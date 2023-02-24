Spring’s 4 Hottest Jewelry Trends — Your Guide to the Stunning Pieces at Ylang 23 That Show Them Off

Dallas’ iconic jewelry powerhouse Ylang 23 always has one eye on the future, and this spring, the four hottest jewelry trends from this family-owned and operated concept are no different.

Founders Joanne and Charles Teichman were the first in the United States to offer designer jewelry in the 1980s and they were the first designer jewelry company to go online in 2000. So, needless to say, the couple (and their daughter Alysa who joined the Ylang 23 team in 2016 and also founded the revolutionary piercing concept Wildlike) are visionaries.

This season, the Teichmans and creative Ylang 23 team are envisioning four main trends: colored gemstones, chains, jewelry with meaning, and cocktail rings.

Colored Gemstones

Spring is synonymous with color, and 2023 is shaping up to be no different when it comes to our jewelry boxes.

Make them green with envy this spring with this Irene Neuwirth Amazonite and Green Tourmaline Tropical Flower Yellow Gold Necklace. From Irene Neuwirth’s Tropical Flower Collection, it’s a handcrafted, 18k yellow gold necklace set with a hand-carved amazonite tropical flower and finished with a green tourmaline center stone. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind beauty that deserves a place in your collection.

Does anything say “spring” quite like bright yellow? We think not. This Ileana Makri Lemon Topaz Crow Yellow Gold Necklace boldly proclaims the end of winter and welcomes all things fresh. The Lemon Crown necklace from Ileana Makri feels super lightweight, making it perfect for wearing all through the day and night. It is handcrafted from 18k yellow gold and is set with a glimmering lemon topaz that rests in a regal Crown setting.

Tennis bracelets are having a major moment right now, and this Jennifer Meyer Pink Sapphire 4 Prong Yellow Gold Tennis Bracelet is no exception. Bring some bling to your arm party with this delicate bracelet that encapsulates a timeless appeal. This modern twist on the average tennis bracelet, finished with a push safety clasp, makes the perfect gift for yourself or someone you love.

Chains

From athletes to celebrities and everyone in between, chains seem to be taking over when it comes to both men’s and women’s jewelry.

The Marla Aaron Yellow Gold Triangle Lock is handcrafted in 14-karat yellow gold and is perfect for mixing and matching. The Triangle Lock started as a project to add a lever to the Lock collection and is shown here on one of Marla’s classic chains (sold separately). Click here to shop the entire Marla Aaron mix-and-match collection.

Also from Marla Aaron, as a little sibling to the Mega Curb, meet the new Mini Mega. The Marla Aaron Mini Mega Curb Yellow Gold Loop Chain Necklace is a gorgeous mix of metals that can be worn from the boardroom to happy hour. It features 14-karat gold loops and works beautifully with most locks from Marla’s collection. Shown with one of Marla’s locks, sold separately.

Wear your heart around your neck with the Foundrae Small Strong Hearts Love Link Yellow Gold Chain. Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold, this Small Strong Hearts Necklace symbolizes love. Each link is drawn from a heart, ending and beginning with love, yet the hearts are still discreet. It is the strength of the chain links that are most visible.

Jewelry with Meaning

Jewelry takes up valuable real estate on our arms, necks, ears, and beyond. Make a statement in the treasured space you have with meaningful jewelry.

This Retrouvai Optimism Talisman Yellow Gold Signet Ring is the energy we’re taking with us in 2023. From Retrouvai’s newest collection, the handmade ring in 14-karat yellow gold features the saying “A New Day A New Day” engraved inside a wavy signet design. There’s no better motivation throughout the day than when you look down at your hand and remind yourself that a fresh start awaits.

This gorgeous Foundrae Beloved, With Wings We Fly Heavy Mixed Belcher Extension Necklace is a classic, meaningful, and symbolic addition to your collection. It combines two of Foundrae’s tenets in a single medallion — True Love and Passion. It embodies the phrase “with wings we fly” to represent that when two partners come together, they lift each other up. Foundrae and Ylang 23 believe that passion makes life worth living and illuminates our dreams, and we couldn’t agree more.

Cocktail Rings

Add a splash of color, detail, and intrigue with a cocktail ring this season.

This handcrafted 18-karat rose gold L’Atelier Nawbar Malachite Pillar Cabochon Rose Gold Ring features colored stones that let the power of light energize the soul star above, the earth below, and everything in between. Detailed in malachite, onyx, and diamond, this piece deserves a permanent place on your hand. Better yet, energize your life with this malachite ring, which is said to absorb negative energy. Those are the only vibes allowed in 2023.

This Irene Neuwirth One-Of-A-Kind Three Stone Opal and Diamond Yellow Gold Ring is from the designer’s Three Stone Ring Collection. It’s a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted 18-karat yellow gold ring that features opals and accompanying full-cut diamond accents. The style and hues of this ring create a classic look that can be handed down among generations and will simply never go out of style.

For more on Ylang 23’s wonders, check out its full website — and scroll through the photo gallery below for a closer look at the special pieces that showcase the season’s new trends.