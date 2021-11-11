Holiday / Restaurants

The Best Spots for Festive Afternoon Tea in Dallas, a Holiday Tradition

A Memorable Service for Every Festive Vibe

BY // 11.11.21
Feb19TeaTaschen3216_1024x1024@2x

Tea at Taschen is an indulgent, literary affair.

Whoever first had the idea to infuse the festive flavors of the season with the indulgence of afternoon tea deserves a round of gratis bubbly for life. To honor that hero, we’ve collected the best holiday tea services in Dallas to guide you on your celebratory sipping journey.

From stately mansions and jewel-box libraries to cozy Oak Cliff homes, there’s a tea service for everyone. Let’s start a tradition, shall we?

 

holiday tea 2020 The Adolphus Hotel holiday tea.
Holiday Tea in the Adolphus Hotel’s French Room is a Dallas institution.

Holiday Tea at the Adolphus

The Price: $75 per person (includes tea pairings and a glass of bubbles)
The Vibe: A posh classic.
Must-Try Bite: Truffled egg salad on a butter croissant

This is the big one. It’s the golden goose of holiday afternoon tea in Dallas. Indulging in a scone while fully ensconced within the soaring decadence of The French Room — it’s hard to top. In general, afternoon tea at the Adolphus should be a Dallas bucket list item for anyone who enjoys a glass of champagne during the day, but holiday tea (which begins in November) is a truly festive treat.

 

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
This little Oak Cliff tea house is a hidden Dallas gem.

Potpourri Boulangerie

The Price: $55 per person
The Vibe: Casual and cozy.
Must-Try Bite: A cream of mushroom sandwich with truffle oil.

If you prefer charm over pomp, this little yellow house by the Bishop Arts District is a family-owned gem (formerly known as Potpourri of Silk) serving afternoon tea all year round. It also happens to be the only service on this list where you can bring your own bottle of champagne ($10 corking fee). That’s certainly worth toasting.

 

Tea at Taschen is a work of art.

Holiday Tea at Taschen

The Price: $115 or $125 per person (includes tax, gratuity, complimentary valet, and a gifted Taschen book)
The Vibe: Cool and intimate.
Must-Try Bite: The Joule Egg, made with osetra caviar, a truffle egg, and a potato wafer.

With only four dates (November 14 and 21, December 12 and 26), spots are filling up quickly at Taschen’s tony library within The Joule.

 

The Dallas Arboretum Holiday Tea

The Price: $53 per person (includes garden parking and admission). A $10 fee will be added for champagne service.
The Vibe: A timeless, fireside fête.
Must-Try Bite: Roasted chestnut soup.

For some, no Dallas holiday is complete without a ladylike afternoon at the Arboretum. Enjoy fireside sips and sandwiches in the Degoyler Restaurant, then stroll around the gazebo-filled grounds or visit the Christmas Village.

 

Alexander Mansion
The storied Alexander Mansion during the holidays.

Christmas Tea at Alexander Mansion

The Price: $65 per person (includes tea, champagne, and gratuity)
The Vibe: Southern stateliness.
Must-Try Bite: Ham and Gruyere cheese puff pastry

Indulge on tea sandwiches and history in the Alexander Mansion, a beautifully preserved relic of Ross Avenue’s past). Feel good knowing the proceeds from the festive experience will benefit the restoration of one of the oldest homes in Dallas, which serves as the headquarters to The Dallas Women’s Forum.

 

 

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
1720 Ashland Avenue
River Crest
FOR SALE

1720 Ashland Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
1720 Ashland Avenue
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
185 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

185 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
185 Bay Hill Drive
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Ridge Haven Estates
FOR SALE

1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Willow Park, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
5329 Byers Ave
Chamberlain Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5329 Byers Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Owen
This property is listed by: Lee Owen (469) 203-1801 Email Realtor
5329 Byers Ave
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
FOR SALE

4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
Aledo, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
2600 W 7th Street #2554
Montgomery Plaza
FOR SALE

2600 W 7th Street #2554
Fort Worth, TX

$574,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: ULTERRE Email Realtor
2600 W 7th Street #2554
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X