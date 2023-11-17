A Real Westworld — Mammoth 656 Acre Ranch an Hour From Houston Brings Western Resort Vibes, $42 Million Asking Price

The 656-acre Whitehall Ranch is on the market for $42,000,000 (Photo courtesy of Nan & Company Properties) (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

Two mirror-image barns at Whitehall Ranch have 20 oversized stalls, tack rooms, grooms quarters, and office.(Photo courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

The 656-acre Whitehall Ranch includes several living components and a saltwater pool. (Photo courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

Nancy Almodovar, Nan & Company Properties president and CEO, photographed in the main house of Whitehall Ranch. (Photo courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

Whitehall Ranch, an hour from Houston, offers the ultimate in luxe ranch living. It is on the market with Nan & Company Properties. (Photo courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

After recently announcing that Nan & Company Properties had added a Farm & Ranch Division to its areas of specialization, Nan president and CEO Nancy Almovodar has obtained representation of a 656 acre luxury ranch retreat in Southern Grimes County dubbed Whitehall Ranch.

No ordinary ranch, this private enclave boasts enough amenities to qualify as a lavish Western-themed resort. A lighted helipad designed to FAA standards and a regulation polo field with stables are just two of the unexpected elements in this country estate.

With the full scope of niceties, only an hour from Houston, it comes as no great surprise that the price tag is $42 million. A price that reflects the post-pandemic demand for second homes that are removed from urban areas. (Whitehall Ranch had a list price of $21.6 million in October of 2020.)

There are ample living areas on the sprawling ranch property. The 4,300-square-foot main house features two bedrooms, two full baths and two half baths all worked within a contemporary open plan of the public areas. Soaring ceilings, wall to wall windows and a surrounding porch provide open views to the natural setting. The property offers additional living quarters with a two-bedroom guest suite and a four-suite bunkhouse, both echoing the stunning contemporary architecture found on the rest of the ranch.

The resort-style amenities, offering ample entertaining opportunities, include a heated saltwater pool and a pool house with a full kitchen and pass-through serving bar, full indoor gym, massage studio and sauna, as well as a commercial laundry room.

“Whitehall Ranch encapsulates the epitome of ultra-luxury real estate in Texas,” Almodovar says. “The spectacular rolling hills, and impeccable nature views coupled with its impressive features and endless opportunities for entertainment make it the perfect country estate to host your family and friends with unparalleled luxury.”

Activities include boating or fishing on an eight acre lake; skeet and trap shooting at the range which features a clubhouse with full kitchen; vegetable and herb gardening in a fenced garden and expansive greenhouse; and hiking and horseback riding through miles of trails that wind across the ranch. There is even a chicken coop on the property. For those with a love of horses, two mirror image barns have 20 oversized stalls, tack rooms, grooms quarters and an office.

Whitehall Ranch is being handled exclusively by Houston-based Nan & Company Properties.