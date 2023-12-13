The Mexican in Dallas is Named One of the ‘World’s Most Beautiful Restaurants’

The Campechana at The Mexican is made with Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream, pistachio, and flakey sweet pastry, then topped with cajeta quemada.

Located in a former light bulb store, The Mexican keeps the spirit of its former tenant alive and well.

When a building is given a Prix Versailles award, part of a prestigious World Architecture and Design competition of the same name hosted by UNESCO, its fellow honorees are a rarefied bunch. The 2023 class of remarkable works in the categories of retail and hospitality includes the Dior Montaigne in Paris, the South Eveleigh Locomotive Workshop in Australia, the Aman New York hotel, and more glorious examples of innovative, contemporary architecture. And while North American winners are largely located in New York or Mexico City, one Dallas entry took the honor of “World’s Most Beautiful”: The Mexican restaurant in the Design District.

Opened in early 2022, The Mexican made a stylish first impression with its towering double doors, exquisite attention to detail, and posh patrons. Co-owned by Monterrey-born and -raised entrepreneur Roberto González Alcalá, the restaurant was envisioned to offer a more sophisticated Mexican culinary experience in Dallas. There’s a menu of lobster elote, a wagyu tomahawk ribeye, and beef tenderloin tacos, but the interiors felt just as ambitious.

Paying homage to González Alcalá’s hometown, The Mexican designer Paulina Moran sourced all art, furniture, and the majority of materials from Monterrey. A favorite element of the celebrated interior designer, whose portfolio includes the luxurious Chablé Hotels brand, is the black clay skulls that adorn the patio and terrace — a nod to the Day of the Dead.

“We want to reflect the richness of our culture, the sophistication of the Mexican design, and our artisans’ variety and skills,” Moran told PaperCity when the restaurant opened in 2022. “The country is now a trendsetter with its restaurants and hotels. To be in the Design District is a fantastic opportunity.”

The Mexican is still a Dallas hotspot (a prime reservation remains hard to come by) nearly two years after its opening, with a second — and surely just as beautiful — location heading to Houston’s Four Oaks Place in 2026. Prix Versaille distinctions are selected based on “a systematic media review and a call for submissions,” according to a release.