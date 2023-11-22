The Best Gifts For Hosts Who Love to Entertain — Holiday Presents That Bring Joy

Whimsical vases from DoubleJ make the perfect gift for the individual who likes to set beautiful table. It is one of the best gifts for those who love to entertain.

Anyone who knows me well or follows me on Instagram is aware that I love to entertain at home and dress my table as imaginatively as possible whether it’s an intimate caviar and vodka dinner for my husband and me or a Mardi Gras feast for a crowd.

While I don’t hold any records, I do have five sets of China (not counting the set of Minton bone China I gave to my nephew and his wife), a set of 10 purposely mismatched dinner plates, two sets of sterling silver flatware, myriad placemats and napkins and a healthy number of tablecloths.

Therefore with entertaining at home in mind, I herewith offer a selection of gift ideas to brighten the home and the table of your favorite party host (or yourself). These are The Best Gifts For the Hosts Who Love to Entertain:

La Double J bubble vases

Flowers in colorful vases can add magic to a dinner table, a night stand or a credenza. What maximalist would not appreciate a single vase or a small grouping of these dramatic vases as a very special holiday gift?

We love this whimsical collection from La Double J Home that you can find in a special pop-up shop from the Milan-based design house at Elizabeth Anthony in Houston’s Uptown Park. Vases range in price $$535 to $650. May we suggest that you fill the vase with flowers and present the gift in a colorful box. (Tea jars for $325 can be found on the La Double J website.)

For last minute shopping, Elizabeth Anthony will host a Silvia Furmanovich Home pop-up December 4 through December 16.

Michael Aram Butterfly Gingko Wine Coaster

We love all things Michael Aram, his pieces rendered in solid brass with hand etched cocoon-shaped vessels. While there are all manner of table pieces for entertaining at a variety of price points, we found this wine coaster to be particularly charming and it carries the friendly price of $115.

Sabre Paris Icone Red Cocktail Forks

Perfect for picking up cheese pieces, charcuterie, dessert bites, oysters and other seafood, this set of four cocktail forks from Weston Table features holiday red handles and fine 18/10 stainless steel tines. Made in France, they are priced at $76.

Kim Seybert Nostalgia Cocktail Napkins

You can never go wrong arriving at a dinner party with a set of special cocktail napkin. These imported beauties in linen from Kim Seybert, whose brand is synonymous with the ultimate in luxury tableware, would also make a welcome holiday gift for a friend who enjoys entertaining. The set of six is $75.

We love the sophisticated excitement in the Baccarat Harmonie Colors of Joy tumblers. The contemporary glassware comes in four shades of vibrant, intense and festive shades that can be purchased in this foursome for $1,200 or in sets of two in matching color for $600. Luminous and transparent, their clear crystal base plays on contrast and highlights their hues, while vertical lines cut into the crystal and vary the intensity. Just perfect for your next Manhattan or Gimlet and a gift that any posh party host would adore.

Herb Garden Napkin Rings

Parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme, these charming vintage-inspired napkin rings are finished in a vintage gold. They add a punch of fun when embracing napkins at any tabletop, casual for more formal. The set of eight napkin rings from Tea + Linen is $55.

Pottery Barn’s Peppermint Condiment Dish

This delightful dish makes a sweet addition to any holiday table and who wouldn’t be pleased to receive this versatile tablescape accessory. I see it filled with assorted chocolates, or it could be cookies, or holiday candies. You can fill the dish with treats before wrapping, making it extra special. Or simply gift the dish and allow the recipient to load it up as they please. It’s yours for giving for $69.50.

William Yeoward Pair of Crystal Mini Candlesticks

We love these mini-candlesticks from William Yeoward rising a mere 6 1/2 inches, perfect for using on a table for two or delightful additions to a tablescape featuring a collection of crystal candlesticks in varying sizes. These are the perfect, generous gift for the host who entertains all year long. I would include a duo of red tapers to give this gift a little extra holiday sparkle. Or you could tie red satin bows around them for a Christmas touch.

These fine European crystal candlesticks, hand-cut and handblown by master artisans, are $365 for the pair.

Holiday Ball Ultimate Red Lion Amaryllis

You can surely find bundles of blooming amaryllis at any number of Houston florists but if you need a holiday gift to present out of your driving comfort zone, Jackson & Perkins offers 18 to 24-inch bundles of blooms with four Red Lion bulbs in a golden container. The gift arrives in the first stages of growth. So in several weeks, they’ll bloom to full glory, delighting the special recipient. Order these promptly for Christmas-timed blossoms that are priced at $119.95.

Heirloom Linen Apron By Mindthegap

Beautiful aprons add a glam touch to dinner parties, baking cookies or any other kitchen activity. These fine linens with patterns evolving from the historic traditions and craft techniques of Transylvanian heritage are particularly special. The one centered in the photo above brings a holiday feel with its dreamy meadow of artful petals, wandering vines and folk-inspired flourishes. These are keepsake aprons, carried by Wolf & Badger, are priced at $113.

