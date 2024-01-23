dallas valentine’s day 2024
Holiday / Shopping

14 Distinctly Dallas Valentine’s Day Gifts for Local Lovers

Gifting Optional

BY // 01.23.24
An assemblage of Dallas Valentine's Day Gifts - 2024 Edition
Evan's Meat Market Heart Shaped Ribeye, Photo Courtesy of Evan's Meat Market
The “Duro Amore Affair” takes you to Casa Duro and Sister.
Dan Lam "Attached" (2023), $400
Neiman Marcus Jay Strongwater Butterfly Heart Box $3,800
Wildlike Large Diamond Heart Yellow Gold Threaded Single Stud $285
"Amélie" will be playing at the Texas Theatre in Dallas this Valentine's Day.
Fallon B. Essentials Bracelet, $2,150
Avant Garden Roses and Rosé, $150
CocoAndré "To My Valentine" chocolate card, $13.50
Neighborhood Supply Co. Script Dallas Rope Cap, $28
Niven Morgan Whitewood & Sea Salt Soap and Lotion Set, $49
Society Dallas Candle, $38
Spend a spa day together (or solo) at Hiatus this Valentine's Day.
"The Dallas Gal" Mini Print by Gray Malin, $199
Do you love Dallas almost as much as your loved ones? Or do you simply have a desire to shop local? Whatever brought you to this Metroplex-minded Valentine’s Day gift guide, we’ve gathered up the best locally sourced present ideas for every significant person in your orbit. (As long as that particular orbit includes the broader Dallas area.) 

Happy shopping, Dallas! 

Dallas Valentine's Day Gifts
Evan’s Meat Market Heart Shaped Ribeye, Photo Courtesy of Evan’s Meat Market

A Rare Heart from Evan’s Meat Market

The good folks at Evan’s Meat Market, Highland Park’s Lafayette-inspired neighborhood butcher shop, have crafted a memorable meal for two this Valentine’s Day. Priced at $99, the dinner to-go includes a heart-shaped marbled ribeye steak, plus two sides (like rice au gratin or mac and cheese) and a dessert of your choosing. The special is available from February 9 to Feb 18, 2024. Call 972-803-5218 to place an order. 

 

Marcia apartment, Casa Duro (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
The Marcia apartment in Casa Duro includes black-and-white photography along with art from designer Corbin Sees’ own collection. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch).

A Dreamy Night With Duro

Though their design-forward concepts feature heavy European influences, Duro Hospitality is crafting culinary hits exclusively in Dallas. And this Valentine’s Day, you’ll have a chance to gift a distinctly Duro evening in the city. 

Priced at $650, the hospitality group’s “Duro Amore Affair” package includes a one-night stay at the lavishly appointed Casa Duro on Lower Greenville and a four-course dinner with wine pairings at the lauded Sister restaurant. 

Valentine's Day Gifts For Her

The experience is available from Wednesday, February 14 to Feb 18, 2024 and can be booked through Resy

 

Dan Lam Attached, 2023 $400
Dan Lam “Attached” (2023), $400

Dan Lam’s “Attached”

Celebrities love Dan Lam’s whimsical “Drips” and “Squishes.” We love that you can find the notable Dallas artist in the city’s emerging Tin District. But “Attached,” available from New York’s Hashimoto Contemporary, feels particularly apropo for Valentine’s Day.

 

Wildlike Large Diamond Heart Yellow Gold Threaded Single Stud $285
Wildlike Large Diamond Heart Yellow Gold Threaded Single Stud $285

Get Your Heart Pierced at Wildlike

Fresh off the opening of a second location in Lower Manhattan, Wildlike Dallas will be piercing plenty of hearts this Valentine’s Day — from tiny white gold versions to more dazzling, diamond-studded displays

 

Neiman Marcus Jay Strongwater Butterfly Heart Box $3,800
Neiman Marcus Jay Strongwater Butterfly Heart Box $3,800

A Very Neiman Marcus Valentine’s Gift

Nothing says Dallas like Neiman Marcus, and nothing says Neiman Marcus quite like the butterfly motif and Jay Strongwater’s extravagant designs

 

90
“Amélie” will be playing at the Texas Theatre in Dallas this Valentine’s Day.

Catch a Night Showing of Amélie at The Texas Theatre

Take in a special showing of the classic French romantic comedy at a classic Dallas venue.

Dallas Valentine's Day Gifts
CocoAndré “To My Valentine” chocolate card, $13.50

Show Some Love With (and To) CocoAndré

There was a near uproar last fall when Bishop Arts stalwart CocoAndré announced it would be closing its shop doors after nearly 15 years. And though (thankfully) the brand lives on after the physical closure (CocoAndré is currently popping up at Olmo Market), it feels more vital than ever to support the masterfully made chocolates.

 

Society Dallas Candle, $38
Society Dallas Candle, $38

Dallas in Candle Form

Dallas” is one of the beloved neighborhood candle shop’s bestsellers for good reason. The layered fragrance evokes native fig, tanned leather, and doubled oaked bourbon for a vibe that’s “hand tooled saddles” meets “rhinestone cowgirls.”

Dallas Valentine's Day Gifts
Spend a spa day together (or solo) at Hiatus this Valentine’s Day.

Take a Hiatus Day

When words can’t suffice, say “I Love You” with Hiatus. The beloved Texas day spa is offering two Valentine’s Day packages: One geared for couples ($360) and one designed for a full-day of solo bliss. 

 

Neighborhood Supply Co. Script Dallas Rope Cap $28
Neighborhood Supply Co. Script Dallas Rope Cap, $28

Sport Your City Support

This charming new Lake Highlands shop has hyperlocal merch for every distinct Dallas neighborhood, though they also carry options for more general city pride.

 

Dallas Valentine's Day Gifts
Niven Morgan Whitewood & Sea Salt Soap and Lotion Set, $49

A Classic Niven Morgan Bundle

The Dallas fine fragrance purveyor is an eternal gifting favorite. And since scents can evoke memory, you’ll ensure you’re linked with something luxe.

 

Avant Garden Roses and Rosé $150
Avant Garden Roses and Rosé, $150

A Golden Pair

The two bests kinds of rose from two of our favorite Dallas-based brands equals a Dallas Valentine’s Day crowd-pleaser if there ever was one. 

 

The Dallas Gal MINI Print by Gray Malin $199
“The Dallas Gal” Mini Print by Gray Malin, $199

A Gray Malin Tribute to Dallas

Aptly titled “The Dallas Gal,” Gray Malin’s first “self portrait” features the DFW-bred photographer with his favorite hometown icon: a Mambo Taxi from Mi Cocino. “It’s obviously more about Dallas than me, and paying tribute to this great city,” Malin told PaperCity when the print was first released in 2020. 

 

Fallon B. Essentials Bracelet $2,150
Fallon B. Essentials Bracelet, $2,150

Score a Hidden Gem With Bachendorf’s

Fallon Bock, who represents the youngest of the three generations that run Bachendorf’s, is breathing new life into the North Texas luxury jewelry house with her highly customizable — and competitively priced — gem-forward line.

