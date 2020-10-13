Deep Ellum Open "Air" Studio Tour will take place on October 17. You can take tours virtually, watch live muraling in person, and shop the artisan market. (Courtesy of DEF)

From live muraling and artisan markets to ghost stories and queso competitions, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Deep Ellum Open Studios

For the second annual Deep Ellum event, Open Studios is blending virtual and in-person activities this Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. The one-day event will include live muraling, an artisan market, live music, and virtual behind-the-scenes tours into artist’s studios in the neighborhood. This year’s participants include photographer Sean Fitzgerald, muralist Mariel Pohlman, Robert Strauss, Jamie Ricketts, and more. View the full list of participants here.

Haunted Tall Tales at Reunion Tower

Beginning this Thursday evening at 6 pm, head up to Reunion Tower’s GeO-Deck for Haunted Tall Tales where you’ll learn about the haunted history of Dallas as told by “ghosts.” Ticket prices include access to the GeO-Deck, as well as the event and can be booked for Thursday through Sunday until Halloween.

Mockingbird Station Fair

Enjoy favorite state fair snacks, games, and more at Mockingbird Station this Friday through Sunday at the Mockingbird Station Fair. From 5 pm to 10 pm on Friday, Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm, and until 5 pm on Sunday, the free event will feature corn dogs and funnel cakes from Corn Dog With No Name, beer, a ferris wheel, a unicorn petting zoo, photo opportunities, and more. All activities will be outdoors and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

Virtual Cheese + Charcuterie Board Class

On Thursday evening, sign up for a virtual cheese and charcuterie board class with Casamia and Boxed Bites. Alto will deliver your materials (Casamia cheese and spritz box, and a Boxed Bites cheese and charcuterie board for two people) on the day of the event, which will start at 5 pm. Streaming details for the class will be provided after checkout. Purchase your tickets here.

Fall Festival at McKinney’s Bingham House

This Saturday, take a trip up north to McKinney’s historic Bingham House for a fall festival from 1 pm to 8 pm. For $10 for adults and $5 for kids (if purchased in advance), your tickets include access to a pumpkin patch, hay bale maze, yard games, live music, and fall-inspired foods like apple cider, caramel corn, and more. There will be a spiked cider bar just for adults as well.

Texas Ale Project has a tap room, beer garden, and event venue.

Somethin’ Cheesy Queso Competition at Texas Ale Project

Queso lovers, don’t miss the 2nd annual Somethin’ Cheesy Queso Competition this Sunday at Texas Ale Project. Starting at 1 pm, the event costs $25 and includes one beer, queso sampling with tortilla chips and access to vote for People’s Choice Best Queso and Best Booth Decor. This year, a portion of entry fees is donated toward a $500 business grant from Staff Meal Powered by FestEvents Foundation. Tickets are available here.