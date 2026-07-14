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Texas’ Pavilion Paper Makes Easy Summer Entertaining Super Stylish — You’ve Never Seen Paper Plates Quite Like This

Taking the Commonplace to a Couture Level

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Pavilion paper plates are whimsical, stackable and completely disposable.

Pavilion paper plates are whimsical, stackable and completely disposable.

Pavilion Paper founders Mallory Killingstad and Benny Maldonado at a recent pop-up at Long Island's Madoo Gardens. (Instagram photo)

Pavilion Paper founders Mallory Killingstad and Benny Maldonado at a recent pop-up at Long Island's Madoo Gardens. (Instagram photo)

Traditional designs are part of Pavilion Paper's staple of posh paper plates

Traditional designs are part of Pavilion Paper's staple of posh paper plates

Tennis inspires the design of these Pavilion paper plates

Tennis inspires the design of these Pavilion paper plates

Mallory Killingstad's 2-year-old daughter goes for the watermelon served on Pavilion Paper plates

Mallory Killingstad's 2-year-old daughter goes for the watermelon served on Pavilion Paper plates

Pavilion paper plates are colorful, stackable and completely disposable.

Pavilion paper plates are colorful, stackable and completely disposable.

The palette is shades of blue with this collection of Pavilion paper plate

The palette is shades of blue with this collection of Pavilion paper plate

Garden Cabbage is one of many patterns available in Pavilion paper plates

Garden Cabbage is one of many patterns available in Pavilion paper plates

Pavilion paper plates are colorful, stackable and completely disposable.

Pavilion paper plates are colorful, stackable and completely disposable.

If you’ve checked out my social media posts in recent years, you know that I’m mad for pretty table settings. With four sets of china in my cabinets and several sets of glassware and flatware, there is simply no room for anything more. But when it comes to casual entertaining during the summer months, I wouldn’t mind adding something a little less intense, but something still possessing a certain flair. Hello, Pavilion Paper.

Paper plates? Mon dieu!

Pavilion Paper plates
Traditional designs are part of Pavilion Paper’s staple of posh paper plates

Launched in 2023, the Dallas-based company takes commonplace paper plates to a couture level that would stand up to the snobbiest of snobs. Think beautiful biodegradable plates that can be tossed guilt free. And no messing with dirty dishes. Yay!

The collections include Greek Key, Garden Cabbage, Celestial Sunshine, Jasperware and more. The Collegiate Collection features a whimsical yet sophisticated interpretation of school mascots including the Austin Longhorn Cow, Tuscaloosa Elephant and Chapel Hill Blue Goat for UT, Alabama and North Carolina respectively. Designed to be layered the plates come in dinner, dessert and mini dessert sizes.

Let’s learn more in an email chat with co-founder Mallory Killingstad on the provenance of Pavilion Paper.

Mallory Killingstad and Benny Maldonado
Pavilion Paper founders Mallory Killingstad and Benny Maldonado at a recent pop-up at Long Island’s Madoo Gardens. (Instagram photo)

PaperCity: Where did the concept of chic paper plates originate?

Mallory Killingstad: Our business was inspired by both Benny Maldonado’s and my affinity for the finer things and for hosting. We identified a huge gap in the market. We wanted paper plates that were fun, fresh, colorful yet still timeless and classic.

We wanted to be able to mix, match and layer them like you would with your wedding registry china. We wanted something biodegradable because we value sustainability. We weren’t sure if others would go for the idea. But we’re so grateful for the community that surrounds us today.

PC: What was the creative force behind fancy paper plates?

MK: We began working on the concept in August of 2023, when I was pregnant with my first daughter. I reached out to Christie Adams, my attached-at-the-hip best friend from elementary school about creating our art, and she has just knocked it out of the park. We opened our website for sales in October, and have been on the up and up ever since.

I believe we are in 200-plus boutiques now.

PC: Why are the paper plates so popular?

MK: Pavilion’s “noncommittal china” paper plates are perfect for summer entertaining because they give you the look of your chic and timeless plates. Since we spend so much time outdoors during the summer, we find it’s so much easier just to grab a stack of plates and head to the barbecue, picnic, or pool party, rather than worry about carrying melamine around.

Pavilion paper plates
Garden Cabbage is one of many patterns available in Pavilion paper plates

My other favorite part is that the designs, colors and possibilities to mix and match are so much fun. Which is what the heart of summer is all about.

PC: But will they hold up to summer fave watermelon?

MK: Last week my co-founder Benny Maldonado hosted a Fourth of July party and we were all chowing down on watermelon that we had on our plates. My two and one year old are little watermelon fiends. (Flip through the photo gallery above this story to see those photos.)

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