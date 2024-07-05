kirstie winter golden gray boutique
Jen 2
Piney Rose Floral The Woodlands
Birthday goods are typically in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)
Piney Rose
Golden Gray Boutique, Market Street, The Woodlands
Teresa village books 2
A wide variety of paper goods for events are in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)
01
08

Kirstie Winter opened Golden Gray Boutique on Market Street during the pandemic and hasn't looked back.

02
08

Jen LOVES Paper is the go-to spot for all your stationery needs.

03
08

Piney Rose Floral has all the flower power you'll ever need in The Woodlands.

04
08

Birthday goods are typically in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)

05
08

Piney Rose Floral has all the flower power you'll ever need in The Woodlands.

06
08

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with a purchase from Golden Gray Boutique on Market Street.

07
08

Teresa Kenney opened Village Books as a neighborhood hub for book lovers in The Woodlands.

08
08

A wide variety of paper goods for events are in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)

kirstie winter golden gray boutique
Jen 2
Piney Rose Floral The Woodlands
Birthday goods are typically in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)
Piney Rose
Golden Gray Boutique, Market Street, The Woodlands
Teresa village books 2
A wide variety of paper goods for events are in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)
Fashion / Shopping

Fabulous Women-Owned Stores In The Woodlands — These Female Entrepreneurs Created Special Places

Shopping With a Purpose

BY // 07.05.24
Kirstie Winter opened Golden Gray Boutique on Market Street during the pandemic and hasn't looked back.
Jen LOVES Paper is the go-to spot for all your stationery needs.
Piney Rose Floral has all the flower power you'll ever need in The Woodlands.
Birthday goods are typically in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)
Piney Rose Floral has all the flower power you'll ever need in The Woodlands.
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with a purchase from Golden Gray Boutique on Market Street.
Teresa Kenney opened Village Books as a neighborhood hub for book lovers in The Woodlands.
A wide variety of paper goods for events are in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)
1
8

Kirstie Winter opened Golden Gray Boutique on Market Street during the pandemic and hasn't looked back.

2
8

Jen LOVES Paper is the go-to spot for all your stationery needs.

3
8

Piney Rose Floral has all the flower power you'll ever need in The Woodlands.

4
8

Birthday goods are typically in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)

5
8

Piney Rose Floral has all the flower power you'll ever need in The Woodlands.

6
8

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with a purchase from Golden Gray Boutique on Market Street.

7
8

Teresa Kenney opened Village Books as a neighborhood hub for book lovers in The Woodlands.

8
8

A wide variety of paper goods for events are in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)

In The Woodlands, there are endless places to spend your hard-earned cash and high-end shopping opportunities. Weaved in amongst the big-name brands and designer stores, there’s also a plethora of small businesses owned by local women. Supporting businesses led by seriously inspiring and innovative women is rewarding, but these are also just good stores.

From flower shops to boutiques and bookstores, we caught up with a group of female entrepreneurs offering unique products and services that bring a special touch in The Woodlands. These are women-owned stores in The Woodlands worth knowing:

Jen LOVES Paper

The Woodlands

3759 FM 1488 Suite 450
The Woodlands, TX 77382  |  Map

 

Website

Jen 2

Jen Macdonald is the owner of Jen LOVES Paper, a go-to spot for all your stationery needs.

Jen Loves Paper is owned by Jen Macdonald, a proud resident of the Village of Alden Bridge. “Opening Jen Loves Paper in my own village has been a dream come true,” McDonald shares. “At Jen Loves Paper, we specialize in celebrations and parties, and that celebratory spirit is so apparent here in The Woodlands.”

The go-to spot for all your stationery needs, this woman-owned store in The Woodlands offers a unique range of invitations to custom party supplies, including many of McDonald’s own designs inspired by life in The Woodlands. This female entrepreneur’s passion for her business and her community shines through in everything she does.

“As an entrepreneur, I have experienced firsthand the incredible support among not only our neighbors but also fellow small business owners in The Woodlands,” McDonald tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “We uplift each other through referrals, collaborative projects and by sharing our experiences.”

