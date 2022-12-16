The 6 Most Extravagant New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Dallas

Holiday

Kessaku & Monarch NYE Bash 2022

Celebrate NYE at Monarch and Kessaku this year. (Photo by Stephanie Michelle)

While we do have a guide to some of the best New Year’s Eve parties and restaurants, the following list is for those who are truly looking to close out 2022 with a bang. These epic Dallas events see your midnight champagne toast and raise you a Louis XIII cognac tasting, The Knocks, and A5 wagyu.

 

Extravagant New Year's Eve Dallas
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dallas at Monarch and Kessaku this year. (Photo by Stephanie Michelle)

Monarch’s Cirque at the Palace on New Year’s Eve

For $500 per person, ring in the new year on the 49th floor of The National with Monarch’s Cirque at the Palace New Year’s Eve Spectacular. From 8 pm to 1 am, enjoy a lineup of aerialists and other circus-style performances, caviar-filled delicacies, open bar service, bites, and a midnight champagne toast at Kessaku.

More details here.

 

New Year's Eve Dallas
Catbird is hosting several foodie events this holiday season. (Photo by Gus Schmiege)

Catbird

At the Thompson Dallas, this downtown hot spot is hosting a Cirque New Year’s Eve party from 9:30 pm to 2 am. Electronic duo The Knocks will be performing and there will also be aerialists, caviar, and champagne. Passed hors d’oeuvres will be prepared by chef Jeramie Robison. VIP (with open bar) tickets start at $300 per person. If you just want to enjoy the music and bites, you can pay $100 for general admission.

Learn more here.

 

SER Steak + Spirits
SER Steak + Spirits is hosting its first New Year’s Eve party in Dallas this year. (Courtesy)

SER Steak + Spirits

This Hilton Anatole restaurant is hosting its first New Year’s Eve celebration for $300 per person. From 9 pm to 1 am, you’ll have great views of the downtown fireworks show, drinks, and bites. There will also be a DJ and a midnight champagne toast.

Get tickets here.

 

New Year's Eve Dallas
Tango Room opened in the Design District in 2021. (Courtesy)

Tango Room

This Design District spot has to have the most extravagant New Year’s Eve dinner we’ve seen so far. For $495 per person, you’ll enjoy an eight-course menu featuring caviar, truffles, lobster, and A5 wagyu. The entry fee includes two drinks, but if you want to add on wine pairings, that’s an extra $350 per person. Oh, or you can opt for a Louis XIII cognac tasting for up to another $575.

Book your spot on Resy.

 

New Year's Eve Dallas
Carbone is known for its meatballs.

Carbone New Year’s Eve Dallas

On New Year’s Eve, this glitzy New York import is hosting a dinner for $295 per person. Menu options for the evening include Jumbo Stone Crab Claws, Burrata and Caviar, Truffled Beef Carpaccio, Cotechino and Lentils, Spicy Rigatoni Vodka, Truffle Tortellini, Mario’s Meatballs, Veal Marsala or Prawns Fra Diavolo, Potatoes Louie, Carrot Cake, Lemon Cheesecake, and Strawberries Prida.

 

Fearing’s Patio Dallas
Fearing’s patio offers incredible ambiance at night. (Courtesy)

Fearing’s

Chef Dean Fearing’s Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant is also hosting a special four-course New Year’s Eve dinner for $265 per person. Starters include choices of lobster bisque, carpaccio, scallops, and foie gras. For entrees, you’ll pick a fish, duck, lamb, or beef dish. And the amuse bouche and dessert are the same for everyone.

