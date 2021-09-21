With so many distinct neighborhoods, Dallas has no shortage of great home tours. Any weekend afternoon is well spent exploring bungalow-lined Hollywood Heights, historic estates along Swiss Avenue, and the quirky, Charles Dilbeck-filled corner known as Cochran Heights. But one annual, design-minded event you can always count on is the AIA Dallas Tour of Homes. Our only citywide home tour puts the focus on the best architecture in Dallas, no matter what neighborhood their work resides in.

For the 15th year of the AIA Dallas Tour of Homes, curated exclusively by architects, the event brings back the joys of in-person home gazing — with a few virtual opportunities for those who prefer to ogle from the comfort of their living room. Ahead of the tour, get a glimpse of the 10 striking residences opening their doors on the weekend of October 23 and 24. For more information and tickets for the AIA Dallas home tour, visit hometourdallas.com.

Gold Crest | Virtual Only

Architect: WELCH | HALL Architects

Neighborhood: Oak Lawn

Along a striking street filled with architecturally significant dwellings, George Dahl’s Gold Crest is still a design highlight. A renovation of the fourth-floor apartment drew from the 1965 building to create an art- and book-filled home with oak flooring, cypress millwork, and views for days.

Bon Aire Drive | In Person

Architect: Zero 3

Neighborhood: Old Lake Highlands

Eight years of collaboration between homeowner and architect (plus, many a visit to Round Top) resulted in this lovingly layered dwelling. With a contemporary design that’s firmly rooted in history, a love of plants, vintage war memorabilia, and muscle cars, the end result is one of pure passion.

Kessler Parkway | In Person

Architect: WELCH | HALL Architects

Neighborhood: Kessler Park

A beautiful blend of Modernism and Colonial Revival, the 1940 farmhouse was taken down to the studs and lovingly renovated to maintain the quaint home’s character. Filled with Scandinavian and Japanese furnishings that match the structure’s ethos, the Oak Cliff home is utterly beautiful in its simplicity.

Wickmere Mews | In Person

Architect: DSGN Associates

Neighborhood: Trinity Groves

Built for an art-lover and perched by the Trinity River, the streamlined home offers sweeping views of downtown Dallas.

Lyre Lane | In Person

Architect: James E. Manning Architect

Neighborhood: Lakewood

Reverence of nature is evident throughout this sun-soaked home, situated on a leafy corner lot in Lakewood. The focal point is a private courtyard entry, where a mature Japanese maple tree serves as the centerpiece.

Manett Street | In Person

Architect: Modern Living Dwellings

Neighborhood: Knox-Henderson

One of the most striking new townhomes to appear off Henderson Avenue, the high-tech residence is perfectly balanced with a minimalist design and warm materials.

Stonegate | In Person

Architect: PM-AD

Neighborhood: Bluffview

Sustainability was the prime concern when designing this energy-positive ranch home, which takes its cues from the Usonian style, known for flat roofing and visual continuity between the interior and exterior.

Strait Lane | In Person

Architect: DGA Douglas Guiling Architect

Neighborhood: Preston Hollow

Tucked away just south of Hockaday School, the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home takes advantage of its natural surroundings.

“Five House” | In-Person and Virtual

Architect: M Gooden Design

Location: Denton, Texas

Honoring the lot’s original 1949 dwelling, the “Five House” features pitched ceilings, clerestory windows, and a linear pool connected by entertainment decks. The architect strictly adhered to the five-foot planning grid — hence the home’s unique name.

Sugar Creek | Virtual Only

Architect: Fitzpatrick Architects

Neighborhood: Tyler, Texas

Situated just outside of Tyler, the unique home blends rural East Texas materials with tech and a modern aesthetic. Sweeping rooms and a glassy pool compete with the home’s woodsy surroundings.