. (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-10 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-05 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-02 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-07 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-08 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-09 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop-CPLLC-05 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-03 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop-CPLLC-06 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop-CPLLC-10 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-14 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-15 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-16 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-20 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop-CPLLC-11 (Photo by Adam Hart)
01
16

Caitlin Hsu examines a dark green suit in the mirror at Suit Shop. (Photo by Adam Hart)

02
16

SuitShop stylist Alex Martinez, Caitlin Hsu, SuitShop Houston showroom manager Lyndsay Levitt (Photo by Adam Hart)

03
16

SuitShop Houston showroom manager Lyndsay Levitt adjusts Caitlin Hsu's pant cuffs. (Photo by Adam Hart)

04
16

Caitlin Hsu, Lyndsay Levitt (Photo by Adam Hart)

05
16

Caitlin Hsu tries on suspenders and a bowtie at her SuitShop fitting. (Photo by Adam Hart)

06
16

In addition to suits, SuitShop also sells neckties, bowties, suspenders, socks, shoes, and other accessories. (Photo by Adam Hart)

07
16

Caitlin Hsu tries on a maroon suit in the mirror. (Photo by Adam Hart)

08
16

SuitShop's new showroom was designed by Gala Magriñá. (Photo by Adam Hart)

09
16

Lyndsay Levitt, Caitlin Hsu (Photo by Adam Hart)

10
16

The aesthetic of the SuitShop store aims for "comfortable and welcoming lounge spaces and fun, Instagrammable party moments." (Photo by Adam Hart)

11
16

An array of mannequins show off SuitShop's chic options. (Photo by Adam Hart)

12
16

A SuitShop tuxedo (Photo by Adam Hart)

13
16

SuitShop Houston's new showroom (Photo by Adam Hart)

14
16

A neat rack of suit jackets on display. (Photo by Adam Hart)

15
16

SuitShop also sells neckties, bowties, belts, shoes, suspenders, and other accessories. (Photo by Adam Hart)

16
16

Suit jackets and pants on display at SuitShop's new M-K-T store (Photo by Adam Hart)

Caitlin Hsu examines a dark green suit in the mirror at Suit Shop. (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-10 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-05 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-02 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-07 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-08 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-09 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop-CPLLC-05 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-03 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop-CPLLC-06 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop-CPLLC-10 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-14 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-15 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-16 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop – Lifestyle-20 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit Shop-CPLLC-11 (Photo by Adam Hart)
Fashion / Shopping

Innovative SuitShop Brings Its Inclusive Style to Houston’s M-K-T Heights — Here’s What a Fitting Is Actually Like

Breaking Free of the Stereotypical Suit Store Experience

BY // 08.04.23
photography Adam Hart
Caitlin Hsu examines a dark green suit in the mirror at Suit Shop. (Photo by Adam Hart)
SuitShop stylist Alex Martinez, Caitlin Hsu, SuitShop Houston showroom manager Lyndsay Levitt (Photo by Adam Hart)
SuitShop Houston showroom manager Lyndsay Levitt adjusts Caitlin Hsu's pant cuffs. (Photo by Adam Hart)
Caitlin Hsu, Lyndsay Levitt (Photo by Adam Hart)
Caitlin Hsu tries on suspenders and a bowtie at her SuitShop fitting. (Photo by Adam Hart)
In addition to suits, SuitShop also sells neckties, bowties, suspenders, socks, shoes, and other accessories. (Photo by Adam Hart)
Caitlin Hsu tries on a maroon suit in the mirror. (Photo by Adam Hart)
SuitShop's new showroom was designed by Gala Magriñá. (Photo by Adam Hart)
Lyndsay Levitt, Caitlin Hsu (Photo by Adam Hart)
The aesthetic of the SuitShop store aims for "comfortable and welcoming lounge spaces and fun, Instagrammable party moments." (Photo by Adam Hart)
An array of mannequins show off SuitShop's chic options. (Photo by Adam Hart)
A SuitShop tuxedo (Photo by Adam Hart)
SuitShop Houston's new showroom (Photo by Adam Hart)
A neat rack of suit jackets on display. (Photo by Adam Hart)
SuitShop also sells neckties, bowties, belts, shoes, suspenders, and other accessories. (Photo by Adam Hart)
Suit jackets and pants on display at SuitShop's new M-K-T store (Photo by Adam Hart)
1
16

