New Burger and Beer Joint Boosts a Long Forgotten Fort Worth Area’s Resurgence — JD’s Hamburgers Rises in Westland

If you travel down Camp Bowie West, just past Loop 820 in Fort Worth, you’ll find yourself in Westland. The area is ripe for a restoration, the stretch strewn with shabby mid-century buildings and a few dive bars. Last year, Bourke and Stephany Harvey, along with Joanna and Brendan Bennett and Holman Harvey set their sights on bringing the area back to life by forming Westland Texas Investments.

Their first effort was focused on Westland Gardens. They opened a nursery in the former Wilson’s Nursery space about a year and half ago, complete with weekly farmers markets. That brought seasonal offerings like pumpkins and pansies, and even fresh-brewed coffee from local coffee shops and fresh baked goodies.

Next, the group plan to help their friend Gigi Howell open a hamburger joint in memory of her grandfather. JD’s Hamburgers is scheduled open at 9901 Camp Bowie West in early spring.

Like most folks around Westland, long haul trucker JD Jimeson worked hard every day to provide for his family – including his granddaughter Howell. JD’s Hamburgers is named in his honor.

Named in honor of her grandfather, JD’s Hamburgers will include other family recipes as well its own Martin House Beer – Westland Rattler.

The 2,000-square-foot building will have limited indoor seating, with picnic tables and a stage for live music in the large backyard. Because the building is so small, the restaurant’s kitchen is being built in an exterior shipping container, which will be delivered with all of the cooking appliances intact.

The JD’s Hamburgers menu will feature a classic cheeseburger along with specialty burgers. Howell even plans to add various family recipes, such as salmon patties, deviled eggs, fried apricot pies and banana pudding to the down home menu.

Fort Worth’s Martin House Brewing Company is getting in on the act too. They are creating a Westland Rattler brew in ode to a snake that was found in the building prior to construction. The beer will be available on draft, but rest assured the rattlesnake is long gone. There will also a full bar, and Howell has her own coffee blend in the works ― A Taste of Westland, roasted by DeCoty Coffee of San Angelo.

Westland is a convenient stop for nearby residents of Montserrat, Western Hills and Walsh Ranch. And with new restaurants like JD’s Hamburgers, joining old-time favorites such as Margie’s Italian Gardens, it’s an area on the rise once again.