Young Texas Fashion Entrepreneur Tackles Maternity Clothes — Something for New Moms

Finding cute and trendy maternity clothes can be difficult for pregnant women — but it doesn’t have to be. At least, that’s what Tai Bowen, owner of White Flag Clothing, believes. Bowen has created a new fashion line dedicated to mothers.

“I’m excited for this new collection, because my pieces are versatile enough to lounge around the house in or go out on the town,” Bowen says.

The 24-year-old graduated from Louisiana State University in 2018 and launched her clothing company last March. White Flag Clothing sells everything from streetwear to formal attire for both men and women.

Soon to be a mother of two herself, Bowen wants to tap into a new audience of mothers and pregnant women. She waited to launch her new line on Mother’s Day, when she could also announce on social media that she is five-months pregnant with her second child.

One of the outfits in this new maternity collection is a nude mesh dress with adjustable straps. It can be dressed up with strappy heels, or become the perfect lounge outfit for a lazy Sunday afternoon with a pair of sneakers.

The black jumpsuit is Bowen’s favorite piece from the collection, because the snap buttons make breastfeeding easy.

“When I was pregnant with my first daughter, Spain, I felt really uncomfortable wearing a T-shirt when having to breastfeed,” she says. “I wanted to add an accessible feature that would make it easier on mothers.”

One unique aspect of the line is that anyone can wear these outfits — not just pregnant women or mothers. Bowen disliked buying maternity clothing that would never be worn again after giving birth, so she designed her clothing so the pieces would be versatile enough to become a regular wardrobe addition.

To see more of Bowen’s new mother’s collection, click here.