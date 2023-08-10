Step Inside the Best New Residential Architecture in Dallas This October

Patrick_Maestri Studio_credit Jennifer McNeil Baker-09
Patrick_Maestri Studio_credit Jennifer McNeil Baker-08
Patrick_Maestri Studio_credit Jennifer McNeil Baker-10
Patrick_Maestri Studio_credit Jennifer McNeil Baker-04
Patrick_Maestri Studio_credit Jennifer McNeil Baker-01
Dumont_VeuxDeux Design_credit HomeSnappers-01
Dumont_VeuxDeux Design_credit HomeSnappers-07
Dumont_VeuxDeux Design_credit HomeSnappers-04
Dumont_VeuxDeux Design_credit HomeSnappers-05
Grassmere_Janson Luter Architects_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-01
Grassmere_Janson Luter Architects_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-02
Grassmere_Janson Luter Architects_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-10
Grassmere_Janson Luter Architects_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-09
Grassmere_Janson Luter Architects_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-07
Bobitt_AMDG Studio_credit Dan Finnell-03
Bobitt_AMDG Studio_credit Dan Finnell-10
Bobitt_AMDG Studio_credit Dan Finnell-15
Bent Trail_Marc McCollom Architect_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-09
Bent Trail_Marc McCollom Architect_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-12
Bent Trail_Marc McCollom Architect_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-07
Bent Trail_Marc McCollom Architect_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-14
Norway_Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects_credit Jud Haggard Photography-01
Norway_Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects_credit Jud Haggard Photography-05
Norway_Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects_credit Jud Haggard Photography-04
Norway_Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects_credit Jud Haggard Photography-08
01
25

Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)

02
25

Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)

03
25

Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)

04
25

Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)

05
25

Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)

06
25

A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)

07
25

A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)

08
25

A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)

09
25

A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)

10
25

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

11
25

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

12
25

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

13
25

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

14
25

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

15
25

A modern home off Royal Lane by AMDG Studio (photo by Dan Finnell)

16
25

A modern home off Royal Lane by AMDG Studio (photo by Dan Finnell)

17
25

A modern home off Royal Lane by AMDG Studio (photo by Dan Finnell)

18
25

A home in the Bent Tree neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

19
25

A home in the Bent Tree neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

20
25

A home in the Bent Tree neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

21
25

A home in the Bent Trail neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

22
25

The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)

23
25

The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)

24
25

The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)

25
25

The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)

Patrick_Maestri Studio_credit Jennifer McNeil Baker-09
Patrick_Maestri Studio_credit Jennifer McNeil Baker-08
Patrick_Maestri Studio_credit Jennifer McNeil Baker-10
Patrick_Maestri Studio_credit Jennifer McNeil Baker-04
Patrick_Maestri Studio_credit Jennifer McNeil Baker-01
Dumont_VeuxDeux Design_credit HomeSnappers-01
Dumont_VeuxDeux Design_credit HomeSnappers-07
Dumont_VeuxDeux Design_credit HomeSnappers-04
Dumont_VeuxDeux Design_credit HomeSnappers-05
Grassmere_Janson Luter Architects_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-01
Grassmere_Janson Luter Architects_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-02
Grassmere_Janson Luter Architects_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-10
Grassmere_Janson Luter Architects_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-09
Grassmere_Janson Luter Architects_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-07
Bobitt_AMDG Studio_credit Dan Finnell-03
Bobitt_AMDG Studio_credit Dan Finnell-10
Bobitt_AMDG Studio_credit Dan Finnell-15
Bent Trail_Marc McCollom Architect_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-09
Bent Trail_Marc McCollom Architect_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-12
Bent Trail_Marc McCollom Architect_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-07
Bent Trail_Marc McCollom Architect_credit Charles Davis Smith, FAIA-14
Norway_Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects_credit Jud Haggard Photography-01
Norway_Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects_credit Jud Haggard Photography-05
Norway_Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects_credit Jud Haggard Photography-04
Norway_Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects_credit Jud Haggard Photography-08
Home + Design / Architecture

Step Inside the Best New Residential Architecture in Dallas This October

An Exclusive First Look at the AIA Dallas Tour of Homes' Selections

BY // 08.10.23
Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)
Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)
Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)
Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)
Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)
A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)
A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)
A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)
A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)
A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
A modern home off Royal Lane by AMDG Studio (photo by Dan Finnell)
A modern home off Royal Lane by AMDG Studio (photo by Dan Finnell)
A modern home off Royal Lane by AMDG Studio (photo by Dan Finnell)
A home in the Bent Tree neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
A home in the Bent Tree neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
A home in the Bent Tree neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
A home in the Bent Trail neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)
The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)
The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)
The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)
1
25

Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)

2
25

Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)

3
25

Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)

4
25

Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)

5
25

Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)

6
25

A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)

7
25

A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)

8
25

A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)

9
25

A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)

10
25

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

11
25

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

12
25

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

13
25

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

14
25

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

15
25

A modern home off Royal Lane by AMDG Studio (photo by Dan Finnell)

16
25

A modern home off Royal Lane by AMDG Studio (photo by Dan Finnell)

17
25

A modern home off Royal Lane by AMDG Studio (photo by Dan Finnell)

18
25

A home in the Bent Tree neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

19
25

A home in the Bent Tree neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

20
25

A home in the Bent Tree neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

21
25

A home in the Bent Trail neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

22
25

The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)

23
25

The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)

24
25

The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)

25
25

The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)

Dallas has no shortage of great home tours. Any weekend is well spent exploring the glamorous bungalows of Hollywood/Santa Monica, the Queen Anne-style estates along Swiss Avenue, and the quirky, Charles Dilbeck-filled corner of Cochran Heights. But only one Dallas home tour lets you explore the best of every coveted neighborhood: the AIA Dallas Tour of Homes.