Tumbleweeds & Notions

The Woodlands

8021 Research Forest Drive, Suite D
The Woodlands, TX 77382  |  Map

 

Website

Tumbleweeds Notions Dog

Caroline Powell (right) owns Tumbleweeds &amp; Notions with the help of her mom, Christy (left) and dog Stella.

Tumbleweeds and Notions is the brainchild of Caroline Powell, a young small business owner who left the corporate world behind to start her own store in The Woodlands. This unique shopping experience or gift shoppe has quickly become a favorite in The Woodlands.

Described by Powell as “a few hometown gals bringing whimsy to The Woodlands,” Tumbleweeds and Notions is a family affair, with Caroline’s mom Christy and Shoppe Dog Stella regularly on hand to help out.

Tumbleweeds and Notions is a great place to go if you’re seeking something special. It offers a curated selection of unique gifts, home decor and vintage finds to browse.

Golden Gray Boutique

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

kirstie winter golden gray boutique

Kirstie Winter is the proud owner of Golden Gray Boutique on Market Street.

Slightly hidden amongst the major designer stores on Market Street, Golden Gray Boutique offers shoppers fun and affordable fashion. In fact, it is almost impossible to leave Kirstie Winter’s Woodlands store empty handed.

With bright colors, trendy accessories, flowy summer dresses and so much more, a visit to Golden Gray Boutique is perfect retail therapy for whenever your closet needs a refresh.

“When my family and I moved here five years ago, I quickly saw the need for an affordable and trendy boutique,” Winter says. “We rolled the dice and opened up in the midst of the pandemic and the local support was immediately there. Not much makes me and my wonderful employees happier than helping someone find that WOW fit.

“Many thanks to the women of The Woodlands for making me feel right at home and supporting my small business.”

Follow @goldengrayboutique on Instagram to keep up with what’s coming to Golden Gray. The store shares its newest arrivals and hottest pieces as they hit the shop floor on social media.

Piney Rose Floral

The Woodlands

2417 Research Forest Drive, Unit B
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Piney Rose Floral The Woodlands

Piney Rose Floral has all the flower power you'll ever need in The Woodlands.

At Piney Rose Floral, a boutique floral studio, owner and designer Taylor Handfelt cherishes her life and work in The Woodlands. Handfelt is passionate about flowers and uses her expertise to add color and vibrance to every celebration.

“It’s a blessing to get to work and live in The Woodlands,” she tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “I especially love getting to be a part of the celebrations within our township, from birthday parties and baby showers to corporate events and fundraisers.”

Piney Rose Floral is driven by the desire to create stunning floral arrangements to make every occasion special. “It truly feels like we are celebrating alongside our customers when we get to design an arrangement for them,” Handfelt says.

Working closely with her husband Cullen and a small team of specialists, the shop has flourished thanks to local support and heartfelt recommendations.

Village Books

The Woodlands

9955 Woodlands Pkwy , Suite F
The Woodlands, TX 77382  |  Map

 

Website

Teresa village books 2

Teresa Kenney opened Village Books as a neighborhood hub for book lovers in The Woodlands.

Village Books is a cozy haven for book lovers located between the villages of Indian Springs and Sterling Ridge. Teresa Kenney is the proud owner, and she treasures her life and work in The Woodlands as an independent bookstore owner.

“I love living in and owning a bookshop in The Woodlands because the community truly embodies that small, hometown feel,” she says. “That was one of the main reasons I decided to open Village Books. And it has become everything I imagined.

“A venue where people could gather for a special event. A neighborhood hub where neighbors run into their friends on a Saturday afternoon. And a small shop where the youngest of readers burst through the door, shouting, ‘Hi Miss Teresa!’ And then race to the shelves to see what new books I have in for them this week.”

Kenney’s dedication to fostering a love of reading has made Village Books a cherished local gem. Village Books regularly hosts a full schedule of events from multi-lingual children’s story hours to author readings and special events.

Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$497,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$315,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,245,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
5755 Valkeith Drive
Maplewood South
FOR SALE

5755 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$635,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5755 Valkeith Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
3927 Gramercy Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

3927 Gramercy Street
Houston, TX

$849,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3927 Gramercy Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
5211 Gano Street
Northside
FOR SALE

5211 Gano Street
Houston, TX

$429,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5211 Gano Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$409,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$419,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
4509 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4509 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4509 Blossom Street
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X