With Her New Collaboration, a Dallas Native’s Designs Are Available To the Public for the First Time

Dallas native Alison Berger, a glass designer, artist, and former architect, has partnered with RH on five exclusive collections to be showcased in its retail galleries around the country, including RH Dallas, the Gallery, on Knox Street. Berger was the first American artist commissioned by Hermès to design a line of objets d’art, and is one of a select few to have designed an installation for Comme des Garçons for their Tokyo flagship. Her work is in the permanent collection of the Corning Museum of Glass, and her creations have been shown at MoMA and Cooper Hewitt in NYC. Berger graduated from Highland Park High School, then headed to the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Architecture, before opening Alison Berger Glassworks in 1994.

Now based in L.A., her designs for RH include the Rain lighting collection of large, hand-blown glass “raindrops” suspended by black cords; the Ice table collection, with a hand-cast sculptural metal base and glass slab top; the Fulcrum lighting collection, inspired by antique instruments of measure and incorporating cloches and spheres; the Pearl lighting collection, with glass pearls carved with intricate grooves that create shimmering layers of light; and the Aperture mirror collection with bold, layered scaffolding that holds a swiveling glass lens to artfully magnify and distort room details.

Alison Berger for RH at RH Dallas, the Gallery, opening in the Knox District.