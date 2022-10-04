Fashion / Style / Shopping

Wildlike’s Alysa Teichman on the Most Popular Piercing Right Now, Celestial Motifs, and What Men Want

We're All Ears

BY // 10.04.22
Wildlike earrings

Wildlike’s fall 2022 collection.

Dallas area ears have been nothing short of blessed over the past year. Luxury studios like Wildlike (born in Dallas) and Maria Tash (a New York brand expanding to Texas) are now working their magic across the city, blending expert lobe, daith, and rook piercings with designer jewelry and thoughtful styling. With more people curating their ears than ever, we asked Wildlike founder Alysa Teichman to share the latest ear piercing trends, the studio’s most popular service, and what Wildlike men are wanting these days.

ear piercing trends
Alysa Teichman styled with Wildlike jewelry.

PC: The motifs or shapes people are gravitating to now.
AT: We always see people gravitate towards our celestial motifs, like starbursts, and of course the lightning bolt.

As far as stone shapes, Wildlike clients seem to love the pieces in our marquise diamond and opal collections. The shape showcases the life of the stones beautifully, and it lends itself to irregularly shaped jewelry that seems to fit many peoples’ anatomy beautifully.

 

PC: The most pierced spot at the moment?
AT: I think all our piercers’ favorite is the conch — it makes such a strong statement and is pretty easy to heal. People also love to swap out their studs for a hoop that rotates around the ear. Being able to do this after six-plus months of healing is like a badge of honor!


PC: Daith piercings for migraines… fact or fiction?
AT: There are no studies that prove the connection between daith piercings and migraines, but there can be a strong placebo effect.

PC: What are Wildlike men looking for?
AT: They seem to love getting their nostrils pierced lately. Lobes are always popular for men, too, and they will often swap a stud for a hoop after healing.

 

PC: Upcoming piercing trends?
AT: We love the look of dainty chains, which spruce up existing piercings and create a powerful-layered look. We’ll also be focusing on bigger diamond pieces (by popular demand!) and new opal pieces because we can’t get over the complexity and dimension of this forever-favorite stone.

