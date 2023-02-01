Brittney Ferguson Interiors Transforms An Ordinary Beaumont Home Into a Bold Family (and Pet) Friendly Space

From corner to corner, modern elements are mixed with classic pieces. (Photo by Michael Hunter)

Color presides from large pieces all the way down to the smallest details. (Photo by Michael Hunter)

It's all in the details - and pops of color - at 7725 Devonshire. (Photo by Michael Hunter)

From watching the big game to family movie nights, the living space is welcoming and open. (Photo by Michael Hunter)

The bright and airy breakfast room creates a peaceful start to each day. (Photo by Michael Hunter)

Ferguson played with a variety of patterned fabrics throughout the home. (Photo by Michael Hunter)

The perfect space for a family who loves to entertain. (Photo by Michael Hunter)

If interior design and refreshing your abode is at the top of your 2023 list, 7725 Devonshire in the West End of Beaumont, Texas is the perfect place to find your inspiration. Started nearly two years ago, the house was built by W.T. Little Construction and designed by Brittney Ferguson Interiors.

While Beaumont homes tend to lean traditional, Ferguson’s client loved to play with colors, prints, and textures leading to a home that’s warm, inviting, and swoon-worthy.

“7725 Devonshire is full of fun colors, patterns, and textures,” says Ferguson. “Our clients were done with white and gray interiors and wanted bold, yet tasteful pops of color. With two small children, a lab, and a bulldog, we knew the selections had to be family and pet friendly.”

Neutrals out, bold in. According to Ferguson, many homes in the area follow the gray-and-white farmhouse trend. Her clients, however, wanted warmth and to mix modern elements with classic pieces.

Say no more. Ferguson sourced bold fabrics from the Houston Schumacher showroom for the dining room, living room, entryway, and breakfast room spaces. She added custom credenzas from Oyster Creek Collections of West University and topped the spaces with entry art from MAI Houston and hand-painted dining room panels from Gracie Studio in NYC.

Second only to bold, custom was the name of the game when it came to this West End oasis. Incorporating nods to Texas, Ferguson sourced a custom burl, high-gloss dining table made by Mirak Furniture of Houston (perfect for the client’s large family and love for entertaining), and a custom sofa console by Scout Designs of Dallas.

Custom can get overwhelming — but not when you work with Ferguson.

“We didn’t want to overwhelm our client with too many choices,” Ferguson says. “We brought two to three options for each decision.”

Ferguson quickly turned her attention to the fabrics of the home. She found the focal point of the dining room space in its drapery, made of Lotus Garden Schumacher fabric, and covered the living room chairs in Sunbrella Schumacher fabric.

In addition to the fabrics, 7725 Devonshire saw big changes when it came to its lighting. Ferguson swapped builder-grade light fixtures for fixtures from Arteriors and Circa Lighting, and the drapery/woven shades softened the large windows — even the table and floor lamp accent lighting made a dramatic difference.

And yet, as pretty as it may be, a home is only as good as its flow, and Ferguson kept the open floor plan’s flow at the top of her priorities list.

“We started by designing a furniture layout for each room,” Ferguson notes. “Then, we selected our anchor pieces like the rugs, couch, and swivel chairs. We kept these performance fabrics fairly neutral but used the pillows and accessories to add pops of color. And, as the family grows tired of them, they can be easily swapped.

If bold, color, and custom lead the pack when it comes to interior design in 2023, we can’t wait to see what the year holds.