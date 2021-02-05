Screen Shot 2021-01-25 at 10.20.57 PM
sweetheart-vneckLS-smoke-truered_1024x1024
Screen Shot 2021-01-27 at 9.10.07 PM
Sleeper_Lulu-Shearling-Slippers-in-pink-3-2304×3464
Valentine’s Day hearts
3659f892fa10a25451d3adbedf2a9231
letternapkins_all_1__11735.1415227114.1280.1280
HB958a
Screen Shot 2021-01-27 at 9.22.38 PM
Screen Shot 2021-01-27 at 9.30.42 PM
Dear_Annabelle-Expressions_Notecard_Sets-Je_Taime-Detail_1080x
Screen Shot 2021-01-27 at 9.39.37 PM
Houses_Parties_ECOM0221_AK026_4_2_1200x
1 (2)
LP2786_You_reJustMyTypeTypewriter_Detail_1024x1024
Rosebox Miami Initials
irene nuewirth heart earrings
roger Vivier Zip Pouch
romantic poets book
Blue_Heart_Short_Alt4_2bf199f7-17fe-4e73-9717-f62332aac2fa_616x
1
20
2
20
3
20
4
20
5
20
6
20
7
20
8
20
9
20
10
20
11
20
12
20
13
20
14
20
15
20
16
20
17
20
18
20
19
20
20
20
Fashion / Shopping

Why Valentine’s Day is Actually a Criminally Underrated Holiday — 20 Gift Picks From a True Romantic

Embracing the Love With Style

BY // 02.04.21
1
20
2
20
3
20
4
20
5
20
6
20
7
20
8
20
9
20
10
20
11
20
12
20
13
20
14
20
15
20
16
20
17
20
18
20
19
20
20
20

Some despise it, but I’d argue Valentine’s Day is actually the best holiday on the calendar. Sure, many think it is a made-up holiday designed to make florists, stores and restaurants money. One that makes sweet singles feel sad and lonely.

But at its core, Valentine’s Day is all about l-0-v-e. So why not go all out in the name of love in all its shapes and sizes?

The historical origin of Valentine’s Day seems to be a bit murky in the archives, but what started as a day of romance for a special lover has evolved into a day filled with bright colors, delicious treats, sweet smelling blooms. And the opportunity to tell those in your life they are loved.

So let’s take this opportunity time to relish all the love in our lives, both friendly and romantic. Let mid February be a time to indulge in love and treat ourselves and the special people in our lives.

Cook that heart-shaped dish, scatter red and pink confetti all over your tables, put on your best accessories and plan that outing with your loved ones you’ve been meaning to plan. Go ahead and send some charming love notes to anyone and everyone. Buy the decadent gifts and write the cheesy poems.

Pomp and circumstance never hurt anyone.

A holiday all about embracing amore calls for the ultimate in indulgence. Here are some chic tokens and gifts that prove Valentine’s Day is a true holiday worthy of major celebration.

From heart-adorned ensembles to lavish kitchen tools and triumphant decor, these 20 special gifts will help give Valentine’s Day the real power it deserves. Consider this your guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts:

Festive Valentine's Day Treats

 
Heart Shaped Cocette
Staub
$250.00
Buy
 
Personalized Sweetheart Sweater
Lengua Franca
$380.00
Buy
 
Heart Shaped Ravioli Stamp
William Sonoma
$14.00
Buy
 
Shearling Slippers
Sleeper
$290.00
Buy
 
"Be Mine Box
Casamia
$53.00
Buy
 
Wine Carrier
Louis Vuitton
$11.00
Buy
 
Love Letter Napkins
Sir | Madam
$58.00
Buy
 
Unicorn Octopus Letter Opener
Haas x L'Objet
$380.00
Buy
 
Human Heart Sculpture
Seletti
$115.00
Buy
 
Heart Clutch
Coperni
$600.00
Buy
 
Je T'aime Note Cards
Dear Annabelle
$80.00
Buy
 
Silk Organza Heart Dress
Anna Mason
$2.00
Buy
 
Giant Frog Prince Cookie
Houses and Parties
$38.00
Buy
 
Embroidered Pumps
Malone Souliers
Buy
 
You're Just My Type 3-D Card
LovePop
$13.00
Buy
 
Candy Filled Acrylic Initials
Rosebox Miami
$70.00
Buy
 
Love Earrings
Irene Nuewirth
$16.00
Buy
 
Postcard Zip Pouch
Roger Vivier
$525.00
Buy
 
Romantic Poets Book
$15.00
Buy

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
2656 San Marcus
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2656 San Marcus
DALLAS, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2656 San Marcus
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X