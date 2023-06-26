The Coolest Things To Do in Dallas This July — blink-182, Shania Twain, and Erykah Badu

There are plenty of concerts, festivals, and Bastille Day celebrations in Dallas this July. So we did the legwork for you and narrowed down the greatest events. Also, make sure to check out our guide to the Fourth of July in North Texas.

From blink-182 to a summer music festival, these are the best things to do in Dallas this month.

Blink-182 (July 5)

On Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30 pm, expect crowds at the American Airlines Center for rock band blink-182’s 2023 Dallas tour stop. Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker will perform hits like “All the Small Things,” as well as recently released songs such as “Edging.” Turnstile will open for the band.

The Home Edit Summer of Fun Tour (July 7)

Founded by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin in 2015, The Home Edit is an organization company that was brought into the spotlight by social media and their Emmy-nominated Netflix show. The leading ladies will be going on tour this summer with a live show featuring candid conversations on organization solutions and beyond. They’ll be coming to Richardson’s Eisemann Center on July 7.

SHOP Swipe















Next

Mo Amer at Addison Improv (July 7 – 9)

Houston native and star of Netflix’s Mo, Mo Amer is a Palestinian American stand-up comedian performing for three nights at Addison Improv from Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9. He’s also known for his Netflix comedy special called The Vagabond and as one of three in the comedy trio, Allah Made Me Funny.

Bastille on Bishop (July 14)

Head to the Bishop Arts District in Oak Cliff on Friday, July 14 for the neighborhood’s annual Bastille On Bishop celebration. From 6 pm to 10 pm, the event features live music, food, drinks, and a pop-up market. Attendance is free, but you can also opt for tickets to the cocktail competition (including six samples and snacks) or a ticket for a commemorative glass and three drink tokens.

Shania Twain (July 21)

On Friday, July 21 at 7:30 pm, Canadian country singer-songwriter Shania Twain is headlining Dos Equis Pavilion on her “Queen of Me Tour.” She has sold over 100 million records during her career making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Except to hear hit songs like “You’re Still The One” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.”

Mambo Miles 2023 (July 22)

From 8 am to 11 am on Saturday, July 22, head to Klyde Warren Park for the 3rd annual Mambo Miles 5K presented by Hornitos Tequila. The race begins and ends at Mi Cocina in the park. Each participant will be awarded at the finish line with a medal and Mambo Taxi margarita or Eight Elite Light Lager. After, the celebration will continue with a tequila garden, music, and food trucks.

Erykah Badu (July 23)

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter is returning home again on July 23, but this time at one of the biggest venues in Dallas — the American Airlines Center. The performance artist will be stopping by on her “Unfollow Me Tour” along with yasiin bey.

Sad Summer Festival (July 25)

Taking place at Irving’s Toyota Music Factory on Tuesday, July 25, the nationally touring Sad Summer Festival brings alt-rock bands Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, and more to DFW this summer.

Yellowcard (July 27)

Book your seats for Yellowcard’s “Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue” tour at Irving’s The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Thursday, July 27. Founded in 1997, the rock band is known for early 2000s hits like “Ocean Avenue” and newer songs like “Childhood Eyes.”