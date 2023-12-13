The_Mexican_Edit-16
A towering greeting at The Mexican, Dallas' new Design District hot spot.

The central bar at the heart of The Mexican.

The Mexican Chocolate Martini is made with Hornitos reposado.

The Mexican's backlit tequila wall features hundreds of top-shelf bottles.

A private dining room at The Mexican, dreamed up by Latin American designer Paulina Moran.

Artwork by Mexican artist Luis Guajardo.

The Los Flores room in The Mexican.

A cozy banquette in the main dining room

The Los Flores room in The Mexican.

A courtyard moment lights the way to coveted patio spots.

Located in a former light bulb store, The Mexican keeps the spirit of its former tenant alive and well.

The Campechana at The Mexican is made with Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream, pistachio, and flakey sweet pastry, then topped with cajeta quemada.

Restaurants / Architecture

The Mexican in Dallas is Named One of the ‘World’s Most Beautiful Restaurants’

The Stylish Design District Restaurant Has Made the Prestigious Prix Versailles List

BY // 12.13.23
A towering greeting at The Mexican, Dallas' new Design District hot spot.

The central bar at the heart of The Mexican.

The Mexican Chocolate Martini is made with Hornitos reposado.

The Mexican's backlit tequila wall features hundreds of top-shelf bottles.

A private dining room at The Mexican, dreamed up by Latin American designer Paulina Moran.

Artwork by Mexican artist Luis Guajardo.

The Los Flores room in The Mexican.

A cozy banquette in the main dining room

The Los Flores room in The Mexican.

A courtyard moment lights the way to coveted patio spots.

Located in a former light bulb store, The Mexican keeps the spirit of its former tenant alive and well.

When a building is given a Prix Versailles award, part of a prestigious World Architecture and Design competition of the same name hosted by UNESCO, its fellow honorees are a rarefied bunch. The 2023 class of remarkable works in the categories of retail and hospitality includes the Dior Montaigne in Paris, the South Eveleigh Locomotive Workshop in Australia, the Aman New York hotel, and more glorious examples of innovative, contemporary architecture. And while North American winners are largely located in New York or Mexico City, one Dallas entry took the honor of “World’s Most Beautiful”: The Mexican restaurant in the Design District.

Opened in early 2022, The Mexican made a stylish first impression with its towering double doors, exquisite attention to detail, and posh patrons. Co-owned by Monterrey-born and -raised entrepreneur Roberto González Alcalá, the restaurant was envisioned to offer a more sophisticated Mexican culinary experience in Dallas. There’s a menu of lobster elote, a wagyu tomahawk ribeye, and beef tenderloin tacos, but the interiors felt just as ambitious.

The_Mexican_Edit-8
The Los Flores room in The Mexican.

Paying homage to González Alcalá’s hometown, The Mexican designer Paulina Moran sourced all art, furniture, and the majority of materials from Monterrey. A favorite element of the celebrated interior designer, whose portfolio includes the luxurious Chablé Hotels brand, is the black clay skulls that adorn the patio and terrace — a nod to the Day of the Dead.

“We want to reflect the richness of our culture, the sophistication of the Mexican design, and our artisans’ variety and skills,” Moran told PaperCity when the restaurant opened in 2022. “The country is now a trendsetter with its restaurants and hotels. To be in the Design District is a fantastic opportunity.”

The_Mexican_Edit-65
A private dining room at The Mexican, dreamed up by Latin American designer Paulina Moran.

The Mexican is still a Dallas hotspot (a prime reservation remains hard to come by) nearly two years after its opening, with a second — and surely just as beautiful — location heading to Houston’s Four Oaks Place in 2026. Prix Versaille distinctions are selected based on “a systematic media review and a call for submissions,” according to a release.

