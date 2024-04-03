$250 Million In Sales In the First Week Has The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands Setting Records — The Region’s Hot New Address?

The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas.
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands Sales Gallery Kitchen
07 The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands – The Boathouse
The kitchen at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas.
The cabinets at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas.
The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas.
The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)
The entryway at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas.
01
08

The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

02
08

The kitchen at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes) (Photo by Courtesy of Howard Hughes)

03
08

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands are bringing something different to Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes) (Photo by Courtesy of Howard Hughes)

04
08

The foyer at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

05
08

The cabinets at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

06
08

The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

07
08

The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

08
08

The entryway at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas.
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands Sales Gallery Kitchen
07 The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands – The Boathouse
The kitchen at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas.
The cabinets at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas.
The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas.
The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)
The entryway at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas.
Real Estate / High-Rises

$250 Million In Sales In the First Week Has The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands Setting Records — The Region’s Hot New Address?

This Much Anticipated New Luxury Development Is Already More Than Half Sold

BY // 04.02.24
The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)
The kitchen at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes) (Photo by Courtesy of Howard Hughes)
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands are bringing something different to Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes) (Photo by Courtesy of Howard Hughes)
The foyer at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)
The cabinets at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)
The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)
The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)
The entryway at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)
1
8

The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

2
8

The kitchen at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes) (Photo by Courtesy of Howard Hughes)

3
8

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands are bringing something different to Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes) (Photo by Courtesy of Howard Hughes)

4
8

The foyer at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

5
8

The cabinets at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

6
8

The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

7
8

The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

8
8

The entryway at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

Record-breaking sales of more than $250 million in the opening week greeted The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands’s much anticipated debut on the market. The robust sales velocity, with the figures released by Howard Hughes, show a strong demand for the new luxury residential project designed by Robert A. Stern Architects that brings something different to The Woodlands. Just a week into sales opening, more than 50 percent of the available residences are already under contract.

“We are seeing remarkable sales momentum for this project which brings a new level of luxury and lifestyle to The Woodlands,” president of the Houston Region for Howard Hughes Jim Carman says. “We are proud to introduce this one-of-a-kind residential project to the Texas market and continue to provide residents of The Woodlands the opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds— sought-after urban amenities and walkability within The Woodlands Town Center set alongside the natural beauty of the 200-acre freshwater shore of Lake Woodlands.”

07 The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands – The Boathouse (Photo by Courtesy of Howard Hughes)
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands are bringing something different to Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes) (Photo by Courtesy of Howard Hughes)

The first Ritz-Carlton standalone condominiums for sale in Texas, this 111 unit development sits on the last large scale residential site on Lake Woodlands, spanning roughly eight acres across approximately 1,200 feet of shoreline. Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands is upping the ante on high-end amenities, aiming to set a new standard for luxury residential living in the region.

And people are buying in.

Since the commencement of sales, the reception to The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands has reinforced the overwhelming demand for this incomparable residential project — and reflected our steadfast commitment to masterful planning, quality design and creating unique experiences that make our communities among the most sought-after places to live in the country,” Howard Hughes CEO David R. O’Reilly says.

A Land of Special Places

One of the most celebrated architecture firms in the world, Robert A.M. Stern Architects brings its signature modern classicism and refined aesthetic to The Woodlands with the new condominium project inspired by the storied Texas estates of storied architect John F. Staub, who built 31 River Oaks mansions and multiple notable building at Rice University and throughout Houston. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands will bring a country club atmosphere with outdoor and wellness amenities and concierge services. Stern Architects luxury partners Paul Whalen and Johnny Cruz led the team on the development of the project.

Set your Easter Table with Bering's

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024

“It’s like a luxury ocean liner with all these wonderful places to be and lots of place to feel special,” Whalen tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “I think that’s one of the most important things about our buildings. We want to create a sense that you can be special no matter where you are in the building.”

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands Sales Gallery Kitchen (Photo by Courtesy of Howard Hughes)
The kitchen at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes) (Photo by Courtesy of Howard Hughes)

Real consideration of every single detail will mark Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. Designed to take advantage of a rare eight acre site overlooking Lake Woodlands, each of the private residences in the building will feature impressive views across Lake Woodlands and the community.

“Being on the water is spectacular,” Whalen says. “That is what this is all about. And we’ve designed this building so that it is all about the water. Everybody gets to view that water.”

Sales appointments continue in the project’s sales gallery located at Howard Hughes headquarters in The Woodlands. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive listing brokerage for Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. Get more info at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands’ full website here.

Construction on The Woodlands’ new luxury land is scheduled to begin later this year.

Witness the Extraordinary: April 8 Total Solar Eclipse
Learn More

Featured Properties

Swipe
2215 Driscoll Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2215 Driscoll Street
Houston, TX

$2,098,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2215 Driscoll Street
504 Woodland Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

504 Woodland Street
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
504 Woodland Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$998,450 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
14039 Saint Marys Lane
Nottingham West
FOR SALE

14039 Saint Marys Lane
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
14039 Saint Marys Lane
3317 New Garden View Lane
Garden Oaks
FOR SALE

3317 New Garden View Lane
Houston, TX

$379,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
3317 New Garden View Lane
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
902 Jolen Court
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

902 Jolen Court
Bellaire, TX

$885,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
902 Jolen Court
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
1714 White Oak Drive
The Heights
FOR SALE

1714 White Oak Drive
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1714 White Oak Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
5802 Valkeith Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5802 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5802 Valkeith Drive
21118 Highland Knolls Drive
Memorial Parkway, Katy
FOR SALE

21118 Highland Knolls Drive
Katy, TX

$309,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
21118 Highland Knolls Drive
5413 Petty Street #A
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5413 Petty Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
5413 Petty Street #A
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Morton Creek Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Katy, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
5740 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5740 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5740 Kiam Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
The Heights
FOR SALE

209 E Woodland Street 1/2
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X