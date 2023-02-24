The 5 Best Places to Go Bowling in Dallas

Whether hanging out with friends or heading on a first date, whiling away the day or evening at a bowling alley is always a fun activity to converse with some drinks. From retro-inspired lounges to more modern atmospheres, these are the best Dallas bowling spots.

Bowlounge

167 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Suite 103

Since 2013, this Design District bowling lounge has been a hot spot for Dallasites to frequent for bowling and beer. They’ve become so popular, Bowlounge even opened a second location in Fort Worth in 2020. Besides retro-style bowling alleys, pool tables, and ping pong, the spot offers craft beer, cocktails, and food. Make sure to get there early to get on the list, especially on weekends. It gets busy.

Bowlski’s

1825 Abrams Parkway, Suite 1

In 2019, Craig and Jennifer Spivey took over the former Lakewood Theater and turned it into a bowling alley with live music. The 1938 art deco theater now offers bowling leagues, live music on an elevated stage, drinks, and food. There are 10 vintage Brunswick A2 pinsetters, synthetic lanes, and electronic scoring to really give the space a retro feel.

Punch Bowl Social

2600 Main Street

Founded in Denver in 2012, Punch Bowl Dallas became the 17th location in the country in 2019. The massive, two-story spot offers three bars (one being 360 degrees), three outdoor patios and several lounges to eat, drink, play, and hang out in. Though the main activity is bowling — there are six full-sized bowling lanes, as well as a few mini options.

Bowl & Barrel

8084 Park Lane, Suite 145

Located at The Shops at Park Lane, this boutique bowling lounge opened in Dallas in 2012. The Texas brand also has locations in San Antonio and Houston. The spot has 15 lanes, a full-service modern American tavern, and a beer hall to enjoy bites and drinks while you’re bowling.

Pinstack (Las Colinas)

2750 W. Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Irving

The Dallas area only has a few Pinstack locations in Las Colinas, Allen, and Plano. The Texas-based entertainment hub offers not just bowling, but a full-service restaurant, bumper cars, rock climbing, high-ropes course, and video games. It’s also great for private parties and has private bowling lanes just for events.