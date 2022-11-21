Alex Papachristidis Glitters at Jan Showers Showroom — Texas Design Week Dallas

The newest book by design great Alex Papachristidis, The Elegant Life: Rooms That Welcome and Inspire (Rizzoli, October 2022), showcases the New York designer’s masterful mix of elegant and modern interiors from around the world — Manhattan, the Hamptons, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Florida, Texas and Colorado — to London and Saudi Arabia.

A four-time participant in the Kips Bay Decorator Show House and The Hampton Designer Showhouse, Papachristidis consistently appears on the AD100 List and Elle Decor A List. Considered one of the most recognized designers in the world, Texas Design Week Dallas guests were thrilled to rub elbows and soak up design advice at an illustrated salon talk at Jan Shower’s elegant Dallas Design District showroom.

Papachristidis, who founded the online tableware shop Everyday Elegance with partner Lisa McCarthy, shared his extensive knowledge on the topics of graceful living and dressing an eye-catching and inviting table before signing copies of his book.

“Growing up, I traveled widely and saw many beautiful homes in Europe and America, which helped cultivate my eye,” Papachristidis says. “And I was born to shop.”

PC Seen: Autumn and Marcus Mohon, Barry Williams, Dan Houchard, Nazira Handal, Javier Burkle, Janet Gridley, Hannah White, Lauren Kuchelmeister, Sydney Warrington, Monica Bickers, Alex Stillwell, Sasha Spivey, Ashley Rader, and Trish Sheats.

Thank you to our Texas Design Week Dallas Sponsors: Dallas Design District, HN Capital Partners, Monogram Luxury Appliances, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Container Store, Tribute Goods, and MOUS.