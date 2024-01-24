Best Valentine’s Day Gifts
Screen Shot 2024-01-15 at 5.05.51 PM
Screen Shot 2024-01-15 at 4.43.37 PM
Screen Shot 2024-01-15 at 4.16.11 PM
Screen Shot 2024-01-18 at 12.30.41 PM
Screen Shot 2024-01-18 at 12.31.01 PM
Screen Shot 2024-01-18 at 1.08.08 PM
N103516_02
Screen Shot 2024-01-23 at 12.17.42 PM
Screen Shot 2024-01-23 at 12.48.50 PM
Screen Shot 2024-01-23 at 1.18.57 PM
Screen Shot 2024-01-23 at 1.18.06 PM
01
12

Queen of Hearts pajamas.

02
12

Louis Vuitton Keep My Heart Mini.

03
12

Seventh Heaven gift box.

04
12

Baccarat Coeur Cupid Heart.

05
12

The WOLF x Bea Bongiasca at Tenenbaum

06
12

The WOLF x Bea Bongiasca

07
12

Nordic Peace's Love Slippers.

08
12

De Beers Enchanted Lotus Pendant

09
12

English Factory Heart Sweater

10
12

Conversation Hearts Scarf

11
12

The Capucine De Wulf 18k gold-plated L'Amour Toujours bangle bracelet.

12
12

The Capucine De Wulf 18k gold-plated L'Amour Toujours bangle bracelet.

Best Valentine’s Day Gifts
Screen Shot 2024-01-15 at 5.05.51 PM
Screen Shot 2024-01-15 at 4.43.37 PM
Screen Shot 2024-01-15 at 4.16.11 PM
Screen Shot 2024-01-18 at 12.30.41 PM
Screen Shot 2024-01-18 at 12.31.01 PM
Screen Shot 2024-01-18 at 1.08.08 PM
N103516_02
Screen Shot 2024-01-23 at 12.17.42 PM
Screen Shot 2024-01-23 at 12.48.50 PM
Screen Shot 2024-01-23 at 1.18.57 PM
Screen Shot 2024-01-23 at 1.18.06 PM
Fashion / Shopping

12 Valentine’s Day Gifts That Are Guaranteed to Make Them Swoon — From a Vuitton Mini to Cupid Hearts to Sexy Man Candles

Heartfelt Gifts That Go Beyond the Usual

BY // 01.23.24
Queen of Hearts pajamas.
Louis Vuitton Keep My Heart Mini.
Seventh Heaven gift box.
Baccarat Coeur Cupid Heart.
The WOLF x Bea Bongiasca at Tenenbaum
The WOLF x Bea Bongiasca
Nordic Peace's Love Slippers.
De Beers Enchanted Lotus Pendant
English Factory Heart Sweater
Conversation Hearts Scarf
The Capucine De Wulf 18k gold-plated L'Amour Toujours bangle bracelet.
The Capucine De Wulf 18k gold-plated L'Amour Toujours bangle bracelet.
1
12

Queen of Hearts pajamas.

2
12

Louis Vuitton Keep My Heart Mini.

3
12

Seventh Heaven gift box.

4
12

Baccarat Coeur Cupid Heart.

5
12

The WOLF x Bea Bongiasca at Tenenbaum

6
12

The WOLF x Bea Bongiasca

7
12

Nordic Peace's Love Slippers.

8
12

De Beers Enchanted Lotus Pendant

9
12

English Factory Heart Sweater

10
12

Conversation Hearts Scarf

11
12

The Capucine De Wulf 18k gold-plated L'Amour Toujours bangle bracelet.

12
12

The Capucine De Wulf 18k gold-plated L'Amour Toujours bangle bracelet.

It seems like we just finished writing the thank you notes for our Christmas gifts and just put away our menorahs and already Valentine’s Day is breathing down our lovable necks. Yes, the time is now to make plans for the sweetest of gift giving. While keeping in mind that practicality is verboten when gifting in the name of Valentine’s love, PaperCity has assembled a cache of possible gifts for all of you love sick puppies.

There is something here for most budgets. Don’t be caught at the last minute as you will need to order many of these goodies.

These are the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts:

Louis Vuitton Keep My Heart Mini

Screen Shot 2024-01-15 at 5.05.51 PM

Make this one mine, if you want to be MY Valentine. This is just the latest in Louis Vuitton’s selection of love-inspired handbags. This mini mini 4.3 X 4.9 and a mere 0.8 inches wide is crafted in monogram Vernis leather. It’s just large enough to hold a set of keys and earbuds.

The golden chain, which is adjustable, is embellished with an LV Circle charm. It couldn’t be any cuter. Price: $2,040.

Sweetheart Pajamas

Screen Shot 2024-01-17 at 2.50.22 PM

These Queen of Hearts pajamas from Printfresh, made of comfy organic cotton poplin, are the cutest and sure to please anyone’s love lady. Designed in Philadelphia then hand screen-printed by artisans in India, these PJs are next level. Price: $138.

L’Amour Toujour Bangle

Screen Shot 2024-01-23 at 1.18.57 PM

I love this “L’amour toujour” bracelet even if toujours is missing the ‘s.’ In fact, I have this bracelet and another from the Capucine De Wulf collection to wear as a set with an Hermès bangle. The sentiment in this one is the sweetest: love forever/always.

In 18K gold plate, it’s a dazzling piece that is perfectly stackable. And says everything you need to say in a Valentine’s gift. Price: $195.

Buy it here.

The Baccarat Coeur Cupid Heart

The deep red Baccarat heart, crafted from crystal and contoured to refract the light, is just the ticket for a memento longer lasting than anything other than a namesake tattoo. (Not recommended.) The petite heart, priced at $590, comes in ruby red or clear crystal. We prefer the passionate red.

“The depth to the shape echoes the depth of the love it symbolically represents,” Bering gushes in its online description. For those not willing to part with so much dinero, Baccarat also has a Red Puffed Heart for $250.

Millican Pecan’s Seventh Heaven Tin

Screen Shot 2024-01-15 at 4.43.37 PM

May we suggest a deliciously nutty gift from a fifth generation family from San Saba, home to the best of Texas pecans? Sweets for the sweet takes on a new meaning with Millican Pecan’s Seventh Heaven two-pound tin of pecans in seven yummy flavors. And, yes, there is chocolate with its four bliss-inducing love hormones in the mix.

The tin includes chocolate pecans, chocolate Amaretto pecans, chocolate toffee pecans, white chocolate pecans, roasted and salted pecans, honey roasted pecans, and plantation praline pecans. Regularly priced at $54.70, look for regular sales.

De Beers Jewellers Enchanted Lotus Pendant

N103516_02
De Beers Enchanted Lotus Pendant

Thinking of a sweet piece of jewelry for that sweetheart? We suggest this diamond and 18K rose gold pendant with its modern playful pop of color. “Combining the symbolism of the lotus flower with the vibrancy of red enamel, the central motif is composed around a bezel set round brilliant diamond, encircled by rose gold in the shape of lotus petals.

Totaling 0.02 carats, the reverse features a hidden diamond. The piece can be worn alone or, as is the fashion today, as part of a layered look. Price: $1,500.

The WOLF x Bea Bongiasca Jewelry Box

The WOLF x Bea Bongiasca jewelry case at Tenenbaum

For your Valentine’s travel bag or dresser, this spacious jewelry storage box is a beauty with ample room (9.85″ long X 5.9″ wide X 3.15″ high) for all manner of baubles. Might we suggest that you include a special piece of jewelry as part of this Valentine’s gift. What a pleasant surprise that would be.

The colorful box is crafted from luxurious velour and embroidered micro-suede, featuring vegan leather accents. It’s free of animal products and is cruelty free. Price: $485.

English Factory Heart Sweater

English Factory Heart Sweater
English Factory Heart Sweater

For the girly girl in your life, this faux pearl-embellished heart sweater could be just the Valentine’s Day ticket. It’s made from polyester and spandex promising a cozy fit and the most feminine of profiles. Price: $140.

Living Good Candle’s Rose Gulora Candle

Formerly a chemical engineer, Houston’s Tram Nguyen founded Living Good Candle Co. in 2022 following her successful quest to create a pure, non-toxic candle. Partnering with a trusted perfume lab, she has personally created candles in 10 scents with three seasonal offerings. The candles that come in three wicks in a glass jar or a wooden wick in metal tin are hand poured using high-quality beeswax and essential oils. Perfect for Valentine’s Day is the three wick Rose Gulora priced at $35.

As the  Living Good website notes: “This exquisite fragrance, born from the essence of ‘Gul,’ the Turkish word for rose, embodies the lavishness of Rose Galore. The hidden sweetness of Turkish Rose and the delicate floral notes intertwine seamlessly, artfully balanced by a touch of invigorating grapefruit freshness, reminiscent of wandering through a serene morning rose garden.”

Buy it here.

Nordic Peace’s Love Slippers

These slippers are one of the better Valentine's Day gifts you can choose.
These slippers are one of the better Valentine’s Day gifts you can choose.

Lover’s Plush Slippers for women make a warm and fuzzy Valentine’s Day gift. Crafted from plus and “huggable” materials, the slippers wrap your feet in a warm and loving embrace. Not only are they luxuriously soft, but they offer notes of affection with their heartwarming designs. Price: Regular $40, on sale for $38.

Conversation Hearts Scarf From Weston Table

Conversation Hearts Scarf
Conversation Hearts Scarf

Handmade in England, the charming 100 percent silk scarf from Weston Table features the nostalgic conversation hearts on a white background. “I love you,” “Be Mine,” “True Love” and the like messages keep the love notes flowing across the 34.5 inch square scarf. Price: $198.

Sexy Man Candle From Scented Designs Candle Co.

Screen Shot 2024-01-15 at 5.28.38 PM

We have no idea what this smells like but it’s a fun gift. If your Valentine is female or “Sexy Man” is just too gauche for you, Scented Designs has several other Valentine’s themed candles. The hand-poured, small batch candles made in California are available in Love Spell, Sweet Pea, Girl Gang and A Dozen Roses. At $20 each, you could take care of several beaux or belles in your contacts list.

Buy them here

Valentine's Day

Queen of Hearts pajamas.
 
Queen of Hearts
$138.00
Buy
Louis Vuitton Keep My Heart Mini.
 
Keep My Heart
$2.00
Buy
Seventh Heaven gift box.
 
Seventh Heaven
$47.99
Buy
Baccarat Coeur Cupid Heart.
 
Baccarat Coeur Cupid Heart
$590.00
Buy
The WOLF x Bea Bongiasca at Tenenbaum
 
Jewelry Box
$485.00
Buy
 
Big Heart Slippers
$28.00
Buy
De Beers Enchanted Lotus Pendant
 
Enchanted Lotus Pendant
$1.00
Buy
English Factory Heart Sweater
 
Heart Sweater
$140.00
Buy
The Capucine De Wulf 18k gold-plated L'Amour Toujours bangle bracelet.
 
L'Amour Toujour Hinged Bangle Bracelet
$195.00
Buy

 

Featured Events
Tommy Kanarellis
Aspen, CO
[email protected]  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
719 Reinicke Street
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
6709 Woodbend Park N
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6709 Woodbend Park N
Houston, TX

$569,500 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
6709 Woodbend Park N
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
915 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

915 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
915 Old Lake Road
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,280,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$312,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Huntington Village, Stafford
FOR SALE

10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Houston, TX

$175,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X