The popular event focuses on the best architecture across the city, no matter where that work resides. With tickets now available for the 2023 AIA Dallas Tour of Homes, we’re offering an exclusive peek at the six striking dwellings, chosen from countless submissions by the Tour of Homes committee, that will open their doors on Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29.

East Dallas: Maestri Studio

Jennifer McNeil Baker
Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)
Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)
Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)
Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)
Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)
1
5

Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)

2
5

Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)

3
5

Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)

4
5

Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)

5
5

Maestri Studio (photo by Jennifer McNeil Baker)

An East Dallas Jewel by Maestri Studio

Architect Eddie Maestri and his eponymous studio are known for modernist masterpieces (often with a playful dash of Palm Springs). This East Dallas gem is a blend of SoCal/Asian styles, inspired by the clients’ travels. Bringing the outdoors in was key, and Maestri Studio did it in surprising ways. Unique additions include a sliding glass door between a living area and the central courtyard, as well as an indoor/outdoor fireplace that punches through the exterior wall.

North Dallas: AMDG Studio

Dan Finnell
A modern home off Royal Lane by AMDG Studio (photo by Dan Finnell)
A modern home off Royal Lane by AMDG Studio (photo by Dan Finnell)
A modern home off Royal Lane by AMDG Studio (photo by Dan Finnell)
1
3

A modern home off Royal Lane by AMDG Studio (photo by Dan Finnell)

2
3

A modern home off Royal Lane by AMDG Studio (photo by Dan Finnell)

3
3

A modern home off Royal Lane by AMDG Studio (photo by Dan Finnell)

A Preston Hollow Stunner by AMDG Studio

What began as a modest ranch remodel evolved into a serious makeover on Bobbitt Drive. The client dreamed of an airy, sun-soaked place to cook and entertain. Walnut millwork, Douglas fir ceilings, Lueders limestone, and more are seen throughout the high-efficiency home, which was designed to accommodate a wheelchair in the future (along with a dedicated suite for a future caregiver).

Junius Heights: VeuxDeux Designs

Home Snappers
A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)
A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)
A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)
A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)
1
4

A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)

2
4

A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)

3
4

A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)

4
4

A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)

A Renovated 1920s Crafstman in Junius Heights

Known for thoughtful preservation and a harmonious high-low blend, the talented team behind VeuxDeux Design, founded in 2017 by AIA architect Leslie Nepveu, completely renovated a small Craftsman home in Dallas’ historic Junius Heights neighborhood (part of the 1919 Munger Place Revision) and added a 795-square-foot second floor. The foundation was adjusted, a fireplace was replaced, and an antique gas radiator was installed to add even more character to the classic Dallas home.

Preston Hollow: Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects

Jud Haggard
The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)
The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)
The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)
The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)
1
4

The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)

2
4

The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)

3
4

The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)

4
4

The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)

A Preston Hollow “Classic” by Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects

An airy contemporary residence by the longstanding Dallas architecture firm allows every room to commune with its killer backyard. A striking blend of contemporary and traditional elements, “it is deliberately domestic and recalls familiar tropes of American houses” according to the AIA website.

University Park: Janson Luter Architects

Charles Davis Smith
A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
1
5

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

2
5

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

3
5

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

4
5

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

5
5

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects

To build this large family home on a small corner lot in the Park Cities, the Janson Luter team had to get creative. A collaboration with Dan Shipley, FAIA of the award-winning firm shipleyArchitects, helped establish the unique flow of the open concept home. A thoughtful material palette (including St. Joe’s bricks coursed to align with all openings of the facade) was selected to complement the project’s structure.

Bent Tree: Marc McCollom Architect

Charles Davis Smith
A home in the Bent Tree neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
A home in the Bent Tree neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
A home in the Bent Tree neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
A home in the Bent Trail neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)
1
4

A home in the Bent Tree neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

2
4

A home in the Bent Tree neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

3
4

A home in the Bent Tree neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

4
4

A home in the Bent Trail neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

A Bent Tree Modern by Marc McCollom Architects

The late ’70s home in Far North Dallas was a “rambling conglomeration of rooms” beyond its striking modern exterior. The Marc McCollom team did a complete renovation of the 7,500-square-foot interior, bringing clarity, scale, and stunning materials.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Max and Peacock Films and Series to Watch
The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Max and Peacock Films and Series to Watch
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
5349 Lynbrook Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5349 Lynbrook Drive
Houston, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Ruthie Newberry Porterfield
This property is listed by: Ruthie Newberry Porterfield (713) 558-3247 Email Realtor
5349 Lynbrook Drive
2711 Cohn Arbor Lane
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2711 Cohn Arbor Lane
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Kristine Martinez
This property is listed by: Kristine Martinez (832) 736-8095 Email Realtor
2711 Cohn Arbor Lane
6007 Green Tree Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

6007 Green Tree Road
Houston, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Ruthie Newberry Porterfield
This property is listed by: Ruthie Newberry Porterfield (713) 558-3247 Email Realtor
6007 Green Tree Road
55 Stillforest Street
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

55 Stillforest Street
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
55 Stillforest Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X