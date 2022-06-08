Top Barbecue Joint Gets Its First Permanent Restaurant in Fort Worth — Dayne’s Craft Barbecue Makes a Big Move

The lines formed at their previous location - Lola's from the very first day there. Now its on to Westland.

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue is set to open its first-ever brick and mortar restaurant. One of Texas Monthly’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints now will be located in Fort Worth’s Westland at 9840 Camp Bowie West Boulevard, joining some other neighborhood pioneers.

Westland Gardens opened first, kick starting the current revival of the area. PaperCity was first to report about that move two years ago. Since then, JD’s Hamburgers has thrown its hat into the Westland ring, joining longtime Fort Worth favorite Margie’s Original Italian Kitchen.

Now Westland adds some of the best barbecue in Texas to its roster with Dayne’s.

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue is already setting up shop at its new address and will serve barbecue from its trailer, which will be set up nearby, Fridays through Sundays from 11 am until they are sold out during construction. Dayne Weaver co-owns the barbecue favorite with his wife Ashley.

“We are projected to open sometime this fall,” a post on Dayne’s Facebook page notes. “This isn’t something that we decided overnight. We have spent the better part of a year working out the details to make this the best possible space we can to continue providing you with the best possible barbecue we can.

“We’re making this move in pursuit of our goals and promises that we made to our customers, to ourselves, and for this business.”

SHOP Swipe























Next

Dayne’s began as a series of successful pop-ups before agreeing to make a permanent go of it inside what was then the defunct Americado shell at 2000 W. Berry Street in 2019. When that deal went sideways, Dayne and Ashley Weaver found a new permanent spot for their 500 gallon smoker at Lola’s Trailer Park ― the popular Fort Worth music venue located at 2735 West 5th Street, where they had happily been ever since.

“As most of you already know, Lola’s Trailer Park was faced with a situation recently which led to their relocation,” a post on Dayne’s Facebook page reads. “As much as we’d like to continue our journey with Lola’s, a great opportunity has presented itself for us to move into a big space of our own.”

Did we mention Dayne’s burnt bacon ends and hamburgers?

Dayne’s menu includes brisket and beef ribs, pork spare ribs, pulled pork, turkey and chicken. Not to be missed is the handmade triple cheddar pepper sausage and the crazy rich, sliced bacon brisket. Side dishes include creamy truffle mac and cheese topped with crusty panko crumbs, a loaded potato salad, Frito pie beans, a crispy apple slaw and street corn topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The new brick and mortar restaurant should give Dayne’s fans faster and more convenient service. It will also let this barbecue couple take on more catering orders, “No matter how big or how small ― we hear your cries for BBQ and this move will make these things happen,” a post on Dayne’s Facebook page reads.

Dayne’s big barbecue move is certainly a boost for Westland.

JD’s Hamburgers is readying to open soon, putting on the finishing touches and leveling the parking lot. Stay tuned to PaperCity Fort Worth for more Westland developments.