One of the City’s Best Home Tours is Back in Action — Get a Glimpse of the Stunning Stops
Great Architecture and Inspiration Across DallasBY Caitlin Clark // 09.21.21
"The Five House" by M Gooden Design. (photo by Parrish Ruiz de Velasco)
Bon Aire Lane by architecture firm Zero3 (photo by Zero 3)
The Gold Crest building by architect firm WELCH|HALL (photo by Clifford Welsh, FAIA)
A Kessler Park home by WELCH|HALL (photo by Clifford Welsh, FAIA)
A Lyre Lane home by James E. Manning (photo by Carmen Marenco)
A Manett Street towhome by Modern Living Dwellings (photo by Wade Griffith Photography)
The Stonegate home by architecture firm PM-AD (photo by Full Package Media)
A home on Strait Lane by DGA Douglas Guiling (photo by Shoot2Sell)
A Sugar Creek home by Fitzpatrick Architects (photo by Craig Blackmon, FAIA)
A Wickmere Mews townhome by architecture firm DSGN (photo by Barry Snidow)
With so many distinct neighborhoods, Dallas has no shortage of great home tours. Any weekend afternoon is well spent exploring bungalow-lined Hollywood Heights, historic estates along Swiss Avenue, and the quirky, Charles Dilbeck-filled corner known as Cochran Heights. But one annual, design-minded event you can always count on is the AIA Dallas Tour of Homes. Our only citywide home tour puts the focus on the best architecture in Dallas, no matter what neighborhood their work resides in.
For the 15th year of the AIA Dallas Tour of Homes, curated exclusively by architects, the event brings back the joys of in-person home gazing — with a few virtual opportunities for those who prefer to ogle from the comfort of their living room. Ahead of the tour, get a glimpse of the 10 striking residences opening their doors on the weekend of October 23 and 24. For more information and tickets for the AIA Dallas home tour, visit hometourdallas.com.
Gold Crest | Virtual Only
Architect: WELCH | HALL Architects
Neighborhood: Oak Lawn
Along a striking street filled with architecturally significant dwellings, George Dahl’s Gold Crest is still a design highlight. A renovation of the fourth-floor apartment drew from the 1965 building to create an art- and book-filled home with oak flooring, cypress millwork, and views for days.
Bon Aire Drive | In Person
Architect: Zero 3
Neighborhood: Old Lake Highlands
Eight years of collaboration between homeowner and architect (plus, many a visit to Round Top) resulted in this lovingly layered dwelling. With a contemporary design that’s firmly rooted in history, a love of plants, vintage war memorabilia, and muscle cars, the end result is one of pure passion.
Kessler Parkway | In Person
Architect: WELCH | HALL Architects
Neighborhood: Kessler Park
A beautiful blend of Modernism and Colonial Revival, the 1940 farmhouse was taken down to the studs and lovingly renovated to maintain the quaint home’s character. Filled with Scandinavian and Japanese furnishings that match the structure’s ethos, the Oak Cliff home is utterly beautiful in its simplicity.
Wickmere Mews | In Person
Architect: DSGN Associates
Neighborhood: Trinity Groves
Built for an art-lover and perched by the Trinity River, the streamlined home offers sweeping views of downtown Dallas.
Lyre Lane | In Person
Architect: James E. Manning Architect
Neighborhood: Lakewood
Reverence of nature is evident throughout this sun-soaked home, situated on a leafy corner lot in Lakewood. The focal point is a private courtyard entry, where a mature Japanese maple tree serves as the centerpiece.
Manett Street | In Person
Architect: Modern Living Dwellings
Neighborhood: Knox-Henderson
One of the most striking new townhomes to appear off Henderson Avenue, the high-tech residence is perfectly balanced with a minimalist design and warm materials.
Stonegate | In Person
Architect: PM-AD
Neighborhood: Bluffview
Sustainability was the prime concern when designing this energy-positive ranch home, which takes its cues from the Usonian style, known for flat roofing and visual continuity between the interior and exterior.
Strait Lane | In Person
Architect: DGA Douglas Guiling Architect
Neighborhood: Preston Hollow
Tucked away just south of Hockaday School, the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home takes advantage of its natural surroundings.
“Five House” | In-Person and Virtual
Architect: M Gooden Design
Location: Denton, Texas
Honoring the lot’s original 1949 dwelling, the “Five House” features pitched ceilings, clerestory windows, and a linear pool connected by entertainment decks. The architect strictly adhered to the five-foot planning grid — hence the home’s unique name.
Sugar Creek | Virtual Only
Architect: Fitzpatrick Architects
Neighborhood: Tyler, Texas
Situated just outside of Tyler, the unique home blends rural East Texas materials with tech and a modern aesthetic. Sweeping rooms and a glassy pool compete with the home’s woodsy surroundings.