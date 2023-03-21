5 Staple Restaurants In The Woodlands to Know — Diners Keep Coming Back to These Favorites

Morton’s Grille in The Woodlands is a place where business gets done.

Schilleci's New Orleans Kitchen located in The Woodlands offers some of the best Cajun and Creole cuisine in the area.

Chef Jassi Bindra of Amrina in The Woodlands is one of the top chefs in Texas.

Enjoy a glass of wine with an expansive variety of 60 different wines on tap at Sixty Vines in The Woodlands.

The best restaurants in The Woodlands come in all shapes and sizes, from casual joints to fine dining wonders that would impress diners in any big city in the world. Cuisines are just as varied, with nearly every corner of the globe represented, including interesting takes on staples like Mexican, Italian, Mediterranean, Asian and Indian food.

Whether you’re a lifelong resident of The Woodlands, one of the many newcomers or are simply visiting, enjoying a great meal is one must do. Here are 5 Staple Woodlands Restaurants to Know:

Amrina

Amrina is unique Indian restaurant in many ways, offering everything from a la carte dinner and tapas selections to lavish chef’s table meals and happy hour specials in Waterway Square. Chef Jassi Bindra believes in using fresh ingredients and sustainable products. And this powerhouse kitchen is backed by a world class cocktail and wine program. Amrina’s wine program earned the Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator.

This is The Woodlands restaurant that brought Vibe Dining to town. That would be eating while listening to a DJ or live band on the weekends. Amrina is also home to some of the hottest parties in the region during both traditional Indian holidays like Holi and Diwali and more American ones like Halloween and New Year’s Eve.

Schilleci’s New Orleans Kitchen

Want a taste of The French Quarter? The elegant Schilleci’s New Orleans Kitchen located in Market Street could be your ticket.

Schilleci’s features Louisiana classics like seafood gumbo and bread pudding along with a variety of fresh fish from around the world, steaks and lamb chops. This Woodlands restaurant’s ties to New Orleans go deep. It uses many staples from The Crescent City such as Gambino’s French Bread, Blue Plate Mayonnaise, Community Coffee and Abita Beer.

There are off-menu chef specials, outdoor patio seating and an expansive wine and beer selection. Even the decor screams French Quarter.

Tommy Bahama Restaurant

Eating dinner in a store might not seem like it’d be ideal, but Tommy Bahama in The Woodlands is one of the hardest places to get a reservation in the township. Its perch on the green at Market Street is a place to be seen and to people watch.

Yes, Tommy Bahama is an American multinational manufacturer of casual men’s and women’s sportswear and activewear, selling everything from denim, swimwear, accessories and footwear to a complete home furnishings collection. There are more than 160 Tommy Bahama retail stores worldwide. But only 21 of those come with their own restaurant and bar. That includes The Woodlands.

Tommy Bahama restaurant serves island-inspired food and provides a fun and lively environment to refuel and recharge from any shopping adventure.

Locally sourced seafood and produce are used for a variety of appetizers, salads, bowls and entrees. But the handcrafted cocktails featuring premium spirits and fresh squeezed juices might be the highlight. There is a daily fresh sheet that means you can almost always try something new too.

Morton’s Grille

Yes, Morton’s Grille is a chain. But it’s a beloved high-end chain that still impresses business clients and does the steakhouse thing as well as anyone. It all started for Morton’s more than four decades ago with a dish as simple as the hamburger. A menu item that Morton’s original co-founders Arnie Morton and Klaus Fritsch would later name the Million Dollar Hamburger.

The Woodlands’ own Morton’s Grille on Waterway Avenue offers dishes such as Texas chicken fried lobster, Misoyaki salmon filet, double-cut Cajun pork chop, cowgirl ribeye, burrata salad, Korean glazed quail knots and of course, those steaks that bring the well-heeled crowds. In that realm, there is Midwest prime beef, American wagyu and even beef cuts from Texas’ own 44 Farms.

Inside the restaurant, you’ll find rich colors, warm lighting and hardwood tabletops, still the perfect business dinner or lunch setting. The patio provides a front-row seat to the hustle and bustle of The Woodlands Waterway.

Sixty Vines

Sixty Vines is a relatively new addition to The Woodlands, but it’s a Market Street haven wine lovers have already adopted. It’s all about wine on tap here. Yes, wine on tap. With 60 wine taps, the possibilities for exploration and discovery are nearly never ending. This is the place where you can try new wines and experiment.

Oenophiles (either serious or novice) can choose from 2.5 ounce, 5 ounce, 8 ounce or 750 ml pours. Plus, Sixty Vines rotates its taps frequently, providing new options almost every time you go.

Sixty Vines is already something of a scene in The Woodlands.But what about the food? Menu selections include a salametto piccante board which is a Spanish style salame seasoned with pimenton de la vera. There is also a braised pork pappardelle featuring pork shoulder, fennel, san marzano tomato, basil and pecorino romano.

If you love food — and who doesn’t — these restaurant staples in The Woodlands are worth knowing. But this is The Woodlands. There are many more unique restaurants to discover too.