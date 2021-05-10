RH Opens a Stunning Gallery Store and Stylish Rooftop Restaurant in Dallas

One of the beauties of Dallas neighborhoods is how distinct they are. Though they may not span a great distance, each area has a personality all its own that perseveres as the city evolves. Knox, long one of our most charming destinations, has spent recent years being primed for a new phase — one guided by new leasing management, the construction of ambitious projects, and, as of this month, a new name. With last weekend’s opening of RH’s glittering 70,000-square-foot store and restaurant (one of the brand’s coveted Galleries), Knox’s new era finally seems to be upon us.

RH Dallas fits in perfectly among its design-focused neighbors, but the high-end furniture brand brings an entirely new shopping experience to the popular area. Created to blend and blur the lines between residential and retail; indoor and outdoor; home design and hospitality, the sprawling, sun-soaked gallery store is just as enjoyable to visit in as it to hunt for dreamy linens and the brand’s famous couches.

Ever since Gary Friedman took over as CEO of RH (née Restoration Hardware) in 2001, the brand’s grand Gallery stores have served as a testament to the power of experiential retail as shopping culture evolves. Defined by rows of glass-and-steel French doors, lush garden courtyards, cascading water features, a striking double floating stairwell, and barrel-vaulted passageways that lead to dozens of immersive vignettes, RH’s latest Gallery may be its most dramatic yet.

The Lugano slipcovered sofa in Perennials fabric with the Marignan five-tier chandelier. (Photo by R2ro Photography)

Beyond the notable architectural elements, the three-story building houses a variety of RH brands (its signature Interiors collection, RH Modern, and RH Outdoor) as well as artistic installations from renowned designers (including an exclusive lighting collaboration with Dallas-native Alison Berger), Portia de Rossi’s General Public for RH (3-D technology is used to bring renowned works to textured life), and one-of-a-kind antiques from Friedman’s own international travels. Should a shopper ever feel overwhelmed — let it be known, a visit to the third-floor Wine Bar offers an elegant break — the 5,000-square-foot RH Interior Design Firm, flanked by an impressive library of fabrics, leathers, linens, hardware, and an RH Rugs Showroom, is available for guidance.

The third-floor Wine Bar offers a selection of wine and champagne to be enjoyed throughout the store. (Photo by R2ro Photography)

And though you can’t curl up for hours on the brand’s famed Cloud sectional or slip into one of RH’s artfully steamed beds (each setup reportedly takes one hour to make), the show stopping third floor of RH Dallas, the Rooftop Restaurant and Park, invites shoppers to sit and stay awhile. Inspired by classical European gardens, the serene space seamlessly brings the outdoors in with towering heritage olive trees, statement chandeliers, and an atrium with retractable glass walls that reveal sculptural evergreens, trickling fountains, and stunning Dallas views. An ingredient-driven menu rises to the stylish occasion, with highlights including truffle grilled cheese, a gem lettuce salad, lobster roll, and an elevated take on the RH Burger — an instant Dallas dining classic.