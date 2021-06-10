Georgie Ferrell and Tom Miller’s Museum Micro Wedding Full Of Special Moments

THE COUPLE

Texan Georgie Ferrell was unexpectedly set up with native Chicagoan Tom Miller on a fall weekend visiting her best friend in Chicago. The two hit it off instantly and began a long-distance courtship over fun visits and adventures in exciting destinations. After a lakeside proposal in her hometown of Lake McQueeney, Texas, Georgie moved to Chicago where the couple currently resides. Tom works in financial technology and the bride works in digital media strategy. The love birds decided to lean into the pandemic and have a super intimate and special wedding to celebrate their nuptials.

We got married at the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art, which happens to be my favorite museum on earth. They have a gorgeous terrace that overlooks their sculpture garden and Lake Michigan. We were surrounded by yellow and orange fall trees. We had the museum all to ourselves to enjoy the amazing art and surroundings which was surreal.

My sister served as the officiant which made it even more sentimental. She is hands down, the most eloquent speaker I know and this personal touch added incredible depth to the ceremony. She tied in so many thoughtful and meaningful elements from our personalities and our life together and had us all laughing and crying.

In the spirit of a true #microwedding, there were only 8 guests, so everyone was an important part of the day. Because it was such an intimate affair, we could do what we wanted and really incorporate super fun treats and pomp and circumstance that we couldn’t have in a more traditional, larger gathering. It made it incredibly special to have such a small group of loved ones.

I wore a custom ruffle gown by [Dallas designer] Tish Cox. She was so kind to make such a fabulous dress so perfect for the occasion — whimsical and fun. My shoes Dolce & Gabbana shoes fittingly had “L’Amore è Bellezza” embroidered on the toes, with appliqué hearts along the sides. Tom wore a custom suit and his favorite ostrich cowboy boots as an homage to his Texas bride.

My elaborately embroidered veil was my something borrowed from my best friend, Clare Bailey Holden, our matchmaker and my bouquet was made entirely of white tulips. Those were two of my must-have details for sure.



After the ceremony, we moved inside the museum for cocktails and celebrating to a room with an incredible art installation by Mexico City–based architecture firm Pedro y Juana (Ana Paula Ruiz Galindo and Mecky Reuss), who created the site-specific installation From the Tropics with Love. The installation includes an urban garden on the ceiling, consisting of 221 planters and lamps. It’s breathtaking and was the perfect setting for our first dance.

At the celebration dinner, catered by our favorite steak house Swift and Sons, each guest received a personalized party favor that was waiting at their table setting: a framed, hand-sketched portrait of themselves by the super-talented artist Claire Ferguson, who lives in Austin. It made Tom and me happy to be able to give our guests a gift to show how much we love them all, and it was more fun to gift art, to stay on-brand with a museum wedding.

