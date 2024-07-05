Fabulous Women-Owned Stores In The Woodlands — These Female Entrepreneurs Created Special Places

Jen Macdonald is the owner of Jen LOVES Paper, a go-to spot for all your stationery needs.

Jen Loves Paper is owned by Jen Macdonald, a proud resident of the Village of Alden Bridge. “Opening Jen Loves Paper in my own village has been a dream come true,” McDonald shares. “At Jen Loves Paper, we specialize in celebrations and parties, and that celebratory spirit is so apparent here in The Woodlands.”

The go-to spot for all your stationery needs, this woman-owned store in The Woodlands offers a unique range of invitations to custom party supplies, including many of McDonald’s own designs inspired by life in The Woodlands. This female entrepreneur’s passion for her business and her community shines through in everything she does.

“As an entrepreneur, I have experienced firsthand the incredible support among not only our neighbors but also fellow small business owners in The Woodlands,” McDonald tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “We uplift each other through referrals, collaborative projects and by sharing our experiences.”