Texans QB Matt Schaub’s Old Tanglewood Mansion Hits the Market as an Updated Wonder — This $6.5 Million House Even Boasts a Bulletproof Door

01
23

The view from the back at 5620 Bordley Drive in Tanglewood. (Photo by TK Images)

02
23

This contemporary mansion at 5620 Bordley in Tanglewood, spreading across a rare double lot, is on the market with Nan & Company Properties for $6.5 million. (Photo by TK Images)

03
23

The open concept living room at 5620 Bordley in Tanglewood. (Photo by TK Images)

04
23

The new, modern staircase is a part of the $1.5 million renovation at 5620 Bordley. (Photo by TK Images)

05
23

The downstairs media room at 5620 Bordley. (Photo by TK Images)

06
23

The formal dining room at 5620 Bordley. (Photo by TK Images)

07
23

The $1.5 million renovation including creating an open floor plan at 5620 Bordley. (Photo by TK Images)

08
23

The breakfast area at 5620 Bordley has 11-foot ceilings. (Photo by TK Images)

09
23

The uber modern kitchen at 5620 Bordley. (Photo by TK Images)

10
23

(Photo by TK Images)

11
23

The third floor game room at 5620 Bordley. (Photo by TK Images)

12
23

A formal home office at 5620 Bordley. (Photo by TK Images)

13
23

The home office/study at 5620 Bordley features this rotunda (Photo by TK Images)

14
23

One of two powder rooms located on the first floor of 5620 Bordley. (Photo by TK Images)

15
23

The primary suite at 5620 Bordley. (Photo by TK Images)

16
23

A second view of the primary suite at 5620 Bordley. (Photo by TK Images)

17
23

Her primary closet with mirrored doors at 5620 Bordley Drive. (Photo by TK Images)

18
23

One of five bedrooms in the home at 5620 Bordley Drive. (Photo by TK Images)

19
23

Second floor flex space at 5620 Bordley Drive. (Photo by TK Images)

20
23

Outdoor entertaining soars at 5620 Bordley. (Photo by TK Images)

21
23

The man cave in the backyard at 5620 Bordley Drive. (Photo by TK Images)

22
23

Inside the man cave at 5620 Bordley Drive. (Photo by TK Images)

23
23

Inside the man cave at 5620 Bordley Drive. (Photo by TK Images)

Real Estate / Mansions

Texans QB Matt Schaub’s Old Tanglewood Mansion Hits the Market as an Updated Wonder — This $6.5 Million House Even Boasts a Bulletproof Door

A Kitchen You Need to See

BY // 07.14.23
photography TK Images
The stately mansion at 5620 Bordley Drive in the heart of Tanglewood might have been built in 2000, but today it enjoys all the bells and whistles and design motifs as of-the-moment as one can get thanks to a $1.5 million renovation in 2021. Add the double lot, a rarity in the prestigious neighborhood and this exceptional dwelling is sure to readily find a buyer.

Only weeks on the market, the 10,840-square-foot, three-story house is listed for $6.5 million with Ellie Riney and Dana Litwiller of Nan and Company Properties.

Coincidentally, only shortly after Nan and Company CEO and broker Nancy Almodovar revealed the launch of a Sports & Entertainment Division, this house — once the home of former Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub — is in her hands. We doubt that Schaub would recognize his one-time home from the inside.

The open floor plan allows ease of traffic flow with movement between the living room, breakfast room and kitchen unobstructed. Windows and doors have been replaced with Cantera steel products. A new staircase featuring glass railings, floating stairs and LED lights that change colors becomes a design focal point of the open spaces.

The uber modern kitchen at 5620 Bordley. (Photo by TK Images)
The uber modern kitchen at 5620 Bordley. (Photo by TK Images)

The kitchen also got gutted, resulting in a state-of-the-art wonder. Dekton countertops and custom Eggersmann cabinetry throughout provide a sleek look. Amenities include a 36-inch Sub-Zero fridge, a 36-inch Sub-Zero freezer, Wolf steam oven, induction cooktop and two Cove dishwashers, a coffee bar with hidden doors, drawer microwave and three ovens.

The home gym features a bulletproof door and a fingerprint scanner to open so that it can function as a safe room.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
Bordley 5620 IMG 026_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
The new, modern staircase is a part of the $1.5 million renovation at 5620 Bordley. (Photo by TK Images)

Even the heated swimming pool and back garden have been remodeled. The landscaping is new with lush synthetic grass and new drainage systems. Planter beds are adorned with Corten edging. Decorative floodlights illuminate the outdoor spaces. Also in the backyard beneath a canopy of mature oak trees, you’ll find a complete man cave, outfitted with its own wet bar and half bath.

The 5620 Bordley 411

This Tanglewood mansion brings bedrooms, five full and three half baths, a home theater, a study/office, a wine room, a home generator, an elevator, three gas fireplaces, travertine floors, a game room, a third floor guest suite and two staircases.

