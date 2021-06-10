Featured Weddings

Caroline Adams and Stewart Stinson’s Jamaican Beachside Wedding

BY PaperCity Weddings // 06.10.21


Caroline and Stewart got engaged in their hometown of Los Angeles and immediately knew a beach wedding was in the cards. After years of family trips full of oceanside memories, the couple knew the elegant Round Hill Resort along the Montego Bay was the perfect setting for their family and friends to watch them say “I Do.”

With creative touches that paid homage to the special moments throughout their relationship and a major focus on fun, their celebration is an inspiration for the ideal seaside nuptials.

THE COUPLE


We now live in Santa Monica, but met in 2012 when we were both living in London after college (me at the University of Texas and Stewart at DePaul University) through mutual friends. We rekindled when I was visiting Dallas for my dad’s birthday in 2016. Stewart was living in Dallas at the time, and I was living in New York. We did a few trips to visit one another and then we started dating long distance. Stewart got a job in Los Angeles in 2017 and I followed in 2018. We got engaged in 2019 at Hotel Casa del Mar a few blocks away from where we live.

WEDDING LOCATION


Stewart’s family went to the Montego Bay area for Thanksgiving for the last 30 years, and I always knew I wanted to get married on a beach.

SPECIAL DETAILS


We tried to work in the Jamaican culture and our favorite things… our welcome drinks were Rum Punch and Ranch Water. Instead of having a Wedding Guest Book, we had our guests sign acrylic pineapple ornaments since we had a holiday wedding (we have some hilarious and sweet notes!).

WEDDING ATTIRE


I wore a Mira Zwillinger dress from Mark Ingram in New York, and Stewart wore a cream seersucker suit from Knot Standard.

WEDDING PARTY


My matrons/maids of honor were my two sisters, Stacy and Elizabeth, and Stewart’s sister, Whitney. While Stewart had his two oldest friends from growing up there next to him, Gray and Streeter. My brother-in-law, Mack, was our officiant as Stewart and I have known him separately for years. My other brother-in-law, Chap, is an amazing musician and performed all of our first dances (Stewart and I, Father/Daughter, Mother/Son) – I’m biased but it was very special!

THE FOOD

We had a Jamaican BBQ for our rehearsal dinner. For the wedding reception, we had a seated dinner the wedding night, and instead of table numbers we had all of our favorite restaurants we’ve experienced together (Capo, Uchi, Louie’s Pizza, Micocina, Hillstone, Carbone, Jon + Vinny’s, Neptune’s Net, Barbuto) and we tried to put our friends & family at the tables where we experienced a meal with them there! Easier said than done.

The Hit List

Wedding Planner

Brian Worley and Nicki Korman

Dress Designer

Mira Zwillinger

The Venue

Round Hill Hotel

Photographer

Saab Photography

Featured Properties
