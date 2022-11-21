Pickleball Mania Takes Over River Oaks Country Club — Real Estate Power Players Get Super Competitive

Houston’s residential real estate heavy hitters may be friendly competitors in the housing market but on the pickleball court, it’s no holds barred. Witness the pickleball tournament at River Oaks Country Club where the competitive spirit was for a most worthy cause — A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF). With the nonprofit in mind, it was one for all and all for one.

With the adorable Allie and Jay Fields and Lindley and Jason Arnoldy as chairs combined with the crazy popularity of pickleball it was guaranteed that this would draw the poshest of participants.

Thus we found Martha Turner Sotheby’s Susan Arnoldy Paisley dominating in the “kitchen” (the no volley zone) while Compass Real Estate’s Caroline Bean and New Leaf Realty’s David Houston went head-to-head as “Back Court” bar sponsors, each holding court at their respective watering holes where tequila smashes and ranch waters kept both players’ and spectators’ early evening thirsts well quenched.

ASCF board member Ashley Beecher couldn’t make it on the court but she sponsored a several teams who donned paraphernalia from her Seaside, Florida, restaurant promoting her popular and aptly named restaurant located — Pickles — in the heart of 30A (that stretch of county highway between Panama City and Destin).

More than 80, counting spectators and players, filled the River Oaks Country Club pickleball arena for the playful competition that was nothing like the intense competition of the annual US Men’s Clay Court Tournament, held in the spring on the neighboring tennis courts.

Leigh Anne Raymond and Kelly Provenzano took top prize with highest score of the evening going home with bragging rights along with gift certificates from the C Baldwin Hotel and Styling by Amy B Stargel. Of course, the biggest winners were the families who benefit from the shelter, stability and support provided by A Shelter for Cancer Families. Special thanks went to the Fields Companies/Allie & Jay Fields, Ace Event Sponsors.

PC Seen: Greggory Burk and Lucian Bukowski, Kaitlin and Michael Scheurich, Heather Houston, Brittney and Steven Douglas, Jim and Jaci Smith, Katie and Scott Arnoldy, Luci Hart, Lacey and Matt Goossen, Carolyn Tanner, Tami and Dave Wall, Amy and Slade Stargel, and Chris Gale.