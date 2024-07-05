Fabulous Women-Owned Stores In The Woodlands — These Female Entrepreneurs Created Special Places
Kirstie Winter opened Golden Gray Boutique on Market Street during the pandemic and hasn't looked back.
Jen LOVES Paper is the go-to spot for all your stationery needs.
Piney Rose Floral has all the flower power you'll ever need in The Woodlands.
Birthday goods are typically in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with a purchase from Golden Gray Boutique on Market Street.
Teresa Kenney opened Village Books as a neighborhood hub for book lovers in The Woodlands.
A wide variety of paper goods for events are in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)
In The Woodlands, there are endless places to spend your hard-earned cash and high-end shopping opportunities. Weaved in amongst the big-name brands and designer stores, there’s also a plethora of small businesses owned by local women. Supporting businesses led by seriously inspiring and innovative women is rewarding, but these are also just good stores.
From flower shops to boutiques and bookstores, we caught up with a group of female entrepreneurs offering unique products and services that bring a special touch in The Woodlands. These are women-owned stores in The Woodlands worth knowing:
Jen Loves Paper is owned by Jen Macdonald, a proud resident of the Village of Alden Bridge. “Opening Jen Loves Paper in my own village has been a dream come true,” McDonald shares. “At Jen Loves Paper, we specialize in celebrations and parties, and that celebratory spirit is so apparent here in The Woodlands.”
The go-to spot for all your stationery needs, this woman-owned store in The Woodlands offers a unique range of invitations to custom party supplies, including many of McDonald’s own designs inspired by life in The Woodlands. This female entrepreneur’s passion for her business and her community shines through in everything she does.
“As an entrepreneur, I have experienced firsthand the incredible support among not only our neighbors but also fellow small business owners in The Woodlands,” McDonald tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “We uplift each other through referrals, collaborative projects and by sharing our experiences.”
Tumbleweeds & Notions
Tumbleweeds and Notions is the brainchild of Caroline Powell, a young small business owner who left the corporate world behind to start her own store in The Woodlands. This unique shopping experience or gift shoppe has quickly become a favorite in The Woodlands.
Described by Powell as “a few hometown gals bringing whimsy to The Woodlands,” Tumbleweeds and Notions is a family affair, with Caroline’s mom Christy and Shoppe Dog Stella regularly on hand to help out.
Tumbleweeds and Notions is a great place to go if you’re seeking something special. It offers a curated selection of unique gifts, home decor and vintage finds to browse.
Slightly hidden amongst the major designer stores on Market Street, Golden Gray Boutique offers shoppers fun and affordable fashion. In fact, it is almost impossible to leave Kirstie Winter’s Woodlands store empty handed.
With bright colors, trendy accessories, flowy summer dresses and so much more, a visit to Golden Gray Boutique is perfect retail therapy for whenever your closet needs a refresh.
“When my family and I moved here five years ago, I quickly saw the need for an affordable and trendy boutique,” Winter says. “We rolled the dice and opened up in the midst of the pandemic and the local support was immediately there. Not much makes me and my wonderful employees happier than helping someone find that WOW fit.
“Many thanks to the women of The Woodlands for making me feel right at home and supporting my small business.”
Follow @goldengrayboutique on Instagram to keep up with what’s coming to Golden Gray. The store shares its newest arrivals and hottest pieces as they hit the shop floor on social media.
Piney Rose Floral
At Piney Rose Floral, a boutique floral studio, owner and designer Taylor Handfelt cherishes her life and work in The Woodlands. Handfelt is passionate about flowers and uses her expertise to add color and vibrance to every celebration.
“It’s a blessing to get to work and live in The Woodlands,” she tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “I especially love getting to be a part of the celebrations within our township, from birthday parties and baby showers to corporate events and fundraisers.”
Piney Rose Floral is driven by the desire to create stunning floral arrangements to make every occasion special. “It truly feels like we are celebrating alongside our customers when we get to design an arrangement for them,” Handfelt says.
Working closely with her husband Cullen and a small team of specialists, the shop has flourished thanks to local support and heartfelt recommendations.
Village Books is a cozy haven for book lovers located between the villages of Indian Springs and Sterling Ridge. Teresa Kenney is the proud owner, and she treasures her life and work in The Woodlands as an independent bookstore owner.
“I love living in and owning a bookshop in The Woodlands because the community truly embodies that small, hometown feel,” she says. “That was one of the main reasons I decided to open Village Books. And it has become everything I imagined.
“A venue where people could gather for a special event. A neighborhood hub where neighbors run into their friends on a Saturday afternoon. And a small shop where the youngest of readers burst through the door, shouting, ‘Hi Miss Teresa!’ And then race to the shelves to see what new books I have in for them this week.”
Kenney’s dedication to fostering a love of reading has made Village Books a cherished local gem. Village Books regularly hosts a full schedule of events from multi-lingual children’s story hours to author readings and special events.