Caitlin Hsu examines a dark green suit in the mirror at Suit Shop. (Photo by Adam Hart)

2
16

SuitShop stylist Alex Martinez, Caitlin Hsu, SuitShop Houston showroom manager Lyndsay Levitt (Photo by Adam Hart)

3
16

SuitShop Houston showroom manager Lyndsay Levitt adjusts Caitlin Hsu's pant cuffs. (Photo by Adam Hart)

4
16

Caitlin Hsu, Lyndsay Levitt (Photo by Adam Hart)

5
16

Caitlin Hsu tries on suspenders and a bowtie at her SuitShop fitting. (Photo by Adam Hart)

6
16

In addition to suits, SuitShop also sells neckties, bowties, suspenders, socks, shoes, and other accessories. (Photo by Adam Hart)

7
16

Caitlin Hsu tries on a maroon suit in the mirror. (Photo by Adam Hart)

8
16

SuitShop's new showroom was designed by Gala Magriñá. (Photo by Adam Hart)

9
16

Lyndsay Levitt, Caitlin Hsu (Photo by Adam Hart)

10
16

The aesthetic of the SuitShop store aims for "comfortable and welcoming lounge spaces and fun, Instagrammable party moments." (Photo by Adam Hart)

11
16

An array of mannequins show off SuitShop's chic options. (Photo by Adam Hart)

12
16

A SuitShop tuxedo (Photo by Adam Hart)

13
16

SuitShop Houston's new showroom (Photo by Adam Hart)

14
16

A neat rack of suit jackets on display. (Photo by Adam Hart)

15
16

SuitShop also sells neckties, bowties, belts, shoes, suspenders, and other accessories. (Photo by Adam Hart)

16
16

Suit jackets and pants on display at SuitShop's new M-K-T store (Photo by Adam Hart)

If you know me at all, you know that I love androgynous fashion. So when an email popped up in my inbox advertising “Sustainable, Stylish, and Size-Inclusive Suiting,” I knew I had to check it out. The message came from SuitShop, an online suiting brand known for its inclusive size range, exceptional materials and genderless pieces.

SuitShop has opened a new store in Houston’s M-K-T Heights mixed-use development — its fifth brick-and-mortar store in the United States — and these suit innovators offered me a special invitation to the showroom for a fitting and a gifted suit or tuxedo.

After several months of correspondence, I showed up at M-K-T store on a sunny spring Tuesday evening for my fitting. Walking into the showroom, I was immediately struck by its aesthetic — sophisticated yet quirky, with cream-colored walls, olive green accents, minimalist furniture and most excitingly, a display of disco balls dangling from the ceiling right in the center of the room. 

SuitShop commissioned New York-based design firm Gala Magriñá to create “comfortable and welcoming lounge spaces and fun, Instagrammable party moments,” according to a release. The designers certainly delivered in this Houston space. 

SuitShop's new Houston showroom was designed by Gala Magriñá. (Photo by Adam Hart)
SuitShop’s new Houston showroom was designed by Gala Magriñá. (Photo by Adam Hart)

I was greeted warmly by Lyndsay Levitt, the showroom manager of SuitShop Houston, and stylist Alex Martinez. A rack was already prepared for me, with six suits and tuxedos in the colors and sizes I had requested, waiting to be tried on. 

I explored the options as Levitt briefed me on the history of SuitShop’s inception. Co-founder Jeanne Foley became frustrated after a lackluster experience renting a suit for her own wedding, and decided to do something about it. Together with her childhood friend — MIT Business graduate Diana Ganz — Foley started The Groomsmen Suit, an e-commerce company focused on affordable and stylish suits. As the brand expanded to include more diverse customers beyond groomsmen, SuitShop was born. 

As an e-commerce-based business, SuitShop complements its topnotch showroom service with quick and easy online ordering. All sizes are represented on the racks in store, though not in every color. With the help of a stylist, a customer is fitted for size, while also sampling different colors and styles.

Once the final outfit is decided, SuitShop places an online order and ships the suit straight to the customer’s house. 

