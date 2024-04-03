$250 Million In Sales In the First Week Has The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands Setting Records — The Region’s Hot New Address?

The entryway at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

The cabinets at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

The foyer at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands are bringing something different to Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes) (Photo by Courtesy of Howard Hughes)

The kitchen at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes) (Photo by Courtesy of Howard Hughes)

The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

Record-breaking sales of more than $250 million in the opening week greeted The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands’s much anticipated debut on the market. The robust sales velocity, with the figures released by Howard Hughes, show a strong demand for the new luxury residential project designed by Robert A. Stern Architects that brings something different to The Woodlands. Just a week into sales opening, more than 50 percent of the available residences are already under contract.

“We are seeing remarkable sales momentum for this project which brings a new level of luxury and lifestyle to The Woodlands,” president of the Houston Region for Howard Hughes Jim Carman says. “We are proud to introduce this one-of-a-kind residential project to the Texas market and continue to provide residents of The Woodlands the opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds— sought-after urban amenities and walkability within The Woodlands Town Center set alongside the natural beauty of the 200-acre freshwater shore of Lake Woodlands.”

The first Ritz-Carlton standalone condominiums for sale in Texas, this 111 unit development sits on the last large scale residential site on Lake Woodlands, spanning roughly eight acres across approximately 1,200 feet of shoreline. Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands is upping the ante on high-end amenities, aiming to set a new standard for luxury residential living in the region.

And people are buying in.

“Since the commencement of sales, the reception to The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands has reinforced the overwhelming demand for this incomparable residential project — and reflected our steadfast commitment to masterful planning, quality design and creating unique experiences that make our communities among the most sought-after places to live in the country,” Howard Hughes CEO David R. O’Reilly says.

A Land of Special Places

One of the most celebrated architecture firms in the world, Robert A.M. Stern Architects brings its signature modern classicism and refined aesthetic to The Woodlands with the new condominium project inspired by the storied Texas estates of storied architect John F. Staub, who built 31 River Oaks mansions and multiple notable building at Rice University and throughout Houston. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands will bring a country club atmosphere with outdoor and wellness amenities and concierge services. Stern Architects luxury partners Paul Whalen and Johnny Cruz led the team on the development of the project.

Set your Easter Table with Bering's Swipe



















Next

“It’s like a luxury ocean liner with all these wonderful places to be and lots of place to feel special,” Whalen tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “I think that’s one of the most important things about our buildings. We want to create a sense that you can be special no matter where you are in the building.”

Real consideration of every single detail will mark Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. Designed to take advantage of a rare eight acre site overlooking Lake Woodlands, each of the private residences in the building will feature impressive views across Lake Woodlands and the community.

“Being on the water is spectacular,” Whalen says. “That is what this is all about. And we’ve designed this building so that it is all about the water. Everybody gets to view that water.”

Sales appointments continue in the project’s sales gallery located at Howard Hughes headquarters in The Woodlands. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive listing brokerage for Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. Get more info at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands’ full website here.

Construction on The Woodlands’ new luxury land is scheduled to begin later this year.