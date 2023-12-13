Celebrate the Holidays in Style at Virgin Hotels Dallas

It’s no secret that Virgin Hotels Dallas is one of the hottest, chicest hotel properties in the city. From cutting-edge cocktails to rooftop views, this Design District hotel can’t be beat. And during the holidays, the festive destination takes it up a notch.

Here is your guide to the holiday season at Virgin Hotels Dallas.

Be Merry

Saint Nick’s Suite Escape in Richard’s Flat

From Tuesday, December 12 through Sunday, December 24, the hotel’s signature pop-up speakeasy experience returns for the 12 Days of Christmas. Virgin Hotels Dallas is transforming Richard’s Flat into a holiday experience full of seasonal sips, photo moments, live entertainment, and more. This ticketed activation is open to both the public and hotel guests ages 21 and up.

Stay

Joy Behind Every Door

The world of Virgin Hotels is yours to explore, as you step inside to discover joy behind every door. For guests that book before 11:59 pm on December 31, you can save up to 30 percent on travel dates through 2024 and discover the joy of Virgin Hotels this holiday season with a chance to win a free upgrade to Richard Branson’s Penthouse Suite. This is a gift you won’t want to return.

Eat and Drink

Holly Jolly Pop-Up at Commons Club

Through Saturday, December 30, Commons Club has partnered with BucketListers to bring a brand new event series called “Holly Jolly” to Dallas. The event will replace dinner service and a portion of bar bites service at the Commons Club bar and main dining room. Open to both hotel guests and the public (21 years and older), there will be six seatings a day for the experience starting at 4 pm. The experience includes a holiday-themed welcome cocktail or mocktail, discounted parking, and additional drinks and holiday-themed bites will be available for purchase on-site.

If you’d like to book a private party within the magic of the Holly Jolly Holiday Bar, contact the hotel events team.

Slay Belles Drag Brunch

On Sunday, December 17 at noon, Virgin Hotels Dallas will host its signature Drag Brunch, with a holiday twist. Kings, Kweens, and festive beings get ready to indulge in a spectacular holiday feast for the senses at Slay Belles: Drag Brunch, hosted by Jeni P. The brunch will serve a scrumptious blend of electrifying performances by local talent, exciting prizes, and food stations overflowing with delectable delights. Sip your way through the afternoon with fabulous mimosa packages that are guaranteed to make your spirits bright.

Jingle Bell Brunch

From Saturday, December 23 to Monday, December 25 from 11 am to 2 pm, Commons Club will host a Jingle Bell Brunch, no matter if you’re on the nice or naughty list. Celebrate all of the holiday magic, without any of the stress during brunch at Commons Club. Toast with merry spirits over holiday-inspired brunch bites, plus enjoy a rotating lineup of vinyl DJ entertainment and live music performances of Christmas classics. Specials include festive brunch bites, $7 mimosas, and $10 Bloody Marys.