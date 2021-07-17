West Village Gears Up For Exciting New Stores, Restaurants and Pop-Ups — a Dallas Staple Gets New Power

For two decades, West Village in Dallas has been one of the city’s top go-to destinations for vibrant dining and entertainment, plus a shopping wonderland. Who could forget the shopping? This true Dallas staple has a history of exciting refreshes, additions and expansions.

This year is no exception. Here’s a look at all the new openings set for summer, fall and beyond.

The highly-sought after retail space has served as a pop-up for brands like Rent The Runway and Carbon38. (courtesy of West Village)

NAADAM Cashmere Pop-Up

The new space in West Village becoming synonymous with the most coveted pop-ups will also be home to the NAADAM Cashmere pop-up, one day only. Mark your calendar for Friday, October 1 to check out luxurious cashmere goods sourced from Mongolia’s Gobi Desert.

The socially responsible brand works directly with herders to create high-quality, sustainable soft knits. In other words, these are true one of a kind finds. This is a one day event you do not want to miss.

Kittenish

Founded by Jessie James Decker, the clothing boutique Kittenish is coming to Dallas — and of course, it’s headed to West Village. With a flagship store in Nashville and an upcoming Tampa store, this will be the only place in Texas to experience Decker’s Kittenish.

The singer and fashion designer has turned her dreams into reality by sharing her vision of inspiring confidence in women and showing every girl what it feels like to be Kittenish. Kittenish will take over the former Lucky Brand space in late 2021.

A lineup of nearly a dozen wellness brands will call West Village home, including fitness studio Powder Heart. (courtesy of West Village)

Hugo’s Invitados

Perhaps the biggest change in West Village is the exit of the iconic, always packed Mi Cocina. As Mi Cocina turns to its new restaurant in Klyde Warren Park, an new elevated Mexican restaurant will take centerstage and fill the margarita void in West Village.

Hugo’s Invitados boasts a scratch-made kitchen with a signature cocktail list, and is expanding from its established flagship location in Las Colinas. This is restaurant that’s already earned fans — and soon it will have more.

Dormify

Dormify, a college lifestyle and home decor destination, is now open in Dallas for a summer pop-up. Aiming to simplify the shopping experience for college students, Dormify offers curated products specifically designed for Gen Z’s living spaces, while arming them with the tools they need to make their space their own.

College students-to-be can design their dream room in-store and have their purchase shipped directly to their destination, no heavy lifting required. Dormify also offers FREE one-on-one design consultation with its expert stylists when you book an appointment in advance. The pop-up provides a seamless shopping experience that’s enjoyable for parents and students, making gearing up for campus a breeze.

Brilliant Earth is coming to West Village

Brilliant Earth

Diamonds will sparkle once again at West Village in the winter of 2022. Brilliant Earth is all about responsibly-mined diamonds and boasts nearly a dozen locations around the United States already. Naturally, it has chosen West Village for its first Dallas store.

Upon entering the jewelry showroom, custom pieces can be curated with the design team. From heirlooms to engagement rings, Brilliant Earth will be the new, shiny jewelry store in Dallas.

Which makes West Village really the only place it could be.

