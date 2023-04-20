This Carefully Choreographed Texas Massage is the Ultimate in Relaxation

It’s one thing to read about the four hands massage, a signature treatment at Woodhouse Day Spa, the popular national spa chain that opened in Dallas at the end of 2020. It’s another thing entirely to experience the sensory scalp massage, the gentle reflexology, and the carefully choreographed routine performed by two practitioners. It’s 80 minutes of otherworldly bliss.

I’ve invested in a lot of massages through the years (I’m tense!), and I’ve been fortunate to experience a variety of unique and oftentimes extravagant treatments thanks to my career. But no matter how sumptuous the spa bed or aromatic the oils, most massages typically follow the same routine. You begin face down, while two hands move with intention from your shoulders down to your toes. Flip and repeat. As hard as I may try to turn off my brain, I always end up following the movements with my mind, constantly anticipating what’s coming next.

With a four hands massage, predicting the next move is nearly impossible. While ensconced in the new Dallas day spa’s idyllic massage room, two pairs of hands soon began to feel like eight. It’s a little disarming at first — an exhilarating departure from routine. But soon, the impossible happened. No longer able to track the tried-and-true flow of a typical massage, my brain finally turned off. When I awoke 80 minutes later, my body and mind felt entirely restored.

The four hands massage at Woodhouse Day Spa is a must-try treatment. There’s the scalp massage (heaven) and the foot reflexology (bliss), but the almost meditative experience is a complimentary add-on that cannot be beaten.

Pricing for its signature four hands massage varies by location, but the 80-minute treatment is $390 at Woodhouse Day Spa’s three North Texas locations in Dallas (Mockingbird Station), Fort Worth (WestBend), and Plano (The Shops at Legacy). The Texas-based also has locations in El Paso, Houston, Midland, and The Woodlands.