A Style Guide to Grabbing a Fun Holiday Cocktail in Dallas

The lights are always up on the patio at the Grapevine Bar

The holiday season wouldn't be complete without at least one cocktail at our beloved Mansion Bar

All Hudson House destinations get decked out for the holidays, but the original location on Lovers Lane is the season's must-see. (photo by Reed Kenney)

It’s that time of year, let the drinking begin. December is a marathon, not a sprint, and it all begins this weekend — that grand dame of our social season — Crystal Charity Ball on Saturday, December 4. Sprinkled throughout the month, I know I’ll want to capitalize on the holiday merriment for quick cocktail tête-à-tête with Dallas friends, but the question always becomes: where shall we meet?

In no particular order (would hate to ever play favorites with my watering holes of choice), I’ve gathered my five go-to spots for a fun holiday cocktail hour.

Though the hotel it calls home has undergone a stunning redesign, the oh-so old school establishment has remained relatively the same over the past 15-plus years. Be sure to enter through the lobby so you can enjoy all the beautifully decked-out spaces as you make your way to the Mansion Bar.

If the weather isn’t terribly cold, consider one of the patio seats adjacent to one of the outdoor fireplaces. (Everyone looks better in that type of lighting.) But if temps are low, find a seat at the bar or call ahead to reserve a table. Note: the Mansion Bar does have a minimum charge on the weekends as well as a fee per person when the live music begins at 9 pm.

Designer suggestion: Pretty much anything from Brunello Cucinelli.

When I moved back to Dallas in late 2015, this little hole in the wall— the inside may be small, but the backyard has space for a basketball court—on Maple Avenue became my go-to for a weekend drink. You won’t necessarily see any big décor changes for the holidays, but the string lights are always up around the tree-flanked patio. If I’m there, expect me to play Wham’s “Last Christmas” on what I believe to be the best jukebox in Dallas.

Designer suggestion: The sky’s the limit in terms of outfit choices. I’ve come upon a group in black tie who had left a gala and were in search of a laid-back spot. You’ll always be safe with something you’ve found at Urban Outfitters or Buffalo Exchange. Think haute hipster.

Park House

If you have an in at the members-only club in Highland Park Village, the third-floor destination has become a chic spot for a smattering of Dallas fashionistas, art world denizens, business lunches, and just plain old fun folks who like a drink in a chic spot. For the holidays, the club’s rotating gallery is featuring one of my favorite Left Coast transplants. Known to many as @drawbertson, Donald Robertson recently unveiled playful pop art to add a little fun to festive season.

Designer suggestion: Gucci footwear and Saint Laurent for the rest of the outfit.

The café-slash-shop isn’t extending their hours (unless you are chic enough to attend a private event) so all cocktail clinking will be relegated to the afternoon at the Knox District gem.

Designer suggestion: If you want to get a knowing wink from Rajan then I’d suggest wearing a McQueen jacket with your jeans that day.

My first suggestion if anyone wants to meet for happy hour also goes all in for the holidays. Stop by the original location on Lovers Lane to sip half-price martinis beneath approximately 15,000 ornaments and 12,000 twinkling lights.

Designer suggestion: If only there was still a J.Crew catalog, I’d say open to any page and there you go. Preppy and fun is the vibe.