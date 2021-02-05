Why Valentine’s Day is Actually a Criminally Underrated Holiday — 20 Gift Picks From a True Romantic

Some despise it, but I’d argue Valentine’s Day is actually the best holiday on the calendar. Sure, many think it is a made-up holiday designed to make florists, stores and restaurants money. One that makes sweet singles feel sad and lonely.

But at its core, Valentine’s Day is all about l-0-v-e. So why not go all out in the name of love in all its shapes and sizes?

The historical origin of Valentine’s Day seems to be a bit murky in the archives, but what started as a day of romance for a special lover has evolved into a day filled with bright colors, delicious treats, sweet smelling blooms. And the opportunity to tell those in your life they are loved.

So let’s take this opportunity time to relish all the love in our lives, both friendly and romantic. Let mid February be a time to indulge in love and treat ourselves and the special people in our lives.

Cook that heart-shaped dish, scatter red and pink confetti all over your tables, put on your best accessories and plan that outing with your loved ones you’ve been meaning to plan. Go ahead and send some charming love notes to anyone and everyone. Buy the decadent gifts and write the cheesy poems.

Pomp and circumstance never hurt anyone.

A holiday all about embracing amore calls for the ultimate in indulgence. Here are some chic tokens and gifts that prove Valentine’s Day is a true holiday worthy of major celebration.

From heart-adorned ensembles to lavish kitchen tools and triumphant decor, these 20 special gifts will help give Valentine’s Day the real power it deserves. Consider this your guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts: