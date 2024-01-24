12 Valentine’s Day Gifts That Are Guaranteed to Make Them Swoon — From a Vuitton Mini to Cupid Hearts to Sexy Man Candles

It seems like we just finished writing the thank you notes for our Christmas gifts and just put away our menorahs and already Valentine’s Day is breathing down our lovable necks. Yes, the time is now to make plans for the sweetest of gift giving. While keeping in mind that practicality is verboten when gifting in the name of Valentine’s love, PaperCity has assembled a cache of possible gifts for all of you love sick puppies.

There is something here for most budgets. Don’t be caught at the last minute as you will need to order many of these goodies.

These are the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts:

Louis Vuitton Keep My Heart Mini

Make this one mine, if you want to be MY Valentine. This is just the latest in Louis Vuitton’s selection of love-inspired handbags. This mini mini 4.3 X 4.9 and a mere 0.8 inches wide is crafted in monogram Vernis leather. It’s just large enough to hold a set of keys and earbuds.

The golden chain, which is adjustable, is embellished with an LV Circle charm. It couldn’t be any cuter. Price: $2,040.

Sweetheart Pajamas

These Queen of Hearts pajamas from Printfresh, made of comfy organic cotton poplin, are the cutest and sure to please anyone’s love lady. Designed in Philadelphia then hand screen-printed by artisans in India, these PJs are next level. Price: $138.

L’Amour Toujour Bangle

I love this “L’amour toujour” bracelet even if toujours is missing the ‘s.’ In fact, I have this bracelet and another from the Capucine De Wulf collection to wear as a set with an Hermès bangle. The sentiment in this one is the sweetest: love forever/always.

In 18K gold plate, it’s a dazzling piece that is perfectly stackable. And says everything you need to say in a Valentine’s gift. Price: $195.

Buy it here.

The Baccarat Coeur Cupid Heart

The deep red Baccarat heart, crafted from crystal and contoured to refract the light, is just the ticket for a memento longer lasting than anything other than a namesake tattoo. (Not recommended.) The petite heart, priced at $590, comes in ruby red or clear crystal. We prefer the passionate red.

“The depth to the shape echoes the depth of the love it symbolically represents,” Bering gushes in its online description. For those not willing to part with so much dinero, Baccarat also has a Red Puffed Heart for $250.

Millican Pecan’s Seventh Heaven Tin

May we suggest a deliciously nutty gift from a fifth generation family from San Saba, home to the best of Texas pecans? Sweets for the sweet takes on a new meaning with Millican Pecan’s Seventh Heaven two-pound tin of pecans in seven yummy flavors. And, yes, there is chocolate with its four bliss-inducing love hormones in the mix.

The tin includes chocolate pecans, chocolate Amaretto pecans, chocolate toffee pecans, white chocolate pecans, roasted and salted pecans, honey roasted pecans, and plantation praline pecans. Regularly priced at $54.70, look for regular sales.

De Beers Jewellers Enchanted Lotus Pendant

Thinking of a sweet piece of jewelry for that sweetheart? We suggest this diamond and 18K rose gold pendant with its modern playful pop of color. “Combining the symbolism of the lotus flower with the vibrancy of red enamel, the central motif is composed around a bezel set round brilliant diamond, encircled by rose gold in the shape of lotus petals.

Totaling 0.02 carats, the reverse features a hidden diamond. The piece can be worn alone or, as is the fashion today, as part of a layered look. Price: $1,500.

The WOLF x Bea Bongiasca Jewelry Box

For your Valentine’s travel bag or dresser, this spacious jewelry storage box is a beauty with ample room (9.85″ long X 5.9″ wide X 3.15″ high) for all manner of baubles. Might we suggest that you include a special piece of jewelry as part of this Valentine’s gift. What a pleasant surprise that would be.

The colorful box is crafted from luxurious velour and embroidered micro-suede, featuring vegan leather accents. It’s free of animal products and is cruelty free. Price: $485.

English Factory Heart Sweater

For the girly girl in your life, this faux pearl-embellished heart sweater could be just the Valentine’s Day ticket. It’s made from polyester and spandex promising a cozy fit and the most feminine of profiles. Price: $140.

Living Good Candle’s Rose Gulora Candle

Formerly a chemical engineer, Houston’s Tram Nguyen founded Living Good Candle Co. in 2022 following her successful quest to create a pure, non-toxic candle. Partnering with a trusted perfume lab, she has personally created candles in 10 scents with three seasonal offerings. The candles that come in three wicks in a glass jar or a wooden wick in metal tin are hand poured using high-quality beeswax and essential oils. Perfect for Valentine’s Day is the three wick Rose Gulora priced at $35.

As the Living Good website notes: “This exquisite fragrance, born from the essence of ‘Gul,’ the Turkish word for rose, embodies the lavishness of Rose Galore. The hidden sweetness of Turkish Rose and the delicate floral notes intertwine seamlessly, artfully balanced by a touch of invigorating grapefruit freshness, reminiscent of wandering through a serene morning rose garden.”

Buy it here.

Nordic Peace’s Love Slippers

Lover’s Plush Slippers for women make a warm and fuzzy Valentine’s Day gift. Crafted from plus and “huggable” materials, the slippers wrap your feet in a warm and loving embrace. Not only are they luxuriously soft, but they offer notes of affection with their heartwarming designs. Price: Regular $40, on sale for $38.

Conversation Hearts Scarf From Weston Table

Handmade in England, the charming 100 percent silk scarf from Weston Table features the nostalgic conversation hearts on a white background. “I love you,” “Be Mine,” “True Love” and the like messages keep the love notes flowing across the 34.5 inch square scarf. Price: $198.

Sexy Man Candle From Scented Designs Candle Co.

We have no idea what this smells like but it’s a fun gift. If your Valentine is female or “Sexy Man” is just too gauche for you, Scented Designs has several other Valentine’s themed candles. The hand-poured, small batch candles made in California are available in Love Spell, Sweet Pea, Girl Gang and A Dozen Roses. At $20 each, you could take care of several beaux or belles in your contacts list.

Buy them here