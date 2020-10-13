Last Thursday, the Dallas chapter of AIA (the prestigious American Institute of Architects and the hosts of one of the most impressive annual home tours in the city), gathered virtually to honor local design achievements during this year’s 2020 Built Design Honor Awards. A jury of esteemed architects from across the country decided on the winning projects, which were chosen not only for their aesthetic merits, but for their ability to exhibit the power of great design in mundane places, along with stories of preservation done well.

“We are greatly impressed by the number of entries that displayed high quality and thoughtfulness, even though we are in the middle of the pandemic situation this year,” said AIA Dallas Design Awards Committee Chair Kei Lee, AIA, in a release. “We believe it proves that architects are nimble and prepared to face difficult situations, eventually overcoming them and making our world much better. We congratulate the award recipients and all who participated in our 2020 event.”

Honor Award Recipients

3-Edge Residence, FAR + DANG | Dallas

3-Edge Residence, photographed by Robert Tsai

“The jury was unanimous in selecting this project from the start. The project has a big feel for a small house, and it overcame and even capitalized on the challenges of its site,” says juror Gabriel Smith, FAIA, and the director at Thomas Phifer and Partners in New York City. “Subtle massing moves balance with a deft plan, and the material selection rides line between contextual and contemporary.”

Signazon, GFF | Plano

Signazon, photographed by Andrew Adkison, AIA

“This project offers a rigorous rethink of the ubiquitous tilt-up warehouse within the super-tight budget parameters of this prevalent Plano building type. It offers proof that good architecture can happen anywhere, for any program and for any budget,” says juror Wendell Burnette, FAIA, founder of Wendell Burnette Architects in Phoenix.

Pacific Plaza Pavilion, HKS, Inc. | Dallas

Pacific Plaza Pavilion, photographed by Parrish Ruiz Develasco, SWA Group, Zahner Metals, HKS Architects

“This project was a pleasure to review and discuss. Great care was taken to design this structure for above and below. It creates an iconic gathering space tied to the history of Pacific Avenue with morse code patterning. I really appreciate the attention taken to detail with this project,” says juror Chris-Annmarie Spencer, AIA, principal at Wheeler Kearns Architects in Chicago.

Estadio Borregos, Beck Architecture, LLC | Monterrey, Mexico

Estadio Borregos, photographed by Federico de Jesús Sánchez Gutiérrez; Adrian Llaguno Treviño; The Beck Group

“This deft urban design provides an architectural solution for college football stadium,” says Burnette. “The project opens up the campus for future expansion with intermediate terminus into the sunken stadium while preserving street and game connection to the spectacular mountains above Monterrey.”

Baylor Scott & White Health Administrative Center, Perkins&Will, | Dallas

Baylor Scott & White Health Administrative Center, photographed by James Steinkamp

“A diagrammatically clear and architecturally rigorous response to climate, and site, this building literally elevates its program, creating community space and a welcoming presence,” says Smith.

Pittman Hotel, Perkins&Will | Dallas

Deep Ellum’s Pittman Hotel, photographed Leonid Furmansky and Chris Molina

“As a jury, we were all drawn to this project. It respects the history of place through a careful exterior restoration and a new building both in dialogue proportionally and spatial. It re-invigorates the street scape and urban fabric of Dallas in the way we hope all buildings will in our cities. Just beautiful,” says Spencer.

2000 Ross, HKS, Inc. | Dallas

2000 Ross, photographed by Daryl Shields

“This project is an elegant reinvention of the sunbelt-city parking garage into something more than just another city block parking island,” says Burnette. “It becomes a new connector and a future platform – a base for interaction and walking about the city.”

University of North Texas College of Law, Stantec | Dallas

University of North Texas College of Law, photographed by Chad M. Davis, Terry Wier, John Forasiepi

“An exquisitely preserved, restored, and adaptive reuse of the historic Dallas Municipal Building, it is the perfect setting for a college of law,” says Spencer.

Juror Citation

70’s Modern Interior Renovation, Marc McCollom Architect | Dallas

70’s Modern Interior Renovation, photographed by Charles Davis Smith FAIA

“The jury cited this complex renovation project which required myriad surgical interventions for its seemingly ‘effortless’ unified resolution,” says Smith.

People’s Choice Award

The Taula House, photographed by Parrish Ruiz de Velasco

A popular vote awarded the Taula House M Gooden Design) The People’s Choice Award, presented by Charles Davis Smith.

Critic’s Choice Award

Both Inga Saffron, architecture critic at The Philadelphia Inquirer, and Belinda Tato, who is on the editorial board for Bracket, selected the same recipient, Pittman Hotel, Perkins&Will.