Caitlin Hsu gets help from Lyndsay Levitt at SuitShop. (Photo by Adam Hart)
Caitlin Hsu gets help from Lyndsay Levitt at SuitShop. (Photo by Adam Hart)

I experienced this firsthand, as it turned out the sizes I had sent over previously were too big for me. Levitt helped me find my new perfect fit, explaining that — though helpful — it’s not necessary to know one’s own measurements prior to entering the showroom. Women’s and unisex sizes range from 00 to 24 and Short to Long, and men’s go from 34 to 64 in jackets and 28 to 58 in pants, with Short to XLong options. SuitShop’s sizes are also continuing to expand. 

The fabric also allows for stretching, in case a size isn’t exactly what the customer expected. In early 2022, SuitShop launched an eco-stretch fabric made of 38 percent poly material woven with threads created from recycled plastic bottles — emphasizing its goals of both sustainability and inclusivity. 

“Inclusivity at SuitShop is about being available and accessible to all who want to get suited,” Foley writes in an email. “That means creating sizes, styles, prices, and an environment that welcomes all types of people.”

To that point, SuitShop is the first and only brand to offer a collection of suits and tuxedos for men, women, nonbinary people and children. In addition to its Men’s and Women’s fits, the company recently developed a Unisex fit, which melds “a structured, tailored silhouette true to the masculine details customary to traditional men’s suiting,” with “an updated fit to accommodate an abundance of body shapes among men, women and nonbinary shoppers.”

“We’re here to bring the best fit to all, with continued work to move beyond the binary, and this Unisex suit represents a huge step in that direction,” Foley notes.

Caitlin Hsu tries on suspenders and a bowtie at a SuitShop fitting. (Photo by Adam Hart)
Caitlin Hsu tries on suspenders and a bowtie at a SuitShop fitting. (Photo by Adam Hart)

Despite its relatively low price point (most pieces costs about $200) and emphasis on affordability, SuitShop is not cutting corners. 

 “We’re still able to provide that white glove experience,” Levitt says. “For 200 bucks people can come in, they still can have a whole fitting, we offer the champagne. Everyone that works in the showroom is a stylist and gives them ideas on what to wear and how to wear.” 

A white glove experience indeed. No detail was spared over the next 45 minutes of my fitting as the stylists used their expertise to narrow down my options. The fitting took me through several different outfits, from a classy black tuxedo to a maroon suit and suspenders combo and the final look — a women’s fit suit in a shade of pine green, which I ordered to be shipped to my home with ease. 

Of course, no suit is complete without accessories — Levitt and Martinez also introduced me to the wide collection of vests, neck ties, bow ties, belts, suspenders and socks offered in-store. I even snuck a peek at the upcoming Made to Order program online, and snagged an order for a stylish brown tweed vest. 

“We’ve been excited to bring SuitShop to Houston for quite some time,” Foley emails. “We offer a lot that’s unique to us: colors — bolds alongside classics — plus a comfortable fit and fabric, easygoing experience and helpful services. This makes SuitShop a perfect and natural match for Houston.”

SuitShop stylist Alex Martinez, Caitlin Hsu and SuitShop Houston showroom manager Lyndsay Levitt pose at the fitting. (Photo by Adam Hart)
SuitShop stylist Alex Martinez, Caitlin Hsu and SuitShop Houston showroom manager Lyndsay Levitt pose at the fitting. (Photo by Adam Hart)

SuitShop is located at 600 N Shepherd Drive, suite 180 at M-K-T Heights. Individual, couple and group fittings are available by appointment. You can also shop online here

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Open House
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/5 Saturday 12 - 2 PM

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$679,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,745,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1505 Early Lane
Open House
Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/6 - 9/5 Sunday 1 - 3 PM

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
12315 Barryknoll Lane
Memorial Hollow
FOR SALE

12315 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX

$658,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
12315 Barryknoll Lane
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
5743 Kiam Street #B
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5743 Kiam Street #B
Houston, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5743 Kiam Street #B
16714 Blue Shine Trail
Fairfield Village North, Cypress
FOR SALE

16714 Blue Shine Trail
Cypress, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
16714 Blue Shine Trail
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Lakes on Eldridge North
FOR SALE

6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
2010B W 14th Street
Open House
Houston Heights
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/5 - 8/8 Saturday 1 - 3 PM

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
150 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

150 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
150 Sugarberry Circle
11906 Waldemar Drive
Ashford Village, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11906 Waldemar Drive
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
11906 Waldemar Drive
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$585,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$312,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X