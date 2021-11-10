The Best Holiday Activities to Enjoy in Dallas — 2021 Brings Some Serious Christmas Cheer

After a challenging couple of years, Dallas is going all out this holiday season to bring the cheer we all have so sorely missed. From Santa photos (for kids, furry friends, and even adults?) to extravagant light trails, these are the best holiday activities in Dallas to bring some holiday magic back into the world.

Deck the Halls at MUTTS Canine Cantina

On Sunday, November 21, head to Uptown Dallas’ MUTTS Canine Cantina for pet photos with Santa. Pups can enjoy PUPsicles (frozen beef broth, peanut butter, and edible bone) and a Doggie Dog alongside their owners. The park will have adoptions available on-site as well if you’re looking for an addition to your furry family. Admission is free for members and non-members may purchase a day pass.

Stroll through a Victorian village at Dallas Arboretum.

Holiday at the Arboretum

Open until December 31, the Dallas Arboretum’s iconic 12 Days of Christmas exhibit and Christmas Village will be on view to stroll and enjoy over one million lights, music, and children’s activities. Twelve 25-foot-tall gazebos represent the 12 Days of Christmas from a partridge in a pear tree to 12 drummers drumming. The Christmas Village includes visits with Santa, shopping, food and drink options, and a new, 50-foot-tall musical tree. Get tickets here.

Enchant Dallas returns to Fair Park this year with its epic light maze, ice skating rink, and Christmas village. (Courtesy)

Enchant Christmas

Head to Fair Park any time between November 26 and January 2 to visit Enchant, an elaborate Christmas light maze and village. Explore an adventure guided by twinkling lights and join the story of “The Great Search,” ice stake through an illuminated trail, wander the Christmas village, and visit with Santa. Tickets are available here.

Holiday Tea at The French Room is a holiday tradition in Dallas. (The Adolphus)

French Room Holiday Tea at The Adolphus

The Adolphus’ French Room is currently taking reservations for its annual Holiday Tea experience. Until January 15, you can book a spot (Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 2:45 pm) to enjoy a three-course meal with two teas and a glass of champagne. Also during this season, The French Room Bar will be transformed into the Cocoa Lounge, which serves boozy cocoa and specialty holiday drinks from 11 am to 4 pm on holiday tea days. Book for iconic Dallas holiday experience here.

SnowDay will soon open at Galleria Dallas. (Courtesy of @wanderbabexo and @samanthagavoss via SnowDay Insta)

SnowDay

Also returning for the 2021 holiday season, SnowDay is back at Galleria Dallas on November 19 through January 9. The holiday experience includes more than 20 rooms and photo opportunities from SnowDay’s own Elf on the Shelf to a 1970s RV. Get your tickets here.

Visit Santaland at Galleria Dallas with the kids this Christmas. (Courtesy)

Santaland

Along with SnowDay, Santaland is a new immersive experience at Galleria Dallas. Until December 24, you can catch the Santaland Express to visit Santa at the North Pole. Packages include the train experience, a visit with Santa, and print and digital photos. You can also buy combo tickets to visit both SnowDay and Santaland. Book tickets here.

The Nutcracker returns to Texas Ballet Theater this month. (Photo by Steven Visneau)

The Nutcracker

Don’t miss Texas Ballet Theater’s performance of “The Nutcracker” this holiday season. Taking place at Winspear Opera House from November 26 through December 5, this performance returns after a 19-month hiatus due to the pandemic. It’ll also show at Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall from December 10 through 26. Choreographed by TBT Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, the show is a family-friendly ballet featuring the classic story and elaborate sets. There will also be effects such as snow, clouds, and flying dancers. Tickets start at $25.

Miracle Bar is popping up at Royal 38 this holiday season. (Photo by Melissa Hom)

Miracle Bar

A real bringer of holiday cheer, Miracle Bar is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar. This year, Royal 38 at The Union will be hosting the festive pop-up starting on November 12. Surrounded by kitschy holiday decor, the bar serves delightful drinks like the Christmaspolitan, Bad Santa, SanTaRex, Jolly Koala, and so much more. You can also go for some naughty or nice shots (gingerbread spiced rye and spiced bourbon) if you dare.