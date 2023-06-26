Fashion / Beauty

The Woodlands’ Beauty Retreats — Head North For a World of Extreme Pampering

Standout Hair Salons, Tans, Brows, Facials and More Await

BY // 06.26.23
Summer can be a busy time of year with many of us finding ourselves juggling wedding invites, vacation planning and social engagements. But taking a little time out for some pampering just may help you tackle that calendar with renewed confidence. Luckily, The Woodlands is full of true beauty retreats.

It’s easy to look and feel your best in The Woodlands, with a selection of beauty gurus ready to take care of you. Whether you are new to the area or looking to try something different, here are some luxurious salons and studios you should know.

These are The Woodlands’ Best Beauty Retreats:

The Beauty Lounge

2501 Research Forest Drive, Suite D
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

The Beauty Lounge

The Beauty Lounge offers a range of top-notch haircare services, including cuts, color, extensions and treatments.

Living Magazine voted The Beauty Lounge the No. 1 salon in The Woodlands in 2020, 2021 and 2022. It is a one-stop-shop for all things beauty. There are now two chic locations (The Woodlands and Conroe) offering a range of services including hair, brows, skincare and aesthetic treatments.

Finding the right hair salon can be tricky, but not here. Whether it’s a color transformation or hair extensions, the artists at this salon are highly trained by owner and educator Rachel Paige, an extensions guru. For natural looking, long locks, these hand-tied extensions are carefully selected to match your hair’s natural base color.

For regular clients, The Beauty Lounge offers a Babe Club Monthly Membership, which starts at $99 per month and includes a birthday blowout, makeup touch ups and haircare treatments.

Signature Service: Bespoke hand-tied hair extensions.

Sugaring NYC

8821 Metropark Drive, Suite 400
Shenandoah, TX 77385  |  Map

 

Website

Sugaring NYC – The Woodlands

Sugaring NYC just opened its new Woodlands studio in May. Sugaring offers a range of organic hair removal services.

One of the newest salon openings in The Woodlands, Sugaring NYC offers an organic solution to hair removal.

Sugaring is an innovative technique which involves removing hair with a sugar paste, made from purified water and lemon juice with zero nasty chemicals. It gets rid of hair in a gentler way than regular waxing. Regular clients say it is perfect for those with sensitive skin and the results are supposed to last longer too.

The studio also offers Keratin lash lift and brow lamination treatments.

Sugaring NYC is currently offering a 50-percent-off deal for first timers.

Signature Service: Organic hair removal.

Parlor in The Woods

The Woodlands

24 Waterway Avenue, Suite 145
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Parlor In The Woods – Waterway Avenue, The Woodlands

Parlor in The Woods is an inviting space for your next salon visit, admire its industrial décor with a feminine edge.

Another fabulous option for creative hair services is Waterway Avenue’s industrial chic-inspired salon dubbed Parlor In The Woods.

Offering multi-dimensional color from a group of talented stylists, this hair salon offers balayage, creative color and highlights. Beside the array of positive reviews from clients, Parlor in The Woods’ Instagram page shows off the stylists’ work to great effect.

This is a Woodlands beauty retreat perfect for both subtle changes and bold transformations.

Signature Service: Creative color, highlights and cuts.

Glo Sun Spa

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive, #1450
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Glo Sun Spa – Market Street, The Woodlands

For a natural looking spray tan, head for a quick visit to Glo Sun Spa on Market Street.

Follow the No. 1 rule of skincare and choose a spray tan over hours baking in the sun and putting your health at risk.

Glo Sun Spa in The Woodlands uses a unique formula for its spray tans, allowing your skin to stay moisturized with a long-lasting, glowing natural tan and a fresh clean scent. Fun fact: This is the tanning salon used by the Houston Texans’ cheerleaders.

It’s not just tanning services at Glo Sun Spa either. This luxurious spot also offers Hydrafacials, cryotherapy and CoolSculpting treatments.

Regular self-tanners can pay monthly, with packages starting at $59 per month.

Signature Service: Natural looking spray tans.

Drybar

The Woodlands

9596 Six Pines Drive, Suite 430
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

drybar

An appointment at Drybar will save you lots of time and effort getting ready.

Avoid the hassle of getting ready at home before your next big event. Swap your bedroom for an appointment at Drybar’s handy location on Market Street instead.

Whether it’s a glamorous night out or an important business meeting, it’s easy to leave your look in the capable hands of Drybar’s hair stylists. Swing by for a 45-minute blowout with several trendy styles to choose from, including sleek and smooth, messy beach waves or red-carpet ready Hollywood curls.

There are several packages available, including three blowouts for $150 or six for $295.

Signature Service: Hair styling and blowouts.

Perfect 10 Beauty Bar

The Woodlands

26406 Oak Ridge Drive, Suite 106
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

You can invest in perfect brows at Perfect 10 Beauty Bar in The Woodlands.

You can invest in perfect brows at Perfect 10 Beauty Bar in The Woodlands.

This Woodlands beauty retreat has been gaining rave reviews since the rise in popularity of semi-permanent eyebrow makeup, also known as microblading.

Owner, eyebrow artist and educator Logan Lopez has studied techniques and offers services designed to save you significant time and effort, allowing her clients to achieve a polished look every day, with no makeup. Lopez also offers training courses in the art of microblading. So you know you’re in the hands of a real expert.

Although Logan’s passion began with brows, Perfect 10 now offers semi-permanent eyeliner, as well as facials, waxing and skincare treatments.

Signature service: Microblading.

Face to Face Spa

The Woodlands

4775 W Panther Creek Drive, #220B
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Face to Face Spa – The Woodlands

Take 60 mins to yourself with a medi-facial at Face to Face Spa at Panther Creek.

Investing in good skincare is one of the kindest things we can do for ourselves, and this spot has all your facial needs covered.

From Hydrafacials to chemical peels, dermaplaning to skin rejuvenation, the services at Face to Face Spa in The Woodlands aim to offer a revitalizing boost to your beauty regimen.

New clients can enjoy 50 percent off a 60-minute premium medi-facial, with microdermabrasion or chemical peel for just $99.

Signature service: Custom facials.

