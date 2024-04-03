Zadok Jewelers Jumps Into Western Style, Bringing Round Top to Post Oak Boulevard — Texas-Inspired Pieces Take Centerstage

Lucky for those who just can’t give up that Rodeo fashion vibe, the Round Top Antiques + Design Show gins up almost at the same time the dirt is removed from floor of NRG stadium. Anyone who’s been to the Round Top antiques wonderland knows that prairie dresses, suedes, denims and by all means boots are part of that region’s de rigueur fashion. During show season and for the year-round shopping that’s become more and more of a Round Top staple too.

Zadok Jewelers joins the Western flavored styling with a selection of gold and diamond jewelry that speaks directly to a sophisticated Western esthetic and the popularity of gold today. In celebration of Zadok’s new Texas collection, the chic jewelry store on Post Oak Boulevard hosted a “Rendezvous in Round Top” soirée.

Some 150 belles and a number of gents two-stepped in for the festive evening that featured fashions from Hunter Bell, Freya and Miron Crosby, the looks accented with pieces from the Zadok Texas collection. The pieces include gold necklaces, earring studs, rings and hat pins with Texas-inspired elements

Welcoming the throng were Amy Zadok and Lisa Zadok, daughters-in-law of Zadok Jewelers founders Helene and Dror Zadok. They turned the program over to designer Hunter Bell for the presentation of 13 Round Top-inspired looks.

Influencers taking the runway included Mary Sanford, founder of Sanford Standard; Lily Barfield, owner and founder of Lily’s Vintage Finds; Reagan Corbett, artist and founder of Reag Art; Valerie Dittner, wardrobe consultant and stylist; and local influencer Caroline Knapp.

Adding a special Round Top note was catering from Lulu’s River Oaks (the original Lulu’s restaurant calls Round Top home) that included spinach and artichoke tarts, chicken croquettes, cucumber and hummus bites and Italian meatballs. LALO Tequila sponsored the adult libations for the party while soon-to-open Houston cocktail and terrace bar Sophie created the themed drinks.

PC Seen: Julia Morales, Allison Bagley, Blanco Lozano, Holly Radom, Jennifer Howard, Maria Dornan, Nicole Katz, Luisa Barbarczy, Piper Faust, Lauren Paine, Kim and Richard Rolland, Cheri Rogers, Sarah Chenault, Tiffany LaRose, Megan Bell and Kimberly Bell.