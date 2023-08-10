Step Inside the Best New Residential Architecture in Dallas This October

The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)

A home in the Bent Trail neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)

Dallas has no shortage of great home tours. Any weekend is well spent exploring the glamorous bungalows of Hollywood/Santa Monica, the Queen Anne-style estates along Swiss Avenue, and the quirky, Charles Dilbeck-filled corner of Cochran Heights. But only one Dallas home tour lets you explore the best of every coveted neighborhood: the AIA Dallas Tour of Homes.

The popular event focuses on the best architecture across the city, no matter where that work resides. With tickets now available for the 2023 AIA Dallas Tour of Homes, we’re offering an exclusive peek at the six striking dwellings, chosen from countless submissions by the Tour of Homes committee, that will open their doors on Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29.

An East Dallas Jewel by Maestri Studio

An East Dallas Jewel by Maestri Studio

Architect Eddie Maestri and his eponymous studio are known for modernist masterpieces (often with a playful dash of Palm Springs). This East Dallas gem is a blend of SoCal/Asian styles, inspired by the clients’ travels. Bringing the outdoors in was key, and Maestri Studio did it in surprising ways. Unique additions include a sliding glass door between a living area and the central courtyard, as well as an indoor/outdoor fireplace that punches through the exterior wall.

A modern home off Royal Lane by AMDG Studio (photo by Dan Finnell)

A Preston Hollow Stunner by AMDG Studio

What began as a modest ranch remodel evolved into a serious makeover on Bobbitt Drive. The client dreamed of an airy, sun-soaked place to cook and entertain. Walnut millwork, Douglas fir ceilings, Lueders limestone, and more are seen throughout the high-efficiency home, which was designed to accommodate a wheelchair in the future (along with a dedicated suite for a future caregiver).

A renovated 1920s Craftsman home in the Junius Heights Historic District by Veux Deux Design (photo by Home Snappers)

A Renovated 1920s Crafstman in Junius Heights

Known for thoughtful preservation and a harmonious high-low blend, the talented team behind VeuxDeux Design, founded in 2017 by AIA architect Leslie Nepveu, completely renovated a small Craftsman home in Dallas’ historic Junius Heights neighborhood (part of the 1919 Munger Place Revision) and added a 795-square-foot second floor. The foundation was adjusted, a fireplace was replaced, and an antique gas radiator was installed to add even more character to the classic Dallas home.

The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes exclusive Premiere Party home in North Dallas, designed by Michael Malone, FAIA of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects (photo by Jud Haggard)

A Preston Hollow “Classic” by Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects

An airy contemporary residence by the longstanding Dallas architecture firm allows every room to commune with its killer backyard. A striking blend of contemporary and traditional elements, “it is deliberately domestic and recalls familiar tropes of American houses” according to the AIA website.

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

A University Park home by Janson Luter Architects

To build this large family home on a small corner lot in the Park Cities, the Janson Luter team had to get creative. A collaboration with Dan Shipley, FAIA of the award-winning firm shipleyArchitects, helped establish the unique flow of the open concept home. A thoughtful material palette (including St. Joe’s bricks coursed to align with all openings of the facade) was selected to complement the project’s structure.

A home in the Bent Tree neighborhood of Dallas by Marc McCollom Architects (photo by Charles Davis Smith)

A Bent Tree Modern by Marc McCollom Architects

The late ’70s home in Far North Dallas was a “rambling conglomeration of rooms” beyond its striking modern exterior. The Marc McCollom team did a complete renovation of the 7,500-square-foot interior, bringing clarity, scale, and stunning materials.