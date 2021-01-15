Restaurants

PaperCity’s Guide to Dining in Dallas This Valentine’s Day — Romantic Spots and Special To-Go Meals

Brunch, Dinner, and Drinks In Celebration of Love

BY // 01.15.21
Commons Club Valentine’s Day

This V-Day, enjoy a four-course dinner at Commons Club or take your order to-go.

The world could use a little more love right now, and Valentine’s Day is your opportunity to show your S.O., parents, siblings, and friends how much you care. What better way than to do it with food? And you can also show some love and support our local Dallas restaurants.

This V-Day, make a reservation to dine at your favorite spot, or even order a special menu to-go to celebrate this day of love.

The Mansion Restaurant

Uptown

2821 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

The Mansion Restaurant Dallas

Celebrate Valentine's Day at The Mansion Restaurant this Valentine's Day weekend.

Impress your date this year with a Valentine’s dinner at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. For $165 per party, you’ll receive a five-course tasting dinner from chef Sebastien Archambault including dishes like Maine lobster ravioli, dover sole cioppino, and wagyu culotte. Pastry chef Jacquelynn Beckman will also be preparing a choice of white chocolate cheesecake or flourless chocolate cake for dessert. For reservations, call 214-443-4747. This menu will be available from February 12 through February 14.

Sloane’s Corner

Downtown

2001 Ross Ave, Suite 125
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-484-1395

Website

Sloane’s Corner Dallas

Spend Valentine's Day at Sloane's Corner this year. (Courtesy)

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at this downtown American restaurant. For $75 per person, receive a special three-course dinner, or make a reservation for V-Day brunch ($28) from 11 am to 3 pm. For dine-in and to-go, the dinner menu includes options like lobster bisque and hamachi crudo for starters, filet mignon and roasted grouper for entrees, and molten lava cake and raspberry mille feuille for dessert.

The brunch menu is also available for dine-in or to-go and includes assorted croissants, deviled eggs, fruit salad tartlet, and choice of entree (options include lemon ricotta pancakes, avocado frittata, and burger). There will also be a Singles Awareness Day menu available with bar seating only from 5 pm to 9 pm February 12 through 14.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Multiple Locations

2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5151

Website

Perry’s Park District patio after sunset.

Partake in a special Valentine's Day menu at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille.

The new Park District location of Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is one of the most romantic new spots to have a date. This Valentine’s Day, for $80 per person, you can partake in a three-course dinner at the restaurant with a choice of soup or salad, entree, and dessert. You can also order your meal to-go. This menu will be available from February 12 through February 14 for dine-in and to-go.

Overeasy

1914 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-320-8998

Website

Overeasy Valentine’s

Steal your S.O.'s heart with red velvet pancakes this Valentine's Day.

For breakfast this V-Day, Overeasy is cooking up heart-shaped red velvet pancakes all day long. For $10.99, they come with cream cheese crème anglaise, strawberries, and whipped cream. You can also add on their special Valentine’s cocktail (The Espresso Your Love Martini). Both are available from February 12 to February 14 for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Commons Club

Design District

Ground Floor at Virgin Hotels Dallas, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

469-436-7150

Website

Commons Club Valentine’s Day

This V-Day, enjoy a four course dinner at Commons Club.

On February 13 and 14, enjoy a four-course dinner for two for $150 (or $75 per person) at Virgin Dallas Hotels’ Commons Club. This special menu comes with two glasses of champagne, chilled oysters, smoked salmon, surf and turf, and citrus and berry mouse for dessert. If you want to take your order to-go, the Valentine’s dinner package includes shareable items for two like salad, roasted chestnut bisque, linguine blanco, surf and turf, and chocolate and raspberry tarts. Pre-order 48 hours before.

Cru Food and Wine Bar

Multiple Locations

3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 107
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-526-9463

Website

Cru Food and Wine Bar

Cru is serving vanilla bean creme brûlée for dessert this Valentine's Day.

For $60 per person, this popular wine bar is offering Valentine’s Day dinner on February 13 and 14. The four-course experience will include a starter, entree choice between filet mignon, lamb, scallops, and sea bass, and dessert. Cru is also offering a to-go package for those who want to dine at home for $110 per couple. A special Sunday brunch will also be serving $2 mimosas and Bellinis.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge

3309 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-935-5111

Website

Primo’s Valentine’s DayPrimo’s Valentine’s Day

Primo's is offering an incredible three-course menu deal for $36 per couple this V-Day.

This Valentine’s Day, Tex-Mex restaurant Primo’s is offering a three-course prix fixe menu for $36 per couple. The deal includes two appetizers, two entrees (choice of enchiladas, brisket taco, shrimp taco, asada fajitas, and more), and one dessert. The menu is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery on February 13 and 14.

