Caitlin Bailey And Mark McClure’s Picturesque Houston Nuptials

THE COUPLE

Mark and Caitlin were set up by friends on an unexpected blind date and immediately hit it off. After a charming surprise proposal in Caitlin’s Houston home, it was only fitting for them to celebrate their nuptials in the city where the couple met and fell in love. The stunning St Martin’s episcopal church, where Caitlin group up attending, served as the perfect backdrop to gather the couple’s family and friends.

A lively reception at The Revaire complete with loads of stunning flowers, a happening band, and all of the bride and groom’s favorite foods and cocktails. It was the perfect recipe to inspire a lively celebration full of special memories for the fun-loving couple.

SPECIAL DETAILS

We were married at my home church where I group up, St. Martin’s Episcopal in Houston, Texas.

WEDDING PARTY

I had 21 bridesmaids and the Mark had 14 groomsmen. All of them are so special to us and we were so glad to celebrate with such a great group.

THE FOOD

The groom’s cake combined the groom’s favorite things: Oklahoma State football, Houston sports, his fraternity, and Las Vegas.

TRADITIONS

We had our first dance to Michael Jackson’s Will You Be There, one of our favorite songs. The dance floor was the highlight of the reception.

THE CELEBRATION

We wanted the wedding to simply be an incredibly fun party and I think we accomplished that.

